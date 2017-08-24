BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 45029 5.46 5.30 5.42+.03 AT&TInc 1.96 38022 37.98 37.72 37.77—.15 AberFitc .80 99854 11.44 10.56 11.43+1.82 Alibaba 109665 177.00 174.30 174.64—1.16 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 58088 10.95 10.83 10.91+.04 Ambev .06e 38123 6.30 6.25 6.28—.01 AEagleOut .50 43794 12.72 12.22 12.72+.64 AmIntlGrp 1.28 19275 60.94 60.17 60.33—.45 Annaly 1.20a 21981 12.45 12.36 12.43+.04 B&WEntn 25045 2.00 1.71 1.96+.27 BcoBrads .37e 37875 10.79 10.70 10.73 BcoSantSA .23e 32955 6.53 6.46 6.49+.05 BkofAm .48f 186467 23.94 23.68 23.82+.06 BiPVxSTrs 239607 50.11 47.24 49.35+1.61 BarrickG .12 23790 17.09 16.93 17.07+.05 BritATobs 21115 62.28 61.84 61.93+.99 BurlStrs 29630 92.78 87.88 88.74+3.79 CVSHealth 2 22781 77.64 76.61 76.81—.80 Calpine 121399 14.77 14.71 14.73—.02 Cemex .29t 52931 9.11 8.98 9.02—.07 Cemigpf .09e 30382 2.80 2.69 2.75+.04 CntryLink 2.16 34539 20.56 20.05 20.20—.18 ChesEng 102656 3.93 3.82 3.93+.04 Chicos .33 20754 8.08 7.81 7.86+.20 CgpVelLCrd 41394 14.04 13.32 13.45—.90 Citigroup 1.28 45201 67.61 66.95 67.55+.32 CliffsNRs 40952 7.86 7.59 7.82+.08 CocaCola 1.48 25732 45.61 45.31 45.55+.01 ConsolEngy .04 29282 14.62 14.29 14.47+.05 Coty .50 87080 16.79 15.83 16.23—.52 CSVInvNrs 26255 25.14 24.03 24.98—.40 CSVLgNGrs 60026 12.66 12.13 12.21+.17 DeltaAir 1.22 30352 46.50 45.89 46.04—.15 DxGBullrs 21625 33.70 33.00 33.64+.18 DrGMBllrs 31727 18.73 18.29 18.69+.07 DirDGlBrrs 28889 26.05 25.54 25.59—.09 DxSCBearrs 52596 17.80 17.45 17.53—.26 DxBiotBear 26317 6.75 6.47 6.53—.18 DrxSPBulls 26949 35.25 34.63 34.83—.16 Disney 1.56 24276 101.90 101.43 101.83+.33 EnCanag .06 74708 9.48 9.21 9.32+.07 ENSCO .04 39242 4.53 4.38 4.45+.01 Express 26881 6.65 6.24 6.44—.13 ExxonMbl 3.08 28179 76.65 76.20 76.31—.31 FiatChrys 111423 15.06 14.67 14.83+.41 Fitbitn 25413 5.73 5.48 5.72+.23 FootLockr 1.24 37546 36.27 35.05 35.52+.27 FordM .60a 124291 10.80 10.69 10.78+.07 FrptMcM 113274 15.64 15.16 15.63+.34 Gap .92 24867 24.01 23.27 23.74+.55 GenElec .96 102250 24.54 24.34 24.41+.02 GenMotors 1.52 19681 35.73 35.45 35.60+.11 Gerdau .02e 46166 3.69 3.62 3.66+.01 GoldFLtd .02e 22444 4.23 4.13 4.16—.11 Guess .90 49191 15.05 14.20 14.76+2.28 HPInc .53 111969 19.68 18.83 19.65+.79 Hallibrtn .72 20084 38.99 38.57 38.84—.19 HertzGl 31279 18.81 17.84 18.79+.71 Hormels .68 58191 32.03 30.86 31.82—2.10 HostHotls .80a 20990 17.85 17.56 17.69+.12 IAMGldg 26583 6.08 5.93 6.07+.11 iShGold 28587 12.41 12.35 12.38—.03 iShBrazil 1.03e 49144 40.39 40.05 40.25+.16 iShSilver 23856 16.08 15.95 16.04—.11 iShChinaLC .76e 43112 43.55 43.41 43.46+.11 iShEMkts .84e 148848 44.77 44.53 44.60+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 30286 127.31 126.78 126.94—.36 iSEafe 1.70e 45597 66.59 66.35 66.39—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40872 88.02 87.88 87.94+.01 iShR2K 1.77e 77264 136.93 136.02 136.73+.66 iSMsciVal 1.87e 41895 52.82 52.62 52.64—.13 Infosys .40e 36256 15.04 14.72 14.95+.13 Interpublic .72 58959 19.95 19.64 19.95+.37 iShCorEM 1.09e 19403 53.85 53.57 53.66+.10 ItauUnibH .32e 43240 13.12 12.98 13.04+.08 JPMorgCh 2.24f 32504 92.12 91.60 91.67 JohnContln 1.08e 23668 38.84 38.43 38.78+.22 Keycorp .38 30834 17.80 17.64 17.67—.01 KindMorg .50 26766 19.04 18.90 18.96—.06 Kinrossg 30048 4.27 4.20 4.24 Kroger s .50f 21491 23.25 23.00 23.23+.27 LendingClb 41069 6.40 6.08 6.39+.35 LloydBkg .47a 56926 3.38 3.32 3.32—.05 Lowes 1.64f 52057 73.87 72.32 73.21+.20 Macys 1.51 55599 21.26 20.83 21.19+.69 MarathnO .20 31369 11.03 10.89 11.00—.02 Medtrnic 1.84f 26615 80.10 79.11 79.96+.21 MorgStan 1f 28163 46.15 45.73 45.98+.18 NeoPhoton 41398 6.87 6.31 6.43+.33 NikeB s .84 21302 53.96 53.46 53.90+.29 NokiaCp .17e 68733 6.22 6.16 6.18—.08 OasisPet 19752 7.28 7.12 7.24—.08 Oracle .76f 22383 49.20 48.88 49.08+.01 Penney 140265 3.97 3.81 3.91+.17 PetrbrsA 19210 8.82 8.67 8.70—.05 Petrobras 37448 9.20 9.05 9.09—.04 Pfizer 1.28 42074 33.40 33.17 33.30+.06 PUVixSTrs 213186 34.10 30.31 33.10+2.01 PrUCruders 28507 15.67 15.18 15.27—.63 ProShtVxs 64003 78.58 74.18 75.32—2.60 PUShtSPX 36913 15.29 15.02 15.21+.08 RangeRs .08 34649 18.81 18.30 18.79+.41 RegionsFn .36 37304 14.47 14.32 14.43+.12 RioTinto 2.27e 19334 47.56 46.97 47.45+.14 RiteAid 56380 2.32 2.24 2.32+.07 RoyDShllA 3.76 28378 55.17 54.87 54.94—.26 S&P500ETF 4.13e 218590 245.18 243.75 244.21—.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 23382 37.05 36.98 37.02+.02 SpdrRetls .49e 35210 39.71 39.15 39.44+.95 SpdrOGEx .73e 40863 29.75 29.44 29.66+.04 Salesforce 24748 94.31 93.35 94.18+1.11 Schlmbrg 2 21089 63.24 62.56 62.78—.41 SeadrillLtd 169010 .20 .15 .19—.08 Seaspan .50m 19587 7.91 7.31 7.82+.28 Shopifyn 20764 106.90 102.75 105.32+2.86 SignetJwlrs 1.04 68968 63.99 60.92 62.49+10.60 Smucker 3.12f 25864 113.10 108.60 110.10—8.76 SnapIncAn 195778 15.34 14.43 14.81—.28 SwstAirl .50f 29336 52.16 51.27 51.57—.15 SwstnEngy 69012 5.50 5.27 5.49+.14 SpiritRltC .72 40874 8.66 8.51 8.66+.17 Sprint 36917 8.50 8.31 8.43+.14 Squaren 22901 25.85 25.41 25.51+.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 22012 79.03 78.63 78.84+.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 31018 55.35 54.89 54.98—.27 SPEngy 2.04e 38142 62.79 62.44 62.61—.07 SPDRFncl .46e 143937 24.85 24.69 24.76+.02 SPInds 1.12e 40563 67.58 67.21 67.33—.06 SPTech .78e 32343 57.96 57.42 57.55—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 26627 55.08 54.86 54.92—.08 TJX 1.25f 22034 73.21 71.55 71.97+.38 Target 2.48f 22587 57.63 56.63 57.02+.56 TevaPhrm 1.36e 132868 16.59 15.85 16.58+.09 Transocn 54130 7.73 7.54 7.69+.06 Twitter 47619 17.07 16.83 16.100+.04 USNGas 54157 6.68 6.58 6.60+.03 USOilFd 85561 9.80 9.64 9.67—.21 USSteel .20 54985 25.34 24.60 25.11+.22 ValeSA .29e 198691 10.68 10.34 10.66+.33 ValeSApf .29e 23331 9.91 9.62 9.89+.29 ValeantPh 34085 14.78 14.41 14.76+.34 VanEGold .12e 85880 23.33 23.18 23.32+.06 VangEmg 1.10e 38576 43.91 43.73 43.79+.06 VerizonCm 2.31 35783 48.56 48.18 48.34+.06 Vipshop 56158 9.38 9.17 9.26+.07 WalMart 2.04 43075 80.88 79.68 79.91—.05 WeathfIntl 25809 3.92 3.82 3.88—.04 WellsFargo 1.52 41325 52.53 52.04 52.37+.34 WhitingPet 48731 4.45 4.33 4.40—.08 WmsSon 1.56 45685 47.35 43.76 45.29+1.89 —————————

