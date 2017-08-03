BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .48
|62607
|11.24
|11.06
|11.12+.07
|AKSteel
|106452
|5.48
|5.32
|5.36+.01
|AT&TInc 1.96
|183519
|38.50
|38.15
|38.28+.01
|Alibaba
|121126
|153.80
|149.60
|153.32+1.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|74473
|12.03
|11.88
|11.88—.15
|Altria 2.44
|122824
|66.11
|65.38
|65.54—.01
|Ambev .06e
|132963
|6.18
|6.12
|6.15—.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|82929
|67.30
|65.10
|66.06+.16
|AmeriBrgn 1.46
|
|74161
|85.33
|80.51
|81.71—9.56
|Anadarko .20
|65048
|44.69
|43.47
|43.77—.89
|Annaly 1.20a
|89290
|12.25
|12.02
|12.15—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|66954
|19.76
|18.89
|19.01—.85
|Apache 1
|106285
|47.20
|43.24
|44.06—3.85
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|89035
|8.37
|7.63
|7.89+.09
|Avon
|147849
|3.14
|2.92
|3.00—.36
|Axalta
|96485
|30.32
|28.18
|29.25—2.51
|BcoBrads .37e
|85468
|9.95
|9.85
|9.90—.02
|BkofAm .48f
|505338
|24.60
|24.32
|24.37—.22
|BiPVxSTrs
|418742
|11.31
|11.13
|11.27+.14
|BarrickG .12
|86478
|17.31
|17.03
|17.06—.08
|BritATobs
|62158
|65.74
|64.86
|65.19+1.14
|CFIndss 1.20
|98686
|30.78
|27.77
|30.71+1.99
|CabotO&G .20
|62964
|24.98
|24.27
|24.57
|CallonPet
|106819
|10.77
|9.92
|9.93—.91
|Cemex .29t
|68327
|9.89
|9.66
|9.70—.17
|CenovusE .20
|60579
|8.35
|8.03
|8.06—.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|235213
|23.41
|21.62
|22.44—1.30
|Chegg
|84464
|15.95
|14.74
|15.30+1.25
|ChesEng
|617551
|4.78
|4.50
|4.50—.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|60233
|16.11
|15.02
|15.16—.56
|Citigroup 1.28
|x203437
|69.20
|68.01
|68.13—.97
|CliffsNRs
|66716
|7.62
|7.28
|7.43+.11
|CocaCola 1.48
|134398
|45.95
|45.63
|45.67+.08
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|88922
|45.95
|44.68
|44.91—.70
|Constellm
|81651
|9.20
|8.05
|8.65+.35
|Corning .62
|101830
|29.80
|29.11
|29.28—.49
|CSVLgNGrs
|125266
|11.16
|10.55
|10.57—.23
|DenburyR
|61294
|1.40
|1.30
|1.30—.07
|DevonE .24
|61185
|34.28
|32.24
|32.27—1.13
|DrGMBllrs
|75857
|18.27
|17.65
|17.80—.16
|DxSCBearrs
|64623
|16.71
|16.23
|16.57+.24
|Disney 1.56
|67440
|109.17
|108.05
|109.12+.45
|DowChm 1.84
|60140
|64.53
|63.24
|63.43—.87
|EOGRescs .67
|62322
|92.50
|87.76
|88.90—3.42
|EldorGldg .02e
|107087
|2.00
|1.84
|1.85—.14
|EnCanag .06
|142405
|9.89
|9.38
|9.38—.43
|ENSCO .04
|268985
|5.64
|5.25
|5.54+.24
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|91527
|80.82
|80.30
|80.49—.11
|FairmSant
|106837
|3.14
|2.52
|2.65—.02
|FstBcpPR
|108906
|5.93
|5.70
|5.82—.12
|Fitbitn
|238279
|5.90
|5.30
|5.84+.77
|FordM .60a
|198178
|11.05
|10.92
|10.93—.07
|FrptMcM
|179324
|14.58
|14.17
|14.37
|GGPInc .88
|104332
|21.94
|21.46
|21.78—.13
|GenElec .96
|292267
|25.78
|25.37
|25.76+.24
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|100007
|35.19
|34.75
|34.77—.05
|Genworth 1.76
|65764
|3.42
|3.32
|3.33—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|61644
|13.02
|12.78
|12.81—.15
|HPInc .53
|125640
|19.36
|19.00
|19.36+.26
|Hallibrtn .72
|78336
|42.85
|41.76
|42.03—.82
|HeclaM .01e
|68035
|5.31
|4.87
|5.09—.34
|HertzGl
|66669
|13.44
|12.70
|12.98—.09
|HPEntn .26
|65924
|17.36
|17.16
|17.29—.06
|Hi-Crush
|82745
|9.30
|7.60
|8.55+.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|108829
|9.36
|9.21
|9.25—.20
|iShGold
|61922
|12.22
|12.17
|12.20+.03
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|108067
|38.60
|38.24
|38.43—.11
|iShGerm .51e
|66920
|31.04
|30.90
|30.90—.10
|iShChinaLC .76e
|93357
|42.88
|42.71
|42.85—.07
|iShEMkts .84e
|365325
|43.79
|43.57
|43.79—.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|63013
|121.27
|121.09
|121.21+.17
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|99469
|126.02
|125.26
|126.00+1.29
|iSEafe 1.70e
|111243
|67.49
|67.26
|67.37+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|91123
|88.66
|88.42
|88.48—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|187373
|140.54
|139.16
|139.53—.70
|iShJapanrs
|60366
|55.25
|55.05
|55.19+.14
|ItauUnibH .32e
|164849
|12.48
|12.36
|12.42—.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|105239
|93.13
|92.24
|92.50—.61
|Keycorp .38
|97056
|18.14
|17.98
|18.03—.04
|KindMorg .50
|88700
|20.34
|20.15
|20.23—.10
|Kinrossg
|167041
|4.45
|4.19
|4.32+.20
|Kohls 2.20
|60740
|42.45
|41.27
|42.01+.92
|Kroger s .50f
|121901
|24.58
|23.85
|24.06—.57
|LBrands 2.40
|108283
|44.08
|41.28
|41.60—2.71
|MGM Rsts .44
|99868
|32.17
|31.50
|31.56—.42
|MarathnO .20
|323904
|13.11
|12.17
|12.51+.47
|MetLife 1.60
|x85494
|54.44
|53.30
|53.50—1.58
|MorgStan 1f
|64465
|47.55
|47.11
|47.26—.07
|Nabors .24
|107228
|7.94
|7.35
|7.46—.23
|NobleCorp .08
|79159
|4.23
|3.98
|4.17+.18
|NobleEngy .40
|
|x94901
|27.70
|25.23
|25.89—2.15
|NokiaCp .17e
|69463
|6.57
|6.53
|6.54+.02
|OasisPet
|179785
|7.87
|6.90
|7.23—.13
|Oracle .76f
|89972
|50.41
|49.73
|50.23+.46
|ParsleyEn
|218731
|26.34
|24.68
|25.30—2.09
|Penney
|84847
|5.52
|5.35
|5.43+.02
|Petrobras
|139551
|9.04
|8.83
|8.87—.14
|Pfizer 1.28
|265803
|33.81
|32.86
|33.43+.51
|PioNtrl .08
|68257
|146.11
|134.68
|135.12—10.56
|PUVixSTrs
|190960
|30.25
|29.30
|30.02+.74
|PrUCruders
|60314
|17.09
|16.32
|16.42—.40
|ProctGam 2.76f
|61130
|91.75
|90.82
|90.86—.18
|QEPRes .08
|74199
|8.21
|7.51
|7.53—.66
|RSPPerm
|62332
|32.89
|29.86
|29.91—2.81
|RangeRs .08
|111835
|18.19
|17.48
|17.78—.12
|RegionsFn .36
|178677
|14.97
|14.74
|14.90+.07
|RiteAid
|164703
|2.42
|2.33
|2.39—.01
|RockColl 1.32
|
|76954
|119.50
|112.08
|118.44+6.08
|SMEnergy .10
|71538
|16.24
|15.22
|15.33—.91
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|351313
|247.34
|246.64
|246.96—.48
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|91648
|37.28
|37.20
|37.21—.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|215571
|31.73
|30.41
|30.55—1.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|91042
|69.25
|67.75
|68.22—.91
|SnapIncAn
|606954
|13.15
|11.91
|12.93+.28
|SwstnEngy
|194479
|5.39
|5.21
|5.22—.15
|SpiritRltC .72
|176660
|8.10
|7.90
|8.08+.15
|Sprint
|103336
|8.78
|8.53
|8.54—.25
|Squaren
|152366
|25.84
|24.70
|25.22—1.24
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|79197
|79.82
|79.31
|79.66+.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|128819
|55.50
|55.10
|55.17—.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|148570
|66.36
|65.14
|65.43—.93
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|347404
|25.31
|25.18
|25.22—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|93396
|68.75
|68.28
|68.75+.34
|SPTech .78e
|105828
|57.69
|57.31
|57.48—.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102530
|54.02
|53.58
|54.02+.27
|Synchrony .60f
|x69636
|30.40
|29.79
|29.91
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|940176
|26.37
|23.33
|23.75—7.50
|3DSys
|132496
|15.71
|13.11
|13.39—3.62
|Transocn
|243667
|9.60
|8.63
|9.25+.62
|TribMdaA 1a
|73425
|41.40
|40.08
|40.53—1.52
|TurqHillRs
|78316
|3.32
|3.24
|3.24—.04
|Twitter
|145725
|16.42
|16.05
|16.18+.11
|USOilFd
|222992
|10.23
|9.99
|10.02—.12
|USSteel .20
|92439
|23.31
|22.62
|22.97+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|128983
|9.91
|9.78
|9.82—.08
|ValeantPh
|208106
|16.25
|15.41
|15.45—.97
|VanEGold .12e
|204934
|22.95
|22.68
|22.70—.07
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|76864
|24.91
|24.29
|24.47—.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|62590
|43.19
|43.02
|43.13—.16
|VangEur 1.71e
|61179
|57.27
|57.03
|57.13+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|100495
|42.78
|42.63
|42.67—.06
|Vereit .55
|80252
|8.56
|8.32
|8.56+.20
|VerizonCm 2.31
|
|149378
|48.61
|47.94
|48.61+.40
|Vipshop
|61250
|11.90
|11.57
|11.67—.26
|WPXEngy
|165834
|10.79
|9.54
|9.67—.93
|WalMart 2.04
|97178
|81.76
|80.67
|80.87+.34
|WeathfIntl
|182711
|4.55
|4.34
|4.40—.08
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|174784
|53.66
|53.34
|53.40—.22
|WhitingPet
|246373
|5.24
|4.96
|5.00—.05
|Yamanag .02
|83698
|2.63
|2.54
|2.57—.02
