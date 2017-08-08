501.5
BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:20 pm 08/08/2017 12:20pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .48 38057 11.66 11.01 11.55+.45
AKSteel 76839 5.56 5.31 5.54+.03
AT&TInc 1.96 56351 38.75 38.48 38.69+.17
Albemarle 1.28
27730 119.17 113.68 116.34—6.74
AlcoaCp 41654 40.04 38.36 40.04+2.05
Alibaba 70437 159.80 157.38 159.65+.81
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
70706 11.69 11.50 11.57—.21
Altria 2.44 28912 66.11 65.32 65.69—.31
Ambev .06e 51766 6.17 6.12 6.15
Annaly 1.20a 32187 12.21 12.08 12.19+.09
ArcelorMrs 41497 27.40 27.05 27.37+.01
AstraZens 1.37e
29419 30.31 30.01 30.21+.15
BcoBrads .37e 53833 10.23 9.100 10.23+.21
BcoSantSA .23e 23548 6.91 6.88 6.89—.01
BkofAm .48f 275568 25.30 24.91 25.30+.34
BiPVxSTrs 191858 11.13 10.93 10.96—.13
BarrickG .12 32333 16.69 16.34 16.45—.13
BioAmber 23680 .60 .52 .55—.44
BrMySq 1.56 29027 57.43 56.30 57.42+1.12
Brookdale 36653 13.07 12.28 12.95+.95
CVSHealth 2 37089 79.00 76.72 77.91—1.21
ChesEng 116435 4.48 4.34 4.45+.10
CgpVelLCrd 23144 15.75 15.08 15.66+.16
Citigroup 1.28 54841 69.77 68.90 69.74+.70
CliffsNRs 53194 7.65 7.37 7.62—.14
ConocoPhil 1.06 25836 46.09 45.00 45.98+.81
CSVLgNGrs 34005 10.88 10.44 10.85+.18
DeanFoods .36 66283 12.85 11.90 12.21—2.76
DenburyR 38257 1.48 1.32 1.47+.16
DxGBullrs 43477 30.35 28.78 29.20—.30
DrGMBllrs 75642 16.69 15.71 16.01—.30
DirDGlBrrs 29570 30.66 29.03 30.22+.35
DxSCBearrs 45551 16.49 15.80 15.84—.41
Disney 1.56 29323 107.14 106.18 106.88+.53
Dynegy 27174 8.58 8.22 8.50—.10
EldorGldg .02e 27013 1.97 1.85 1.89—.04
EnCanag .06 55382 10.03 9.61 10.02+.29
EngyTrfPt 2.20 25607 19.68 19.31 19.55—.18
ENSCO .04 54152 5.06 4.90 5.01+.01
ExxonMbl 3.08 29295 80.22 79.91 80.08—.08
FairmSant 44528 2.86 2.67 2.73—.13
FMajSilvg 30386 6.29 5.95 6.01—.09
Fitbitn 67636 6.09 5.67 6.02+.29
FootLockr 1.24 23664 51.23 50.30 51.06+2.22
FordM .60a 95256 11.00 10.91 10.98+.06
FrptMcM 58992 14.85 14.53 14.80+.10
GenElec .96 102544 25.89 25.57 25.83+.20
GenMotors 1.52 35380 35.83 35.23 35.79+.49
Gerdau .02e 31205 3.68 3.58 3.68
Goldcrpg .24 27834 12.78 12.49 12.55—.02
HPInc .53 30109 19.48 19.25 19.41+.09
Hallibrtn .72 28590 41.83 41.12 41.49+.04
Hanesbdss .60 26555 24.78 24.41 24.78+.49
HertzGl 63868 15.61 14.60 15.03—.22
HPEntn .26 25533 17.69 17.52 17.68+.05
HostHotls .80a 23813 18.70 18.30 18.42—.32
iShGold 35788 12.15 12.03 12.05—.05
iShBrazil 1.03e 59897 39.07 38.64 39.03+.22
iShEMU .95e 51695 42.31 42.15 42.17—.10
iShSilver 33287 15.58 15.36 15.48+.15
iShChinaLC .76e 37245 43.49 43.20 43.49+.49
iShEMkts .84e 149345 44.54 44.33 44.54+.29
iSh20yrT 3.05
23372 124.98 124.15 124.28—.79
iSEafe 1.70e 46029 67.46 67.26 67.34—.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09 65354 88.50 88.37 88.42—.04
iShR2K 1.77e
106392 141.79 139.81 141.69+1.25
Interpublic .72 23029 21.56 21.26 21.37—.19
iShCorEM 1.09e 36917 53.64 53.42 53.63+.26
ItauUnibH .32e 88077 12.73 12.51 12.72+.18
JPMorgCh 2.24f
52191 95.13 93.81 95.07+1.05
Keycorp .38 35594 18.70 18.23 18.70+.38
KindMorg .50 31506 20.14 19.97 20.03—.13
Kinrossg 62955 4.22 4.09 4.15+.02
Kroger s .50f 31493 24.41 24.16 24.41+.04
LendingClb 167193 6.17 5.78 6.08+.62
LloydBkg .47a 41341 3.55 3.52 3.53+.01
MGM Rsts .44 25410 32.02 31.74 31.84—.02
Macys 1.51 31845 24.24 23.71 24.04+.48
Mallinckdt 29055 40.83 37.67 39.05—1.88
Manitowoc .08 23163 8.40 7.71 8.27+.86
MarathnO .20 64398 12.65 12.25 12.56+.21
Merck 1.88 25185 62.72 62.20 62.37—.47
MetLife 1.60 26443 48.94 48.41 48.91+.38
MKors 79929 45.39 42.71 45.33+8.10
MorgStan 1f 28367 48.90 48.17 48.80+.49
Nabors .24 28509 7.23 6.98 7.15+.10
NikeB s .84 23421 60.12 59.54 59.71—.08
NobleCorp .08 23120 3.55 3.44 3.52—.07
NobleEngy .40 26458 25.71 25.28 25.60+.06
NokiaCp .17e 52117 6.52 6.47 6.49—.02
OasisPet 45353 8.27 7.74 8.20+.40
Oracle .76f 31376 49.83 49.44 49.60—.05
ParsleyEn 23883 25.70 24.87 25.62+.56
Penney 73805 5.57 5.40 5.47+.08
Petrobras 55977 9.05 8.89 9.01+.07
Pfizer 1.28 38803 33.44 33.22 33.41+.10
PioNtrl .08 27067 135.13 129.25 134.84+5.20
PlainsAAP 2.20 94565 21.79 20.75 21.20—4.01
PlainsGPrs 1.54
58876 22.10 20.64 21.94—3.89
PUVixSTrs 86738 29.25 28.25 28.42—.62
PUShtSPX 46065 14.66 14.40 14.41—.17
QEPRes .08 26398 7.66 7.30 7.64+.15
RLauren 2 23526 87.00 84.25 86.25+8.10
RangeRs .08 27847 17.55 17.12 17.38+.03
RegionsFn .36 78381 15.11 14.82 15.08+.21
RiteAid 69164 2.47 2.43 2.44
SMEnergy .10 24101 14.96 13.92 14.88+.45
SpdrGold 28206 120.12 118.97 119.13—.39
S&P500ETF 4.13e
163706 248.81 247.33 248.76+.89
SpdrRetls .49e 24919 41.73 41.30 41.65+.32
SpdrOGEx .73e 61506 31.23 30.48 31.11+.35
SeadrillLtd 28531 .35 .34 .34+.00
SeaWorld 65534 13.24 11.10 12.60—1.01
SnapIncAn 161367 13.29 12.82 13.09—.30
SwstnEngy 67924 5.39 5.11 5.34+.14
SpiritRltC .72 32003 8.39 8.25 8.27—.08
Sprint 37155 8.63 8.46 8.48—.14
Squaren 30721 26.10 25.47 26.04+.36
SPCnSt 1.28e 27489 55.43 55.25 55.42—.01
SPEngy 2.04e 38657 65.56 64.90 65.40+.26
SPDRFncl .46e
224683 25.58 25.30 25.57+.22
SPTech .78e 26525 58.27 57.78 58.26+.30
SPUtil 1.55e 24428 54.09 53.83 54.00+.05
Synchrony .60f 26634 31.35 30.34 31.31+.91
Target 2.48f 35707 59.11 58.00 59.08+1.20
TenetHlth 65817 15.64 14.60 14.96—1.73
TevaPhrm 1.36e
291716 19.42 18.28 19.22+.63
Transocn 75801 8.73 8.41 8.66—.10
Twilion 76591 34.74 32.41 33.55+3.02
Twitter 69443 16.48 16.05 16.39—.01
USOilFd 105403 10.15 10.01 10.13+.03
USSteel .20 75967 24.76 23.55 24.72+.53
ValeSA .29e 224689 10.32 10.02 10.29—.07
ValeSApf .29e 32820 9.67 9.43 9.65—.04
ValeantPh 226566 16.97 16.08 16.67+1.30
VanEGold .12e 112626 22.43 22.03 22.14—.07
VanEJrGld 36787 32.44 31.80 31.100—.23
VangEmg 1.10e 31168 43.77 43.59 43.77+.19
Vantiv 25644 65.10 63.56 65.10+.25
Vereit .55 24068 8.60 8.44 8.56—.01
VerizonCm 2.31 25479 48.95 48.70 48.85—.01
Vipshop 24643 12.26 12.04 12.18—.04
Vonage 68491 8.45 8.07 8.42+.69
WPXEngy 27935 10.56 10.12 10.44+.21
WalMart 2.04 24245 81.67 80.90 81.54+.26
Wayfair 28267 80.50 72.55 74.21—6.36
WeathfIntl 45710 4.30 4.20 4.27+.02
WellsFargo 1.52 84519 53.30 52.22 53.25+.71
WhitingPet 77411 5.00 4.81 4.96+.06
Yamanag .02 32716 2.54 2.46 2.49+.03
—————————

Topics:
Latest News
