501.5
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:38 pm 08/07/2017 05:38pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .48 59083 11.28 11.07 11.10+.02
AKSteel 156131 5.66 5.44 5.51+.05
AT&TInc 1.96 164901 38.64 38.37 38.52+.09
AlcoaCp 48188 38.47 37.61 37.99+.57
Alibaba 155170 158.99 154.37 158.84+5.51
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
65185 11.87 11.77 11.78—.04
Altria 2.44 58896 66.08 65.38 65.99+.47
Ambev .06e 112536 6.18 6.09 6.15+.03
AmIntlGrp 1.28 51642 65.08 64.50 64.98—.10
Annaly 1.20a 80940 12.12 11.96 12.10+.09
ArcelorMrs 71987 27.48 27.03 27.36+1.31
AtwoodOcn .30m 62899 7.65 6.87 7.08—.57
AutoNatn 98807 40.77 39.45 40.34+.64
Avon 74862 3.00 2.77 2.96+.09
BPPLC 2.38 75334 36.79 36.35 36.75+.42
BcoBrads .37e 81057 10.06 9.86 10.02+.12
BkofAm .48f 395093 25.05 24.90 24.96—.01
BiPVxSTrs 214266 11.23 11.08 11.09—.10
BarrickG .12 65506 16.77 16.51 16.57—.04
BrMySq 1.56 50889 56.35 55.57 56.30+.35
BritATobs 46564 65.99 65.14 65.39—.48
Brookdale 69107 12.64 11.92 12.00—1.12
CBLAsc 1.06 60729 9.04 8.62 9.04+.35
CntryLink 2.16 79835 22.64 22.22 22.34—.13
ChesEng 369240 4.51 4.32 4.35—.18
CgpVelLCrd 61712 15.61 14.77 15.50—.13
Citigroup 1.28 113220 69.26 68.70 69.04+.06
CliffsNRs 96822 7.99 7.72 7.76+.11
CocaCola 1.48 61708 45.76 45.50 45.64+.14
ConocoPhil 1.06 63129 45.48 44.83 45.17—.39
Corning .62 46418 29.34 29.13 29.24—.01
CSVLgNGrs 58863 10.75 10.43 10.67+.20
DDRCorp .76 50231 10.20 9.90 10.14+.19
DeltaAir .81 61879 51.55 50.69 50.75+.14
DxGBullrs 50600 30.40 29.48 29.50—.58
DrGMBllrs 77916 16.71 16.18 16.31—.28
DxSCBearrs 56070 16.51 16.12 16.25—.08
Disney 1.56 76515 107.65 106.11 106.35—1.34
EldorGldg .02e 63336 2.02 1.85 1.93+.10
EnCanag .06 89514 9.81 9.56 9.73
EngyTrfPt 2.20 48902 20.15 19.62 19.73—.44
ENSCO .04 191679 5.30 4.95 5.00—.32
ExxonMbl 3.08 74936 80.17 79.86 80.16—.05
FstDatan 87672 18.55 17.91 18.18—.40
FMajSilvg 66606 6.38 6.06 6.09—.15
Fitbitn 57501 5.81 5.57 5.73+.10
FordM .60a 288678 10.98 10.90 10.92—.03
FrptMcM 140799 14.85 14.50 14.70+.29
GGPInc .88 62427 22.81 22.03 22.78+.59
GenElec .96 186441 25.79 25.55 25.63—.15
GenMotors 1.52 74248 35.40 35.12 35.30+.03
Genworth 1.76 78426 3.65 3.42 3.57+.15
Gerdau .02e 82403 3.71 3.58 3.68+.16
GrubHub 55452 57.26 53.86 56.96+4.34
HPInc .53 82588 19.40 19.25 19.32—.05
Hallibrtn .72 72840 41.86 41.08 41.45—.54
Hanesbdss .60 74447 24.55 24.20 24.29
HertzGl 84505 15.31 13.91 15.24+.92
iShGold 52927 12.12 12.08 12.10—.01
iShBrazil 1.03e 100891 38.93 38.24 38.81+.51
iShChinaLC .76e 53860 43.00 42.88 43.00+.16
iShEMkts .84e 221858 44.28 44.08 44.25+.30
iShiBoxIG 3.87
107982 120.83 120.59 120.77+.03
iSEafe 1.70e 117036 67.50 67.32 67.49+.03
iShiBxHYB 5.09 48800 88.50 88.40 88.46—.04
iShR2K 1.77e 85878 140.85 139.71 140.44+.23
iShREst 2.76e 49758 80.63 80.16 80.56+.06
IntPotash 46388 3.58 3.21 3.22—.61
ItauUnibH .32e 65443 12.56 12.29 12.54+.18
JPMorgCh 2.24f 78803 94.19 93.71 94.02+.36
JohnContln 1.08e
49992 39.88 39.16 39.78+.61
Keycorp .38 79983 18.50 18.29 18.32—.08
KindMorg .50 68681 20.20 20.07 20.15—.05
Kinrossg 84936 4.23 4.11 4.13—.05
Kohls 2.20 47145 43.00 41.69 42.72+.83
Kroger s .50f 69727 24.54 24.13 24.37+.24
LendingClb 114257 5.64 5.13 5.46+.25
MGM Rsts .44 56980 32.15 31.72 31.86+.07
Macys 1.51 59332 23.69 23.04 23.56+.26
MarathnO .20 196513 12.82 12.31 12.35—.55
Merck 1.88 55559 63.09 62.66 62.84—.26
MetLife 1.60 87699 48.77 48.16 48.53—5.39
Mobileye 61706 63.50 63.44 63.47—.02
MorgStan 1f 72015 48.40 47.95 48.31+.23
Nabors .24 118658 7.57 6.97 7.05—.52
NewellRub .92f 51469 51.57 50.65 51.31+.62
NobleCorp .08 74233 3.86 3.57 3.58—.30
NobleEngy .40 51102 25.79 25.15 25.54—.38
NokiaCp .17e 83475 6.53 6.48 6.50—.02
OasisPet 115912 8.00 7.65 7.80—.25
Oracle .76f 78334 50.09 49.53 49.64—.32
ParsleyEn 53479 25.99 24.87 25.06—1.06
Penney 221358 5.51 5.18 5.39—.05
PetrbrsA 48863 8.69 8.50 8.64+.11
Petrobras 113137 8.98 8.83 8.94+.08
Pfizer 1.28 120607 33.59 33.25 33.31—.33
PUVixSTrs 96246 29.81 29.02 29.04—.75
PrUCruders 53490 16.74 16.14 16.66—.11
ProctGam 2.76f 49428 91.56 90.52 91.44+.77
PUShtSPX 60112 14.66 14.56 14.58—.08
QEPRes .08 58280 7.91 7.46 7.49—.44
RangeRs .08 97103 17.91 17.22 17.35—.53
RegionsFn .36 95980 15.00 14.86 14.87—.07
RiteAid 160985 2.45 2.33 2.44+.11
RockColl 1.32
134471 128.43 122.31 127.07+8.07
SMEnergy .10 50668 15.04 14.20 14.43—.83
S&P500ETF 4.13e
258639 247.87 247.37 247.87+.46
SpdrOGEx .73e 102146 31.12 30.54 30.76—.51
Schlmbrg 2 55188 67.50 66.53 66.55—.99
SnapIncAn 334079 14.06 13.24 13.39—.13
SwstAirl .50f 52696 56.87 55.16 55.37—1.21
SwstnEngy 177412 5.29 5.03 5.20—.08
SpiritRltC .72 112073 8.41 8.24 8.35+.01
Sprint 109093 8.87 8.50 8.62—.08
Squaren 56584 25.85 25.30 25.68+.47
SPCnSt 1.28e 133102 55.47 55.03 55.43+.41
SPEngy 2.04e 106279 65.48 64.94 65.14—.50
SPDRFncl .46e
352336 25.40 25.31 25.35—.04
SPInds 1.12e 73174 68.97 68.72 68.88
SPTech .78e 75009 57.96 57.67 57.96+.35
SPUtil 1.55e 48308 53.97 53.70 53.95+.17
SupEnrgy .32 62312 10.47 9.90 10.33—.18
Synchrony .60f 51285 30.52 29.77 30.40+.53
TaiwSemi .73e 47988 36.82 36.26 36.79+.76
TevaPhrm 1.36e
807014 20.14 18.50 18.59—2.01
Transocn 151373 9.08 8.74 8.75—.32
TurqHillRs 102676 3.32 3.21 3.26—.02
Twitter 87900 16.42 16.24 16.40+.11
Tyson .90 69733 67.73 65.42 66.90+3.60
USOilFd 184413 10.12 9.94 10.10—.03
USSteel .20 x120203 24.49 23.95 24.19+.69
UtdTech 2.80f
48682 119.75 117.86 118.52—2.97
ValeSA .29e 237903 10.36 10.09 10.35+.38
ValeSApf .29e 61077 9.69 9.42 9.69+.39
ValeantPh 160068 15.52 14.95 15.37+.24
VanEGold .12e 268631 22.42 22.18 22.20—.12
VEckOilSvc .86e
57171 24.47 23.85 23.89—.58
VanEJrGld 62717 32.46 32.11 32.22—.17
VangEmg 1.10e 65494 43.58 43.41 43.58+.34
VangFTSE 1.10e
48528 42.77 42.65 42.76+.03
Vereit .55 48361 8.64 8.54 8.56—.04
VerizonCm 2.31
103750 48.96 48.68 48.86—.05
Visa s .66 65000 101.54 100.59 101.49+.60
WPXEngy 91146 10.47 10.16 10.23—.18
WalMart 2.04 53537 81.45 80.54 81.28+.80
WeathfIntl 94978 4.34 4.24 4.25—.10
WellsFargo 1.52
222964 52.95 52.43 52.54—.30
WhitingPet 299066 5.18 4.82 4.90—.32
Yamanag .02 60774 2.54 2.43 2.46+.01
Yelp 73555 42.16 39.57 41.73+1.68

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?