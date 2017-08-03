BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .48 62607 11.24 11.06 11.12+.07 AKSteel 106452 5.48 5.32 5.36+.01 AT&TInc 1.96 183519 38.50 38.15 38.28+.01 Alibaba 121126 153.80 149.60 153.32+1.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 74473 12.03 11.88 11.88—.15 Altria 2.44 122824 66.11 65.38 65.54—.01 Ambev .06e 132963 6.18 6.12 6.15—.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 82929 67.30 65.10 66.06+.16 AmeriBrgn 1.46 74161 85.33 80.51 81.71—9.56 Anadarko .20 65048 44.69 43.47 43.77—.89 Annaly 1.20a 89290 12.25 12.02 12.15—.02 AnteroRes 1 66954 19.76 18.89 19.01—.85 Apache 1 106285 47.20 43.24 44.06—3.85 AtwoodOcn .30m 89035 8.37 7.63 7.89+.09 Avon 147849 3.14 2.92 3.00—.36 Axalta 96485 30.32 28.18 29.25—2.51 BcoBrads .37e 85468 9.95 9.85 9.90—.02 BkofAm .48f 505338 24.60 24.32 24.37—.22 BiPVxSTrs 418742 11.31 11.13 11.27+.14 BarrickG .12 86478 17.31 17.03 17.06—.08 BritATobs 62158 65.74 64.86 65.19+1.14 CFIndss 1.20 98686 30.78 27.77 30.71+1.99 CabotO&G .20 62964 24.98 24.27 24.57 CallonPet 106819 10.77 9.92 9.93—.91 Cemex .29t 68327 9.89 9.66 9.70—.17 CenovusE .20 60579 8.35 8.03 8.06—.12 CntryLink 2.16 235213 23.41 21.62 22.44—1.30 Chegg 84464 15.95 14.74 15.30+1.25 ChesEng 617551 4.78 4.50 4.50—.12 CgpVelLCrd 60233 16.11 15.02 15.16—.56 Citigroup 1.28 x203437 69.20 68.01 68.13—.97 CliffsNRs 66716 7.62 7.28 7.43+.11 CocaCola 1.48 134398 45.95 45.63 45.67+.08 ConocoPhil 1.06 88922 45.95 44.68 44.91—.70 Constellm 81651 9.20 8.05 8.65+.35 Corning .62 101830 29.80 29.11 29.28—.49 CSVLgNGrs 125266 11.16 10.55 10.57—.23 DenburyR 61294 1.40 1.30 1.30—.07 DevonE .24 61185 34.28 32.24 32.27—1.13 DrGMBllrs 75857 18.27 17.65 17.80—.16 DxSCBearrs 64623 16.71 16.23 16.57+.24 Disney 1.56 67440 109.17 108.05 109.12+.45 DowChm 1.84 60140 64.53 63.24 63.43—.87 EOGRescs .67 62322 92.50 87.76 88.90—3.42 EldorGldg .02e 107087 2.00 1.84 1.85—.14 EnCanag .06 142405 9.89 9.38 9.38—.43 ENSCO .04 268985 5.64 5.25 5.54+.24 ExxonMbl 3.08 91527 80.82 80.30 80.49—.11 FairmSant 106837 3.14 2.52 2.65—.02 FstBcpPR 108906 5.93 5.70 5.82—.12 Fitbitn 238279 5.90 5.30 5.84+.77 FordM .60a 198178 11.05 10.92 10.93—.07 FrptMcM 179324 14.58 14.17 14.37 GGPInc .88 104332 21.94 21.46 21.78—.13 GenElec .96 292267 25.78 25.37 25.76+.24 GenMotors 1.52 100007 35.19 34.75 34.77—.05 Genworth 1.76 65764 3.42 3.32 3.33—.05 Goldcrpg .24 61644 13.02 12.78 12.81—.15 HPInc .53 125640 19.36 19.00 19.36+.26 Hallibrtn .72 78336 42.85 41.76 42.03—.82 HeclaM .01e 68035 5.31 4.87 5.09—.34 HertzGl 66669 13.44 12.70 12.98—.09 HPEntn .26 65924 17.36 17.16 17.29—.06 Hi-Crush 82745 9.30 7.60 8.55+.15 ICICIBk .16e 108829 9.36 9.21 9.25—.20 iShGold 61922 12.22 12.17 12.20+.03 iShBrazil 1.03e 108067 38.60 38.24 38.43—.11 iShGerm .51e 66920 31.04 30.90 30.90—.10 iShChinaLC .76e 93357 42.88 42.71 42.85—.07 iShEMkts .84e 365325 43.79 43.57 43.79—.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 63013 121.27 121.09 121.21+.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 99469 126.02 125.26 126.00+1.29 iSEafe 1.70e 111243 67.49 67.26 67.37+.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 91123 88.66 88.42 88.48—.17 iShR2K 1.77e 187373 140.54 139.16 139.53—.70 iShJapanrs 60366 55.25 55.05 55.19+.14 ItauUnibH .32e 164849 12.48 12.36 12.42—.04 JPMorgCh 2.24f 105239 93.13 92.24 92.50—.61 Keycorp .38 97056 18.14 17.98 18.03—.04 KindMorg .50 88700 20.34 20.15 20.23—.10 Kinrossg 167041 4.45 4.19 4.32+.20 Kohls 2.20 60740 42.45 41.27 42.01+.92 Kroger s .50f 121901 24.58 23.85 24.06—.57 LBrands 2.40 108283 44.08 41.28 41.60—2.71 MGM Rsts .44 99868 32.17 31.50 31.56—.42 MarathnO .20 323904 13.11 12.17 12.51+.47 MetLife 1.60 x85494 54.44 53.30 53.50—1.58 MorgStan 1f 64465 47.55 47.11 47.26—.07 Nabors .24 107228 7.94 7.35 7.46—.23 NobleCorp .08 79159 4.23 3.98 4.17+.18 NobleEngy .40 x94901 27.70 25.23 25.89—2.15 NokiaCp .17e 69463 6.57 6.53 6.54+.02 OasisPet 179785 7.87 6.90 7.23—.13 Oracle .76f 89972 50.41 49.73 50.23+.46 ParsleyEn 218731 26.34 24.68 25.30—2.09 Penney 84847 5.52 5.35 5.43+.02 Petrobras 139551 9.04 8.83 8.87—.14 Pfizer 1.28 265803 33.81 32.86 33.43+.51 PioNtrl .08 68257 146.11 134.68 135.12—10.56 PUVixSTrs 190960 30.25 29.30 30.02+.74 PrUCruders 60314 17.09 16.32 16.42—.40 ProctGam 2.76f 61130 91.75 90.82 90.86—.18 QEPRes .08 74199 8.21 7.51 7.53—.66 RSPPerm 62332 32.89 29.86 29.91—2.81 RangeRs .08 111835 18.19 17.48 17.78—.12 RegionsFn .36 178677 14.97 14.74 14.90+.07 RiteAid 164703 2.42 2.33 2.39—.01 RockColl 1.32 76954 119.50 112.08 118.44+6.08 SMEnergy .10 71538 16.24 15.22 15.33—.91 S&P500ETF 4.13e 351313 247.34 246.64 246.96—.48 SpdrLehHY 2.30 91648 37.28 37.20 37.21—.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 215571 31.73 30.41 30.55—1.11 Schlmbrg 2 91042 69.25 67.75 68.22—.91 SnapIncAn 606954 13.15 11.91 12.93+.28 SwstnEngy 194479 5.39 5.21 5.22—.15 SpiritRltC .72 176660 8.10 7.90 8.08+.15 Sprint 103336 8.78 8.53 8.54—.25 Squaren 152366 25.84 24.70 25.22—1.24 SPHlthC 1.01e 79197 79.82 79.31 79.66+.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 128819 55.50 55.10 55.17—.05 SPEngy 2.04e 148570 66.36 65.14 65.43—.93 SPDRFncl .46e 347404 25.31 25.18 25.22—.09 SPInds 1.12e 93396 68.75 68.28 68.75+.34 SPTech .78e 105828 57.69 57.31 57.48—.13 SPUtil 1.55e 102530 54.02 53.58 54.02+.27 Synchrony .60f x69636 30.40 29.79 29.91 TevaPhrm 1.36e 940176 26.37 23.33 23.75—7.50 3DSys 132496 15.71 13.11 13.39—3.62 Transocn 243667 9.60 8.63 9.25+.62 TribMdaA 1a 73425 41.40 40.08 40.53—1.52 TurqHillRs 78316 3.32 3.24 3.24—.04 Twitter 145725 16.42 16.05 16.18+.11 USOilFd 222992 10.23 9.99 10.02—.12 USSteel .20 92439 23.31 22.62 22.97+.16 ValeSA .29e 128983 9.91 9.78 9.82—.08 ValeantPh 208106 16.25 15.41 15.45—.97 VanEGold .12e 204934 22.95 22.68 22.70—.07 VEckOilSvc .86e 76864 24.91 24.29 24.47—.11 VangEmg 1.10e 62590 43.19 43.02 43.13—.16 VangEur 1.71e 61179 57.27 57.03 57.13+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 100495 42.78 42.63 42.67—.06 Vereit .55 80252 8.56 8.32 8.56+.20 VerizonCm 2.31 149378 48.61 47.94 48.61+.40 Vipshop 61250 11.90 11.57 11.67—.26 WPXEngy 165834 10.79 9.54 9.67—.93 WalMart 2.04 97178 81.76 80.67 80.87+.34 WeathfIntl 182711 4.55 4.34 4.40—.08 WellsFargo 1.52 174784 53.66 53.34 53.40—.22 WhitingPet 246373 5.24 4.96 5.00—.05 Yamanag .02 83698 2.63 2.54 2.57—.02

