BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|45029
|5.46
|5.30
|5.42+.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|38022
|37.98
|37.72
|37.77—.15
|AberFitc .80
|99854
|11.44
|10.56
|11.43+1.82
|Alibaba
|109665
|177.00
|174.30
|174.64—1.16
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|58088
|10.95
|10.83
|10.91+.04
|Ambev .06e
|38123
|6.30
|6.25
|6.28—.01
|AEagleOut .50
|43794
|12.72
|12.22
|12.72+.64
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|19275
|60.94
|60.17
|60.33—.45
|Annaly 1.20a
|21981
|12.45
|12.36
|12.43+.04
|B&WEntn
|25045
|2.00
|1.71
|1.96+.27
|BcoBrads .37e
|37875
|10.79
|10.70
|10.73
|BcoSantSA .23e
|32955
|6.53
|6.46
|6.49+.05
|BkofAm .48f
|186467
|23.94
|23.68
|23.82+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|239607
|50.11
|47.24
|49.35+1.61
|BarrickG .12
|23790
|17.09
|16.93
|17.07+.05
|BritATobs
|21115
|62.28
|61.84
|61.93+.99
|BurlStrs
|29630
|92.78
|87.88
|88.74+3.79
|CVSHealth 2
|22781
|77.64
|76.61
|76.81—.80
|Calpine
|121399
|14.77
|14.71
|14.73—.02
|Cemex .29t
|52931
|9.11
|8.98
|9.02—.07
|Cemigpf .09e
|30382
|2.80
|2.69
|2.75+.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|34539
|20.56
|20.05
|20.20—.18
|ChesEng
|102656
|3.93
|3.82
|3.93+.04
|Chicos .33
|20754
|8.08
|7.81
|7.86+.20
|CgpVelLCrd
|41394
|14.04
|13.32
|13.45—.90
|Citigroup 1.28
|45201
|67.61
|66.95
|67.55+.32
|CliffsNRs
|40952
|7.86
|7.59
|7.82+.08
|CocaCola 1.48
|25732
|45.61
|45.31
|45.55+.01
|ConsolEngy .04
|29282
|14.62
|14.29
|14.47+.05
|Coty .50
|87080
|16.79
|15.83
|16.23—.52
|CSVInvNrs
|26255
|25.14
|24.03
|24.98—.40
|CSVLgNGrs
|60026
|12.66
|12.13
|12.21+.17
|DeltaAir 1.22
|30352
|46.50
|45.89
|46.04—.15
|DxGBullrs
|21625
|33.70
|33.00
|33.64+.18
|DrGMBllrs
|31727
|18.73
|18.29
|18.69+.07
|DirDGlBrrs
|28889
|26.05
|25.54
|25.59—.09
|DxSCBearrs
|52596
|17.80
|17.45
|17.53—.26
|DxBiotBear
|26317
|6.75
|6.47
|6.53—.18
|DrxSPBulls
|26949
|35.25
|34.63
|34.83—.16
|Disney 1.56
|24276
|101.90
|101.43
|101.83+.33
|EnCanag .06
|74708
|9.48
|9.21
|9.32+.07
|ENSCO .04
|39242
|4.53
|4.38
|4.45+.01
|Express
|26881
|6.65
|6.24
|6.44—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|28179
|76.65
|76.20
|76.31—.31
|FiatChrys
|111423
|15.06
|14.67
|14.83+.41
|Fitbitn
|25413
|5.73
|5.48
|5.72+.23
|FootLockr 1.24
|37546
|36.27
|35.05
|35.52+.27
|FordM .60a
|124291
|10.80
|10.69
|10.78+.07
|FrptMcM
|113274
|15.64
|15.16
|15.63+.34
|Gap .92
|24867
|24.01
|23.27
|23.74+.55
|GenElec .96
|102250
|24.54
|24.34
|24.41+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|19681
|35.73
|35.45
|35.60+.11
|Gerdau .02e
|46166
|3.69
|3.62
|3.66+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|22444
|4.23
|4.13
|4.16—.11
|Guess .90
|49191
|15.05
|14.20
|14.76+2.28
|HPInc .53
|111969
|19.68
|18.83
|19.65+.79
|Hallibrtn .72
|20084
|38.99
|38.57
|38.84—.19
|HertzGl
|31279
|18.81
|17.84
|18.79+.71
|Hormels .68
|58191
|32.03
|30.86
|31.82—2.10
|HostHotls .80a
|20990
|17.85
|17.56
|17.69+.12
|IAMGldg
|26583
|6.08
|5.93
|6.07+.11
|iShGold
|28587
|12.41
|12.35
|12.38—.03
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|49144
|40.39
|40.05
|40.25+.16
|iShSilver
|23856
|16.08
|15.95
|16.04—.11
|iShChinaLC .76e
|43112
|43.55
|43.41
|43.46+.11
|iShEMkts .84e
|148848
|44.77
|44.53
|44.60+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|30286
|127.31
|126.78
|126.94—.36
|iSEafe 1.70e
|45597
|66.59
|66.35
|66.39—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40872
|88.02
|87.88
|87.94+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|77264
|136.93
|136.02
|136.73+.66
|iSMsciVal 1.87e
|41895
|52.82
|52.62
|52.64—.13
|Infosys .40e
|36256
|15.04
|14.72
|14.95+.13
|Interpublic .72
|58959
|19.95
|19.64
|19.95+.37
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|19403
|53.85
|53.57
|53.66+.10
|ItauUnibH .32e
|43240
|13.12
|12.98
|13.04+.08
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|32504
|92.12
|91.60
|91.67
|JohnContln 1.08e
|
|23668
|38.84
|38.43
|38.78+.22
|Keycorp .38
|30834
|17.80
|17.64
|17.67—.01
|KindMorg .50
|26766
|19.04
|18.90
|18.96—.06
|Kinrossg
|30048
|4.27
|4.20
|4.24
|Kroger s .50f
|21491
|23.25
|23.00
|23.23+.27
|LendingClb
|41069
|6.40
|6.08
|6.39+.35
|LloydBkg .47a
|56926
|3.38
|3.32
|3.32—.05
|Lowes 1.64f
|52057
|73.87
|72.32
|73.21+.20
|Macys 1.51
|55599
|21.26
|20.83
|21.19+.69
|MarathnO .20
|31369
|11.03
|10.89
|11.00—.02
|Medtrnic 1.84f
|26615
|80.10
|79.11
|79.96+.21
|MorgStan 1f
|28163
|46.15
|45.73
|45.98+.18
|NeoPhoton
|41398
|6.87
|6.31
|6.43+.33
|NikeB s .84
|21302
|53.96
|53.46
|53.90+.29
|NokiaCp .17e
|68733
|6.22
|6.16
|6.18—.08
|OasisPet
|19752
|7.28
|7.12
|7.24—.08
|Oracle .76f
|22383
|49.20
|48.88
|49.08+.01
|Penney
|140265
|3.97
|3.81
|3.91+.17
|PetrbrsA
|19210
|8.82
|8.67
|8.70—.05
|Petrobras
|37448
|9.20
|9.05
|9.09—.04
|Pfizer 1.28
|42074
|33.40
|33.17
|33.30+.06
|PUVixSTrs
|213186
|34.10
|30.31
|33.10+2.01
|PrUCruders
|28507
|15.67
|15.18
|15.27—.63
|ProShtVxs
|64003
|78.58
|74.18
|75.32—2.60
|PUShtSPX
|36913
|15.29
|15.02
|15.21+.08
|RangeRs .08
|34649
|18.81
|18.30
|18.79+.41
|RegionsFn .36
|37304
|14.47
|14.32
|14.43+.12
|RioTinto 2.27e
|19334
|47.56
|46.97
|47.45+.14
|RiteAid
|56380
|2.32
|2.24
|2.32+.07
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|28378
|55.17
|54.87
|54.94—.26
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|218590
|245.18
|243.75
|244.21—.35
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|23382
|37.05
|36.98
|37.02+.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|35210
|39.71
|39.15
|39.44+.95
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|40863
|29.75
|29.44
|29.66+.04
|Salesforce
|24748
|94.31
|93.35
|94.18+1.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|21089
|63.24
|62.56
|62.78—.41
|SeadrillLtd
|169010
|.20
|.15
|.19—.08
|Seaspan .50m
|19587
|7.91
|7.31
|7.82+.28
|Shopifyn
|20764
|106.90
|102.75
|105.32+2.86
|SignetJwlrs 1.04
|
|68968
|63.99
|60.92
|62.49+10.60
|Smucker 3.12f
|
|25864
|113.10
|108.60
|110.10—8.76
|SnapIncAn
|195778
|15.34
|14.43
|14.81—.28
|SwstAirl .50f
|29336
|52.16
|51.27
|51.57—.15
|SwstnEngy
|69012
|5.50
|5.27
|5.49+.14
|SpiritRltC .72
|40874
|8.66
|8.51
|8.66+.17
|Sprint
|36917
|8.50
|8.31
|8.43+.14
|Squaren
|22901
|25.85
|25.41
|25.51+.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|22012
|79.03
|78.63
|78.84+.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|31018
|55.35
|54.89
|54.98—.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|38142
|62.79
|62.44
|62.61—.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|143937
|24.85
|24.69
|24.76+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|40563
|67.58
|67.21
|67.33—.06
|SPTech .78e
|32343
|57.96
|57.42
|57.55—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26627
|55.08
|54.86
|54.92—.08
|TJX 1.25f
|22034
|73.21
|71.55
|71.97+.38
|Target 2.48f
|22587
|57.63
|56.63
|57.02+.56
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|132868
|16.59
|15.85
|16.58+.09
|Transocn
|54130
|7.73
|7.54
|7.69+.06
|Twitter
|47619
|17.07
|16.83
|16.100+.04
|USNGas
|54157
|6.68
|6.58
|6.60+.03
|USOilFd
|85561
|9.80
|9.64
|9.67—.21
|USSteel .20
|54985
|25.34
|24.60
|25.11+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|198691
|10.68
|10.34
|10.66+.33
|ValeSApf .29e
|23331
|9.91
|9.62
|9.89+.29
|ValeantPh
|34085
|14.78
|14.41
|14.76+.34
|VanEGold .12e
|85880
|23.33
|23.18
|23.32+.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|38576
|43.91
|43.73
|43.79+.06
|VerizonCm 2.31
|35783
|48.56
|48.18
|48.34+.06
|Vipshop
|56158
|9.38
|9.17
|9.26+.07
|WalMart 2.04
|43075
|80.88
|79.68
|79.91—.05
|WeathfIntl
|25809
|3.92
|3.82
|3.88—.04
|WellsFargo 1.52
|41325
|52.53
|52.04
|52.37+.34
|WhitingPet
|48731
|4.45
|4.33
|4.40—.08
|WmsSon 1.56
|45685
|47.35
|43.76
|45.29+1.89
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.