BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:19 pm 08/09/2017 12:19pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .48 30034 11.45 11.12 11.26—.12
AKSteel 39827 5.46 5.32 5.37—.06
AT&TInc 1.96 65513 38.40 38.06 38.36—.01
Alibaba 55653 157.38 155.20 156.92—.58
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
27096 11.39 11.15 11.31—.08
Ambev .06e 54782 6.15 6.06 6.11—.06
Annaly 1.20a 44910 12.33 12.19 12.27+.09
AstraZens 1.37e
x26986 29.52 29.27 29.41+.11
AtwoodOcn .30m 33136 6.98 6.30 6.36—.55
BcoBrads .37e 37617 10.04 9.93 9.97—.18
BcoSantSA .23e 44150 6.77 6.71 6.74—.09
BkofAm .48f 291433 24.77 24.46 24.68—.22
BiPVxSTrs 546599 11.86 11.46 11.49+.08
BarrickG .12 58467 16.90 16.57 16.65+.15
BrMySq 1.56 23819 57.23 56.51 57.19+.28
CBSB .72 26027 65.14 62.70 65.02—.68
CenovusE .20 27934 8.50 8.23 8.37+.05
CntryLink 2.16 32127 22.06 21.72 21.79—.08
ChesEng 115890 4.48 4.34 4.35—.06
CgpVelLCrd 40808 15.75 15.20 15.39+.12
Citigroup 1.28 98742 68.48 67.93 68.17—.71
CocaCola 1.48 37551 45.66 45.33 45.47—.13
ColNrthSn 25771 14.40 13.96 14.01—.45
ConocoPhil 1.06 28947 46.00 45.37 45.46—.17
ContlRescs 37853 35.54 33.02 33.75+1.31
CSVLgNGrs 79425 11.70 11.30 11.57+.79
DXCTchn .72 24061 84.50 79.67 83.73+6.24
DeanFoods .36 27111 12.11 11.57 11.62—.24
DeltaAir .81 26275 50.10 49.61 49.91—.40
DenburyR 28025 1.48 1.42 1.48+.04
DeutschBk .83e 24444 17.58 17.39 17.50—.49
DxGBullrs 52653 31.38 30.35 30.87+1.30
DrGMBllrs 77362 17.45 16.71 17.03+.61
DirDGlBrrs 35105 28.99 28.03 28.47—1.29
DxSCBearrs 45579 16.89 16.63 16.68+.25
DxBiotBear 32713 6.79 6.48 6.50—.12
Disney 1.56 161446 103.00 100.50 102.98—4.00
EldorGldg .02e 48225 2.00 1.92 1.96+.06
EnCanag .06 48963 9.95 9.66 9.74—.15
EgyTrEqs 1.14 24389 17.73 16.55 17.50+.80
EngyTrfPt 2.20 40646 20.51 19.31 20.35+1.02
ENSCO .04 150669 4.85 4.36 4.43—.41
EsteeLdr 1.36
31823 104.35 100.68 103.45+2.39
EvolentHn 37662 19.75 18.95 19.20—.65
ExxonMbl 3.08 39098 80.35 79.78 79.95—.01
FelCor .24 49557 7.28 7.11 7.15—.11
FiatChrys 40212 11.78 11.70 11.72—.16
FMajSilvg 25754 6.29 6.06 6.16+.07
Fitbitn 27203 6.04 5.78 6.03+.14
FordM .60a 121104 10.95 10.83 10.88—.01
FrptMcM 63557 14.61 14.28 14.49+.02
GenElec .96 102207 25.71 25.46 25.64+.08
GenMotors 1.52 31260 35.44 35.14 35.24—.16
Gerdau .02e 34691 3.62 3.53 3.56—.07
GoldFLtd .02e 36307 4.22 4.08 4.17+.16
Goldcrpg .24 49287 12.80 12.60 12.67+.12
HPInc .53 34348 19.29 19.09 19.27—.06
Hallibrtn .72 26164 41.38 40.75 40.96—.07
HlthcrRlty 1.20
x37647 31.86 31.00 31.83—.70
HertzGl 148074 17.34 14.70 17.24+2.96
HPEntn .26 25637 17.63 17.44 17.55—.08
Hyatt 23938 57.90 56.77 57.71—1.23
iShGold 181064 12.26 12.22 12.25+.13
iShBrazil 1.03e 91477 38.44 38.09 38.20—.54
iShSKor .66e 24195 67.61 67.02 67.54—1.27
iShSilver 43328 15.99 15.83 15.95+.39
iShChinaLC .76e 39677 42.96 42.80 42.93—.38
iShEMkts .84e 132922 43.84 43.63 43.81—.46
iShiBoxIG 3.87
26765 120.62 120.41 120.48+.29
iSh20yrT 3.05
36157 125.95 125.64 125.68+1.06
iSEafe 1.70e 65392 66.95 66.69 66.93—.20
iShiBxHYB 5.09 66232 87.98 87.79 87.85—.23
iShR2K 1.77e
104279 139.39 138.67 139.26—.74
iShJapanrs 27085 54.77 54.64 54.71—.36
iShCorEM 1.09e 40125 52.81 52.57 52.78—.56
ItauUnibH .32e 27022 12.54 12.43 12.47—.21
JPMorgCh 2.24f 53318 93.68 92.83 93.25—.43
Keycorp .38 39876 18.28 18.08 18.16—.19
KindMorg .50 39384 19.80 19.66 19.72—.03
Kinrossg 86930 4.31 4.16 4.20+.07
LendingClb 91646 6.27 5.96 6.09—.36
Macys 1.51 28176 23.66 23.20 23.54+.02
MarathnO .20 60343 12.55 12.16 12.20—.17
McCorm 1.72f 32347 96.96 93.55 96.64+3.63
MetLife 1.60 24210 48.63 47.92 48.02—.76
MKors 26076 46.17 44.76 46.13+.88
MorgStan 1f 42799 47.69 46.94 47.48—.45
NobleCorp .08 37376 3.45 3.28 3.31—.09
NokiaCp .17e 46933 6.38 6.33 6.35—.09
OasisPet 60934 8.24 7.89 7.98—.05
Oracle .76f 52505 49.39 48.96 49.05—.06
Penney 79056 5.38 5.26 5.31—.09
PetrbrsA 28089 8.63 8.50 8.54—.08
Petrobras 58565 8.90 8.75 8.78—.12
Pfizer 1.28 49815 33.44 33.16 33.42+.14
PlainsAAP 2.20 47346 21.84 20.20 21.18+.86
PUVixSTrs 207012 33.20 31.06 31.23+.52
PrUCruders 32224 16.83 16.45 16.59+.09
ProShtVxs 37686 88.78 85.71 88.52—.86
PUShtSPX 51317 14.90 14.71 14.72+.03
RangeRs .08 40274 17.30 16.91 16.95—.02
RegionsFn .36 52376 14.82 14.66 14.72—.15
RiceEngy 25015 27.65 26.96 27.03—.34
RioTinto 2.27e x25550 46.36 45.81 46.25+.06
RiteAid 55916 2.39 2.33 2.37+.02
SpdrGold 35005 121.19 120.76 121.02+1.16
S&P500ETF 4.13e
283605 247.12 246.06 247.05—.21
SpdrLehHY 2.30
105826 37.04 36.96 36.98—.12
SpdrOGEx .73e 92882 31.16 30.60 30.67—.04
Schlmbrg 2 25902 65.90 65.07 65.27—.22
SnapIncAn 134379 13.65 12.78 13.49+.47
SwstnEngy 87026 5.44 5.25 5.33+.15
SpiritRltC .72 36989 8.45 8.23 8.38+.08
Sprint 46975 8.34 8.13 8.21—.19
Squaren 25943 25.86 25.37 25.66—.36
SPCnSt 1.28e 34446 55.34 55.12 55.30+.08
SPEngy 2.04e 57277 65.46 64.81 64.94—.05
SPDRFncl .46e
256960 25.26 25.07 25.20—.08
SPInds 1.12e 47491 68.76 68.50 68.75+.08
SPTech .78e 31888 57.86 57.48 57.83—.05
SPUtil 1.55e 41032 54.40 54.01 54.08—.10
TahoeRes .24 24075 5.38 5.01 5.02—.19
Target 2.48f 27542 58.58 57.80 58.32—.42
TenetHlth 55029 14.26 13.31 13.78—.50
TevaPhrm 1.36e
307042 18.49 17.60 17.88—.41
Transocn 83735 8.71 8.17 8.24—.33
TurqHillRs 146689 3.26 3.15 3.17—.08
Twitter 34954 16.14 15.96 16.05—.11
USNGas 33588 6.50 6.42 6.47+.16
USOilFd 95514 10.16 10.04 10.08+.02
USSteel .20 52140 24.45 23.78 24.08—.09
ValeSA .29e 152124 10.21 10.01 10.06—.14
ValeSApf .29e 24568 9.54 9.38 9.42—.15
ValeantPh 206688 15.23 14.29 14.51—1.14
VanEGold .12e 145249 22.69 22.45 22.58+.33
VEckOilSvc .86e
50538 23.71 23.08 23.18—.29
VanEJrGld 45812 32.97 32.48 32.70+.46
VangEmg 1.10e 47413 43.23 43.06 43.19—.33
VangFTSE 1.10e
29416 42.40 42.24 42.38—.16
Vantiv 53703 67.02 64.36 67.02+1.96
Vereit .55 57360 8.67 8.50 8.51—.08
VerizonCm 2.31 74278 48.64 48.32 48.43—.17
Vipshop 31431 12.10 11.61 11.84—.27
Visa s .66 30719 101.30 100.60 101.03—.25
Vonage 42167 8.46 8.17 8.42+.14
WalMart 2.04 x25527 81.68 80.90 81.65+.57
WeathfIntl 83689 4.17 3.96 3.97—.14
WellsFargo 1.52 60455 52.61 52.14 52.49—.22
WhitingPet 114473 4.97 4.64 4.64—.22
Yamanag .02 35879 2.58 2.52 2.54+.06
—————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

