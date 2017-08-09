BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .48
|30034
|11.45
|11.12
|11.26—.12
|AKSteel
|39827
|5.46
|5.32
|5.37—.06
|AT&TInc 1.96
|65513
|38.40
|38.06
|38.36—.01
|Alibaba
|55653
|157.38
|155.20
|156.92—.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|27096
|11.39
|11.15
|11.31—.08
|Ambev .06e
|54782
|6.15
|6.06
|6.11—.06
|Annaly 1.20a
|44910
|12.33
|12.19
|12.27+.09
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|x26986
|29.52
|29.27
|29.41+.11
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|33136
|6.98
|6.30
|6.36—.55
|BcoBrads .37e
|37617
|10.04
|9.93
|9.97—.18
|BcoSantSA .23e
|44150
|6.77
|6.71
|6.74—.09
|BkofAm .48f
|291433
|24.77
|24.46
|24.68—.22
|BiPVxSTrs
|546599
|11.86
|11.46
|11.49+.08
|BarrickG .12
|58467
|16.90
|16.57
|16.65+.15
|BrMySq 1.56
|23819
|57.23
|56.51
|57.19+.28
|CBSB .72
|26027
|65.14
|62.70
|65.02—.68
|CenovusE .20
|27934
|8.50
|8.23
|8.37+.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|32127
|22.06
|21.72
|21.79—.08
|ChesEng
|115890
|4.48
|4.34
|4.35—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|40808
|15.75
|15.20
|15.39+.12
|Citigroup 1.28
|98742
|68.48
|67.93
|68.17—.71
|CocaCola 1.48
|37551
|45.66
|45.33
|45.47—.13
|ColNrthSn
|25771
|14.40
|13.96
|14.01—.45
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|28947
|46.00
|45.37
|45.46—.17
|ContlRescs
|37853
|35.54
|33.02
|33.75+1.31
|CSVLgNGrs
|79425
|11.70
|11.30
|11.57+.79
|DXCTchn .72
|24061
|84.50
|79.67
|83.73+6.24
|DeanFoods .36
|27111
|12.11
|11.57
|11.62—.24
|DeltaAir .81
|26275
|50.10
|49.61
|49.91—.40
|DenburyR
|28025
|1.48
|1.42
|1.48+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|24444
|17.58
|17.39
|17.50—.49
|DxGBullrs
|52653
|31.38
|30.35
|30.87+1.30
|DrGMBllrs
|77362
|17.45
|16.71
|17.03+.61
|DirDGlBrrs
|35105
|28.99
|28.03
|28.47—1.29
|DxSCBearrs
|45579
|16.89
|16.63
|16.68+.25
|DxBiotBear
|32713
|6.79
|6.48
|6.50—.12
|Disney 1.56
|161446
|103.00
|100.50
|102.98—4.00
|EldorGldg .02e
|48225
|2.00
|1.92
|1.96+.06
|EnCanag .06
|48963
|9.95
|9.66
|9.74—.15
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|24389
|17.73
|16.55
|17.50+.80
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|40646
|20.51
|19.31
|20.35+1.02
|ENSCO .04
|150669
|4.85
|4.36
|4.43—.41
|EsteeLdr 1.36
|
|31823
|104.35
|100.68
|103.45+2.39
|EvolentHn
|37662
|19.75
|18.95
|19.20—.65
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|39098
|80.35
|79.78
|79.95—.01
|FelCor .24
|49557
|7.28
|7.11
|7.15—.11
|FiatChrys
|40212
|11.78
|11.70
|11.72—.16
|FMajSilvg
|25754
|6.29
|6.06
|6.16+.07
|Fitbitn
|27203
|6.04
|5.78
|6.03+.14
|FordM .60a
|121104
|10.95
|10.83
|10.88—.01
|FrptMcM
|63557
|14.61
|14.28
|14.49+.02
|GenElec .96
|102207
|25.71
|25.46
|25.64+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|31260
|35.44
|35.14
|35.24—.16
|Gerdau .02e
|34691
|3.62
|3.53
|3.56—.07
|GoldFLtd .02e
|36307
|4.22
|4.08
|4.17+.16
|Goldcrpg .24
|49287
|12.80
|12.60
|12.67+.12
|HPInc .53
|34348
|19.29
|19.09
|19.27—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|26164
|41.38
|40.75
|40.96—.07
|HlthcrRlty 1.20
|
|x37647
|31.86
|31.00
|31.83—.70
|HertzGl
|148074
|17.34
|14.70
|17.24+2.96
|HPEntn .26
|25637
|17.63
|17.44
|17.55—.08
|Hyatt
|23938
|57.90
|56.77
|57.71—1.23
|iShGold
|181064
|12.26
|12.22
|12.25+.13
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|91477
|38.44
|38.09
|38.20—.54
|iShSKor .66e
|24195
|67.61
|67.02
|67.54—1.27
|iShSilver
|43328
|15.99
|15.83
|15.95+.39
|iShChinaLC .76e
|39677
|42.96
|42.80
|42.93—.38
|iShEMkts .84e
|132922
|43.84
|43.63
|43.81—.46
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|26765
|120.62
|120.41
|120.48+.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|36157
|125.95
|125.64
|125.68+1.06
|iSEafe 1.70e
|65392
|66.95
|66.69
|66.93—.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|66232
|87.98
|87.79
|87.85—.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|104279
|139.39
|138.67
|139.26—.74
|iShJapanrs
|27085
|54.77
|54.64
|54.71—.36
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|40125
|52.81
|52.57
|52.78—.56
|ItauUnibH .32e
|27022
|12.54
|12.43
|12.47—.21
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|53318
|93.68
|92.83
|93.25—.43
|Keycorp .38
|39876
|18.28
|18.08
|18.16—.19
|KindMorg .50
|39384
|19.80
|19.66
|19.72—.03
|Kinrossg
|86930
|4.31
|4.16
|4.20+.07
|LendingClb
|91646
|6.27
|5.96
|6.09—.36
|Macys 1.51
|28176
|23.66
|23.20
|23.54+.02
|MarathnO .20
|60343
|12.55
|12.16
|12.20—.17
|McCorm 1.72f
|32347
|96.96
|93.55
|96.64+3.63
|MetLife 1.60
|24210
|48.63
|47.92
|48.02—.76
|MKors
|26076
|46.17
|44.76
|46.13+.88
|MorgStan 1f
|42799
|47.69
|46.94
|47.48—.45
|NobleCorp .08
|37376
|3.45
|3.28
|3.31—.09
|NokiaCp .17e
|46933
|6.38
|6.33
|6.35—.09
|OasisPet
|60934
|8.24
|7.89
|7.98—.05
|Oracle .76f
|52505
|49.39
|48.96
|49.05—.06
|Penney
|79056
|5.38
|5.26
|5.31—.09
|PetrbrsA
|28089
|8.63
|8.50
|8.54—.08
|Petrobras
|58565
|8.90
|8.75
|8.78—.12
|Pfizer 1.28
|49815
|33.44
|33.16
|33.42+.14
|PlainsAAP 2.20
|47346
|21.84
|20.20
|21.18+.86
|PUVixSTrs
|207012
|33.20
|31.06
|31.23+.52
|PrUCruders
|32224
|16.83
|16.45
|16.59+.09
|ProShtVxs
|37686
|88.78
|85.71
|88.52—.86
|PUShtSPX
|51317
|14.90
|14.71
|14.72+.03
|RangeRs .08
|40274
|17.30
|16.91
|16.95—.02
|RegionsFn .36
|52376
|14.82
|14.66
|14.72—.15
|RiceEngy
|25015
|27.65
|26.96
|27.03—.34
|RioTinto 2.27e
|x25550
|46.36
|45.81
|46.25+.06
|RiteAid
|55916
|2.39
|2.33
|2.37+.02
|SpdrGold
|35005
|121.19
|120.76
|121.02+1.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|283605
|247.12
|246.06
|247.05—.21
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|105826
|37.04
|36.96
|36.98—.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|92882
|31.16
|30.60
|30.67—.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|25902
|65.90
|65.07
|65.27—.22
|SnapIncAn
|134379
|13.65
|12.78
|13.49+.47
|SwstnEngy
|87026
|5.44
|5.25
|5.33+.15
|SpiritRltC .72
|36989
|8.45
|8.23
|8.38+.08
|Sprint
|46975
|8.34
|8.13
|8.21—.19
|Squaren
|25943
|25.86
|25.37
|25.66—.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|34446
|55.34
|55.12
|55.30+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|57277
|65.46
|64.81
|64.94—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|256960
|25.26
|25.07
|25.20—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|47491
|68.76
|68.50
|68.75+.08
|SPTech .78e
|31888
|57.86
|57.48
|57.83—.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|41032
|54.40
|54.01
|54.08—.10
|TahoeRes .24
|24075
|5.38
|5.01
|5.02—.19
|Target 2.48f
|27542
|58.58
|57.80
|58.32—.42
|TenetHlth
|55029
|14.26
|13.31
|13.78—.50
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|307042
|18.49
|17.60
|17.88—.41
|Transocn
|83735
|8.71
|8.17
|8.24—.33
|TurqHillRs
|146689
|3.26
|3.15
|3.17—.08
|Twitter
|34954
|16.14
|15.96
|16.05—.11
|USNGas
|33588
|6.50
|6.42
|6.47+.16
|USOilFd
|95514
|10.16
|10.04
|10.08+.02
|USSteel .20
|52140
|24.45
|23.78
|24.08—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|152124
|10.21
|10.01
|10.06—.14
|ValeSApf .29e
|24568
|9.54
|9.38
|9.42—.15
|ValeantPh
|206688
|15.23
|14.29
|14.51—1.14
|VanEGold .12e
|145249
|22.69
|22.45
|22.58+.33
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|50538
|23.71
|23.08
|23.18—.29
|VanEJrGld
|45812
|32.97
|32.48
|32.70+.46
|VangEmg 1.10e
|47413
|43.23
|43.06
|43.19—.33
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|29416
|42.40
|42.24
|42.38—.16
|Vantiv
|53703
|67.02
|64.36
|67.02+1.96
|Vereit .55
|57360
|8.67
|8.50
|8.51—.08
|VerizonCm 2.31
|74278
|48.64
|48.32
|48.43—.17
|Vipshop
|31431
|12.10
|11.61
|11.84—.27
|Visa s .66
|30719
|101.30
|100.60
|101.03—.25
|Vonage
|42167
|8.46
|8.17
|8.42+.14
|WalMart 2.04
|x25527
|81.68
|80.90
|81.65+.57
|WeathfIntl
|83689
|4.17
|3.96
|3.97—.14
|WellsFargo 1.52
|60455
|52.61
|52.14
|52.49—.22
|WhitingPet
|114473
|4.97
|4.64
|4.64—.22
|Yamanag .02
|35879
|2.58
|2.52
|2.54+.06
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.