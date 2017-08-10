501.5
BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 5:38 pm 08/10/2017 05:38pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .48 78619 11.50 11.18 11.38+.13
AKSteel 150310 5.54 5.32 5.33—.04
AT&TInc 1.96 169168 38.54 38.18 38.19—.17
Alibaba 174137 156.50 151.25 151.77—5.72
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
66271 11.37 11.13 11.15—.13
Ambev .06e 153623 6.12 6.05 6.05—.07
AnglogldA 83032 9.84 9.51 9.58+.35
Annaly 1.20a 108197 12.45 12.20 12.27—.08
B&WEntn 140359 5.19 2.61 2.70—7.05
BcoBrads .37e 101094 10.00 9.82 9.85—.19
BcoSantSA .23e 93666 6.64 6.51 6.52—.25
BkofAm .48f 745073 24.58 24.09 24.12—.62
BkNYMel .96f 78769 53.70 51.91 51.95—2.09
BiPVxSTrs 2319745 13.35 11.99 13.29+1.59
BarrickG .12 113189 17.15 16.95 17.07+.34
Blackstone 3.48f
73254 33.32 31.82 32.30—1.10
BlueAprnn 142744 5.70 5.03 5.14—1.10
Cemex .29t 93899 9.53 9.24 9.29—.27
CntryLink 2.16 132115 21.95 21.65 21.68—.14
ChesEng 461194 4.44 4.13 4.14—.23
ChicB&I .28 317991 12.92 10.54 11.97—4.36
CgpVelLCrd 79788 16.20 14.59 14.66—1.05
Citigroup 1.28 187296 68.13 67.15 67.22—1.21
CliffsNRs 73802 7.47 7.16 7.19—.18
CocaCola 1.48 85111 45.84 45.46 45.74+.15
Corning .62 67435 29.36 28.56 28.57—.79
CSVLgNGrs 207395 12.87 11.60 12.66+1.15
DeltaAir 1.22 82632 49.65 48.98 49.04—.63
DxGBullrs 75856 32.90 32.11 32.86+2.00
DrGMBllrs 117217 18.07 17.59 17.97+.82
DirDGlBrrs 74295 27.36 26.60 26.61—1.74
DxSCBearrs 123106 17.76 17.03 17.75+.93
DxBiotBear 95878 7.50 6.83 7.46+.73
Disney 1.56 110788 102.82 101.22 101.35—1.48
EnCanag .06 114249 9.93 9.53 9.56—.22
ENSCO .04 113616 4.62 4.43 4.45—.11
ExxonMbl 3.08
x120146 79.78 78.91 78.97—.47
FMajSilvg 75531 6.80 6.34 6.74+.52
Fitbitn 75621 6.01 5.60 5.64—.29
FordM .60a 314471 10.91 10.77 10.77—.15
FrptMcM 172353 14.58 14.12 14.15—.44
GenElec .96 286017 25.71 25.27 25.30—.41
GenMotors 1.52 95187 35.30 34.87 34.88—.40
Gerdau .02e 109700 3.59 3.48 3.57+.02
Goldcrpg .24 87244 13.04 12.78 13.03+.31
HPInc .53 128066 19.27 18.88 18.90—.42
Hallibrtn .72 66574 41.33 40.36 40.51—.78
HertzGl 176053 18.60 17.07 18.40+.83
HPEntn .26 87238 17.60 17.07 17.12—.52
ICICIBk .16e 144062 9.03 8.76 8.79—.25
iShGold 189572 12.38 12.34 12.36+.10
iShBrazil 1.03e 243271 38.18 37.61 37.61—.73
iShSilver 100515 16.28 16.10 16.18+.20
iShChinaLC .76e
274695 42.42 41.69 41.74—1.23
iShEMkts .84e 889674 43.50 42.80 42.82—1.04
iShiBoxIG 3.87
80533 120.44 120.06 120.27—.04
iSh20yrT 3.05
95525 126.44 125.52 126.37+1.07
iSEafe 1.70e 282707 66.62 66.01 66.07—.95
iShiBxHYB 5.09
241271 87.64 87.11 87.18—.56
iShR2K 1.77e
353572 138.28 136.26 136.27—2.52
InvitHmn .06p 109770 22.43 21.11 21.81+.82
iShCorEM 1.09e
85653 52.37 51.55 51.56—1.28
ItauUnibH .32e 71795 12.45 12.24 12.25—.24
JPMorgCh 2.24f
127031 93.07 92.07 92.19—1.34
Keycorp .38 103793 17.97 17.60 17.62—.50
KindMorg .50 115351 19.85 19.32 19.39—.36
Kinrossg 83043 4.29 4.22 4.25+.06
Kohls 2.20 187736 40.06 37.50 39.50—2.43
Kroger s .50f 70429 23.90 23.54 23.57—.37
LendingClb 103724 6.12 5.86 5.90—.18
LiveNatn 133653 42.20 36.11 39.61+2.11
MGM Rsts .44 68540 31.40 30.50 30.51—.98
Macys 1.51 368598 22.85 20.55 20.67—2.36
MarathnO .20 122513 12.40 12.03 12.05—.15
Merck 1.88 72544 62.58 62.17 62.18—.31
MetLife 1.60 74684 47.96 46.39 46.74—1.57
MorgStan 1f 94716 47.47 46.23 46.30—1.35
Mosaic 1.26f 69824 21.37 20.39 20.61—.65
NRGEgy .12 68418 25.68 24.14 24.39+.06
Nabors .24 84950 7.13 6.74 6.81—.17
NobleCorp .08 63598 3.45 3.31 3.35—.01
NokiaCp .17e 113586 6.37 6.25 6.25—.11
OasisPet 118168 8.37 7.88 7.95—.13
Oracle .76f 128493 48.96 48.05 48.10—.96
Pandora 75660 8.52 7.97 7.99—.56
Penney 406874 5.04 4.68 4.71—.45
Perrigo .64 99527 80.00 74.64 76.84+10.47
PetrbrsA 83154 8.64 8.27 8.31—.25
Petrobras 181572 8.91 8.54 8.62—.23
Pfizer 1.28 173197 33.55 33.21 33.42—.03
PlanetFitn 86260 25.19 23.62 25.13+2.09
Potash .40 80854 17.60 17.28 17.44—.11
PUVixSTrs 676376 41.31 33.97 40.93+8.63
PrUCruders 69738 17.13 16.00 16.02—.78
ProShtVxs 154689 84.73 74.45 74.93—11.99
PrUShSPrs 73222 50.00 48.92 49.98+1.38
PUShtSPX 106207 15.32 14.82 15.29+.61
RangeRs .08 68182 17.23 16.71 16.92+.09
RegionsFn .36 124929 14.60 14.27 14.30—.38
RiteAid 224281 2.35 2.24 2.25—.10
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
76651 219.90 218.55 218.60—1.90
SpdrGold 92076 122.44 122.03 122.21+.90
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1038616 246.44 243.70 243.76—3.49
SpdrLehHY 2.30
193709 36.91 36.68 36.68—.26
SpdrS&PRB .74e
80526 53.72 52.63 52.67—1.40
SpdrRetls .49e 76940 40.41 39.35 39.40—1.24
SpdrOGEx .73e 157900 31.22 30.34 30.37—.45
STMicro .40 64773 17.12 16.51 16.52—.61
Schlmbrg 2 76751 65.78 64.19 64.40—1.09
Schwab .32 65718 41.60 40.60 40.61—1.41
SnapIncAn 434196 13.96 13.26 13.77+.21
SwstnEngy 178361 5.47 5.20 5.22—.05
SpiritRltC .72 80131 8.56 8.35 8.38—.05
Sprint 110319 8.19 8.01 8.03—.19
Squaren 82704 25.50 24.58 24.65—.94
SPHlthC 1.01e 68905 79.20 78.37 78.38—.99
SPCnSt 1.28e 66071 55.34 55.06 55.08—.23
SPEngy 2.04e 150950 65.27 64.25 64.36—.69
SPDRFncl .46e
701292 25.18 24.83 24.83—.45
SPInds 1.12e 105076 68.56 67.78 67.82—.87
SPTech .78e 146675 57.60 56.68 56.71—1.14
SPUtil 1.55e 95010 54.16 53.69 54.06+.17
StrWayp .88 85286 35.99 33.95 35.35+1.73
Synchrony .60f 91476 30.09 28.93 29.32—.93
Target 2.48f 106396 57.32 55.47 55.64—2.23
TenetHlth 67048 13.69 13.21 13.39—.14
TevaPhrm 1.36e
408660 17.94 17.12 17.19—.31
Transocn 115289 8.42 8.16 8.18—.14
TurqHillRs 82549 3.15 3.06 3.08—.08
Twitter 116963 16.18 15.73 15.75—.39
USNGas 104329 6.72 6.48 6.69+.23
USOilFd 231553 10.25 9.90 9.91—.24
USSteel .20 109354 24.52 23.75 23.84—.24
ValeSA .29e 295177 10.14 9.84 9.85—.19
ValeSApf .29e 75754 9.42 9.19 9.21—.17
ValeantPh 210072 14.42 13.66 13.81—.26
VanEGold .12e 537790 23.08 22.88 23.08+.48
VEckOilSvc .86e
83038 23.41 22.78 22.85—.45
VanEJrGld 175475 33.38 33.05 33.33+.51
VangEmg 1.10e
142166 42.92 42.27 42.28—1.00
Vantiv 115350 70.15 67.72 69.30+2.20
Vereit .55 71434 8.55 8.42 8.47—.02
VerizonCm 2.31
123098 48.21 47.86 48.02—.20
Visa s .66 82700 100.88 99.43 99.49—1.48
WPXEngy 65668 10.58 10.14 10.17—.03
WalMart 2.04 76447 81.40 80.55 80.66—.95
WeathfIntl 124196 4.10 3.90 3.95—.08
WellsFargo 1.52
176196 52.72 51.92 51.95—.84
WhitingPet 211914 4.95 4.70 4.75—.05
Yamanag .02 121622 2.67 2.58 2.66+.10

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

