BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .48
|78619
|11.50
|11.18
|11.38+.13
|AKSteel
|150310
|5.54
|5.32
|5.33—.04
|AT&TInc 1.96
|169168
|38.54
|38.18
|38.19—.17
|Alibaba
|174137
|156.50
|151.25
|151.77—5.72
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|66271
|11.37
|11.13
|11.15—.13
|Ambev .06e
|153623
|6.12
|6.05
|6.05—.07
|AnglogldA
|83032
|9.84
|9.51
|9.58+.35
|Annaly 1.20a
|108197
|12.45
|12.20
|12.27—.08
|B&WEntn
|140359
|5.19
|2.61
|2.70—7.05
|BcoBrads .37e
|101094
|10.00
|9.82
|9.85—.19
|BcoSantSA .23e
|93666
|6.64
|6.51
|6.52—.25
|BkofAm .48f
|745073
|24.58
|24.09
|24.12—.62
|BkNYMel .96f
|78769
|53.70
|51.91
|51.95—2.09
|BiPVxSTrs
|2319745
|13.35
|11.99
|13.29+1.59
|BarrickG .12
|113189
|17.15
|16.95
|17.07+.34
|Blackstone 3.48f
|
|73254
|33.32
|31.82
|32.30—1.10
|BlueAprnn
|142744
|5.70
|5.03
|5.14—1.10
|Cemex .29t
|93899
|9.53
|9.24
|9.29—.27
|CntryLink 2.16
|132115
|21.95
|21.65
|21.68—.14
|ChesEng
|461194
|4.44
|4.13
|4.14—.23
|ChicB&I .28
|317991
|12.92
|10.54
|11.97—4.36
|CgpVelLCrd
|79788
|16.20
|14.59
|14.66—1.05
|Citigroup 1.28
|187296
|68.13
|67.15
|67.22—1.21
|CliffsNRs
|73802
|7.47
|7.16
|7.19—.18
|CocaCola 1.48
|85111
|45.84
|45.46
|45.74+.15
|Corning .62
|67435
|29.36
|28.56
|28.57—.79
|CSVLgNGrs
|207395
|12.87
|11.60
|12.66+1.15
|DeltaAir 1.22
|82632
|49.65
|48.98
|49.04—.63
|DxGBullrs
|75856
|32.90
|32.11
|32.86+2.00
|DrGMBllrs
|117217
|18.07
|17.59
|17.97+.82
|DirDGlBrrs
|74295
|27.36
|26.60
|26.61—1.74
|DxSCBearrs
|123106
|17.76
|17.03
|17.75+.93
|DxBiotBear
|95878
|7.50
|6.83
|7.46+.73
|Disney 1.56
|110788
|102.82
|101.22
|101.35—1.48
|EnCanag .06
|114249
|9.93
|9.53
|9.56—.22
|ENSCO .04
|113616
|4.62
|4.43
|4.45—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|
|x120146
|79.78
|78.91
|78.97—.47
|FMajSilvg
|75531
|6.80
|6.34
|6.74+.52
|Fitbitn
|75621
|6.01
|5.60
|5.64—.29
|FordM .60a
|314471
|10.91
|10.77
|10.77—.15
|FrptMcM
|172353
|14.58
|14.12
|14.15—.44
|GenElec .96
|286017
|25.71
|25.27
|25.30—.41
|GenMotors 1.52
|95187
|35.30
|34.87
|34.88—.40
|Gerdau .02e
|109700
|3.59
|3.48
|3.57+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|87244
|13.04
|12.78
|13.03+.31
|HPInc .53
|128066
|19.27
|18.88
|18.90—.42
|Hallibrtn .72
|66574
|41.33
|40.36
|40.51—.78
|HertzGl
|176053
|18.60
|17.07
|18.40+.83
|HPEntn .26
|87238
|17.60
|17.07
|17.12—.52
|ICICIBk .16e
|144062
|9.03
|8.76
|8.79—.25
|iShGold
|189572
|12.38
|12.34
|12.36+.10
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|243271
|38.18
|37.61
|37.61—.73
|iShSilver
|100515
|16.28
|16.10
|16.18+.20
|iShChinaLC .76e
|
|274695
|42.42
|41.69
|41.74—1.23
|iShEMkts .84e
|889674
|43.50
|42.80
|42.82—1.04
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|80533
|120.44
|120.06
|120.27—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|95525
|126.44
|125.52
|126.37+1.07
|iSEafe 1.70e
|282707
|66.62
|66.01
|66.07—.95
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|241271
|87.64
|87.11
|87.18—.56
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|353572
|138.28
|136.26
|136.27—2.52
|InvitHmn .06p
|109770
|22.43
|21.11
|21.81+.82
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|
|85653
|52.37
|51.55
|51.56—1.28
|ItauUnibH .32e
|71795
|12.45
|12.24
|12.25—.24
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|127031
|93.07
|92.07
|92.19—1.34
|Keycorp .38
|103793
|17.97
|17.60
|17.62—.50
|KindMorg .50
|115351
|19.85
|19.32
|19.39—.36
|Kinrossg
|83043
|4.29
|4.22
|4.25+.06
|Kohls 2.20
|187736
|40.06
|37.50
|39.50—2.43
|Kroger s .50f
|70429
|23.90
|23.54
|23.57—.37
|LendingClb
|103724
|6.12
|5.86
|5.90—.18
|LiveNatn
|133653
|42.20
|36.11
|39.61+2.11
|MGM Rsts .44
|68540
|31.40
|30.50
|30.51—.98
|Macys 1.51
|368598
|22.85
|20.55
|20.67—2.36
|MarathnO .20
|122513
|12.40
|12.03
|12.05—.15
|Merck 1.88
|72544
|62.58
|62.17
|62.18—.31
|MetLife 1.60
|74684
|47.96
|46.39
|46.74—1.57
|MorgStan 1f
|94716
|47.47
|46.23
|46.30—1.35
|Mosaic 1.26f
|69824
|21.37
|20.39
|20.61—.65
|NRGEgy .12
|68418
|25.68
|24.14
|24.39+.06
|Nabors .24
|84950
|7.13
|6.74
|6.81—.17
|NobleCorp .08
|63598
|3.45
|3.31
|3.35—.01
|NokiaCp .17e
|113586
|6.37
|6.25
|6.25—.11
|OasisPet
|118168
|8.37
|7.88
|7.95—.13
|Oracle .76f
|128493
|48.96
|48.05
|48.10—.96
|Pandora
|75660
|8.52
|7.97
|7.99—.56
|Penney
|406874
|5.04
|4.68
|4.71—.45
|Perrigo .64
|99527
|80.00
|74.64
|76.84+10.47
|PetrbrsA
|83154
|8.64
|8.27
|8.31—.25
|Petrobras
|181572
|8.91
|8.54
|8.62—.23
|Pfizer 1.28
|173197
|33.55
|33.21
|33.42—.03
|PlanetFitn
|86260
|25.19
|23.62
|25.13+2.09
|Potash .40
|80854
|17.60
|17.28
|17.44—.11
|PUVixSTrs
|676376
|41.31
|33.97
|40.93+8.63
|PrUCruders
|69738
|17.13
|16.00
|16.02—.78
|ProShtVxs
|154689
|84.73
|74.45
|74.93—11.99
|PrUShSPrs
|73222
|50.00
|48.92
|49.98+1.38
|PUShtSPX
|106207
|15.32
|14.82
|15.29+.61
|RangeRs .08
|68182
|17.23
|16.71
|16.92+.09
|RegionsFn .36
|124929
|14.60
|14.27
|14.30—.38
|RiteAid
|224281
|2.35
|2.24
|2.25—.10
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|76651
|219.90
|218.55
|218.60—1.90
|SpdrGold
|92076
|122.44
|122.03
|122.21+.90
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1038616
|246.44
|243.70
|243.76—3.49
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|193709
|36.91
|36.68
|36.68—.26
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|80526
|53.72
|52.63
|52.67—1.40
|SpdrRetls .49e
|76940
|40.41
|39.35
|39.40—1.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|157900
|31.22
|30.34
|30.37—.45
|STMicro .40
|64773
|17.12
|16.51
|16.52—.61
|Schlmbrg 2
|76751
|65.78
|64.19
|64.40—1.09
|Schwab .32
|65718
|41.60
|40.60
|40.61—1.41
|SnapIncAn
|434196
|13.96
|13.26
|13.77+.21
|SwstnEngy
|178361
|5.47
|5.20
|5.22—.05
|SpiritRltC .72
|80131
|8.56
|8.35
|8.38—.05
|Sprint
|110319
|8.19
|8.01
|8.03—.19
|Squaren
|82704
|25.50
|24.58
|24.65—.94
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|68905
|79.20
|78.37
|78.38—.99
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|66071
|55.34
|55.06
|55.08—.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|150950
|65.27
|64.25
|64.36—.69
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|701292
|25.18
|24.83
|24.83—.45
|SPInds 1.12e
|105076
|68.56
|67.78
|67.82—.87
|SPTech .78e
|146675
|57.60
|56.68
|56.71—1.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|95010
|54.16
|53.69
|54.06+.17
|StrWayp .88
|85286
|35.99
|33.95
|35.35+1.73
|Synchrony .60f
|91476
|30.09
|28.93
|29.32—.93
|Target 2.48f
|106396
|57.32
|55.47
|55.64—2.23
|TenetHlth
|67048
|13.69
|13.21
|13.39—.14
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|408660
|17.94
|17.12
|17.19—.31
|Transocn
|115289
|8.42
|8.16
|8.18—.14
|TurqHillRs
|82549
|3.15
|3.06
|3.08—.08
|Twitter
|116963
|16.18
|15.73
|15.75—.39
|USNGas
|104329
|6.72
|6.48
|6.69+.23
|USOilFd
|231553
|10.25
|9.90
|9.91—.24
|USSteel .20
|109354
|24.52
|23.75
|23.84—.24
|ValeSA .29e
|295177
|10.14
|9.84
|9.85—.19
|ValeSApf .29e
|75754
|9.42
|9.19
|9.21—.17
|ValeantPh
|210072
|14.42
|13.66
|13.81—.26
|VanEGold .12e
|537790
|23.08
|22.88
|23.08+.48
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|83038
|23.41
|22.78
|22.85—.45
|VanEJrGld
|175475
|33.38
|33.05
|33.33+.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|142166
|42.92
|42.27
|42.28—1.00
|Vantiv
|115350
|70.15
|67.72
|69.30+2.20
|Vereit .55
|71434
|8.55
|8.42
|8.47—.02
|VerizonCm 2.31
|
|123098
|48.21
|47.86
|48.02—.20
|Visa s .66
|82700
|100.88
|99.43
|99.49—1.48
|WPXEngy
|65668
|10.58
|10.14
|10.17—.03
|WalMart 2.04
|76447
|81.40
|80.55
|80.66—.95
|WeathfIntl
|124196
|4.10
|3.90
|3.95—.08
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|176196
|52.72
|51.92
|51.95—.84
|WhitingPet
|211914
|4.95
|4.70
|4.75—.05
|Yamanag .02
|121622
|2.67
|2.58
|2.66+.10
