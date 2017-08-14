BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27871
|5.22
|5.13
|5.19+.08
|AT&TInc 1.96
|18986
|38.45
|38.18
|38.42+.32
|Alibaba
|34605
|155.08
|153.10
|154.14+2.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|25978
|11.18
|11.12
|11.16+.08
|Ambev .06e
|11897
|6.12
|6.09
|6.11—.02
|AMovilL .66e
|6000
|18.21
|18.01
|18.19+.19
|AnglogldA
|7411
|9.82
|9.70
|9.82+.11
|Annaly 1.20a
|8065
|12.32
|12.25
|12.25
|Avon
|13864
|2.84
|2.75
|2.83+.06
|BPPLC 2.38
|6264
|35.01
|34.84
|34.91—.03
|B&WEntn
|9903
|3.19
|2.88
|2.99+.08
|BcoBrads .37e
|9617
|9.97
|9.91
|9.95—.05
|BcoSantSA .23e
|7543
|6.61
|6.58
|6.59+.12
|BkofAm .48f
|105546
|24.35
|24.17
|24.35+.49
|Barclay .15e
|7146
|10.42
|10.34
|10.40+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|185782
|12.63
|12.29
|12.36—1.30
|BarrickG .12
|15283
|16.85
|16.61
|16.67—.37
|Cemex .29t
|8711
|9.41
|9.27
|9.31+.09
|ChesEng
|21789
|4.15
|4.10
|4.12—.03
|ChicB&I .28
|10669
|12.45
|11.95
|12.27+.47
|CgpVelLCrd
|6891
|15.24
|14.91
|15.09+.11
|Citigroup 1.28
|23394
|67.85
|67.41
|67.83+1.03
|CliffsNRs
|18993
|7.48
|7.23
|7.48+.29
|ClubCorp .52
|6930
|17.05
|17.00
|17.05+.05
|CocaCola 1.48
|11357
|45.94
|45.62
|45.84+.25
|CmtyHlt
|15511
|7.30
|6.90
|6.93—.52
|CSVInvNrs
|8336
|25.32
|24.32
|25.24+.83
|CSVLgNGrs
|17245
|12.70
|12.16
|12.21—.44
|DDRCorp .76
|9084
|10.09
|9.96
|10.07+.07
|DellTchn
|5891
|67.41
|64.90
|67.41+4.37
|DeltaAir 1.22
|6406
|50.19
|49.83
|49.96+.48
|DeutschBk .83e
|15226
|17.28
|17.19
|17.24+.19
|DxGBullrs
|11543
|32.12
|31.33
|31.84—1.27
|DrGMBllrs
|17167
|17.88
|17.45
|17.70—.75
|DirDGlBrrs
|14579
|27.80
|27.21
|27.40+1.06
|DxSCBearrs
|14200
|17.39
|17.08
|17.13—.57
|DxBiotBear
|8547
|6.98
|6.76
|6.85—.23
|DrxSCBulls
|11302
|52.64
|51.73
|52.47+1.61
|Disney 1.56
|9419
|102.81
|102.09
|102.41+.42
|EldorGldg .02e
|5883
|2.02
|1.93
|1.97—.04
|EnCanag .06
|9733
|9.83
|9.60
|9.73+.04
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|6481
|19.88
|19.67
|19.84+.33
|ENSCO .04
|11925
|4.62
|4.49
|4.57—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|11443
|78.69
|78.21
|78.49+.28
|FiatChrys
|25184
|12.48
|12.35
|12.41+.80
|FMajSilvg
|9025
|6.43
|6.23
|6.27—.25
|Fitbitn
|6167
|5.70
|5.60
|5.68+.11
|FordM .60a
|29072
|10.88
|10.79
|10.86+.09
|FrptMcM
|10964
|14.14
|13.99
|14.08+.12
|GenElec .96
|29739
|25.39
|25.25
|25.35+.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|8651
|35.38
|35.05
|35.33+.40
|Gerdau .02e
|6404
|3.54
|3.49
|3.52+.02
|GoldFLtd .02e
|8713
|4.09
|4.04
|4.07—.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|9343
|12.90
|12.77
|12.84—.17
|HPInc .53
|6915
|19.18
|19.03
|19.09+.19
|Hallibrtn .72
|9731
|40.11
|39.75
|39.79—.23
|HertzGl
|18277
|19.14
|18.58
|19.08+.43
|HPEntn .26
|7591
|17.67
|17.46
|17.67+.37
|HomeDp 3.56
|9877
|156.05
|153.63
|154.12—.76
|IAMGldg
|9171
|5.47
|5.38
|5.46+.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|9338
|9.05
|8.100
|9.03+.13
|iShGold
|11082
|12.34
|12.31
|12.33—.08
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|18905
|38.02
|37.79
|37.97—.04
|iShCanada .60e
|7680
|27.50
|27.21
|27.40+.19
|iSFrance .68e
|7917
|29.56
|29.50
|29.52+.27
|iShSKor .66e
|6993
|67.16
|66.86
|67.13+1.11
|iShSilver
|9935
|16.15
|16.08
|16.13—.05
|iShChinaLC .76e
|17887
|42.17
|42.07
|42.16+.35
|iShEMkts .84e
|60784
|43.41
|43.31
|43.36+.44
|iSEafe 1.70e
|12170
|66.49
|66.40
|66.42+.47
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|26755
|87.85
|87.59
|87.83+.50
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|30574
|138.05
|137.23
|137.90+1.43
|iShREst 2.76e
|10062
|79.86
|79.21
|79.83+.84
|iShCorEafe 1.55e
|
|11919
|62.22
|62.15
|62.17+.43
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|5876
|52.32
|52.16
|52.22+.50
|ItauUnibH .32e
|5901
|12.43
|12.31
|12.41+.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|19152
|92.85
|92.33
|92.76+1.34
|Kemet
|8138
|20.47
|19.54
|20.16+.71
|Keycorp .38
|12584
|17.90
|17.68
|17.88+.36
|KindMorg .50
|8407
|19.19
|19.08
|19.19+.12
|Kinrossg
|10709
|4.16
|4.10
|4.16—.03
|Kroger s .50f
|6402
|23.67
|23.46
|23.54+.05
|MGM Rsts .44
|7731
|31.16
|30.80
|31.09+.50
|Macys 1.51
|13328
|20.90
|20.57
|20.57—.05
|MarathnO .20
|x11396
|12.13
|12.02
|12.04—.03
|Merck 1.88
|7600
|62.93
|62.61
|62.88+.50
|MorgStan 1f
|10816
|46.84
|46.18
|46.84+1.19
|Nabors .24
|8103
|6.82
|6.68
|6.69—.12
|NokiaCp .17e
|6605
|6.33
|6.31
|6.31+.05
|Oracle .76f
|8264
|48.95
|48.47
|48.92+.68
|Pandora
|7134
|8.19
|8.06
|8.13+.05
|Penney
|55773
|4.01
|3.89
|3.93
|PetrbrsA
|5986
|8.19
|8.12
|8.15—.01
|Petrobras
|14477
|8.52
|8.44
|8.48
|Pfizer 1.28
|16352
|33.34
|33.14
|33.17—.08
|Potash .40
|6745
|17.71
|17.51
|17.63+.11
|Primerog
|11111
|.19
|.16
|.16—.03
|PUVixSTrs
|56091
|36.39
|34.34
|34.77—8.32
|ProVixSTrs
|6707
|42.00
|40.90
|41.09—4.41
|PrUCruders
|7732
|16.47
|16.23
|16.38+.10
|ProShtVxs
|20070
|78.76
|77.03
|78.35+6.67
|PrUShSPrs
|10681
|49.24
|48.97
|49.00—.82
|PUShtQQQ
|6928
|16.06
|15.97
|15.99—.32
|PUShtSPX
|13220
|14.98
|14.84
|14.85—.40
|RangeRs .08
|10528
|17.11
|16.77
|17.09+.28
|RegionsFn .36
|23046
|14.42
|14.22
|14.41+.34
|RiteAid
|27188
|2.33
|2.27
|2.28—.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|6204
|220.05
|219.81
|219.98+1.28
|SpdrGold
|8653
|122.00
|121.69
|121.92—.87
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|84983
|246.25
|245.55
|246.19+2.07
|SpdrLTBd 1.81
|5936
|41.64
|41.54
|41.62—.01
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|15448
|36.99
|36.91
|36.98+.21
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|10219
|30.63
|30.34
|30.51+.08
|STMicro .40
|5984
|16.81
|16.66
|16.74+.12
|SnapIncAn
|147292
|12.08
|11.28
|12.01+.18
|SwstnEngy
|10558
|5.35
|5.26
|5.28—.07
|SpiritRltC .72
|28963
|8.46
|8.32
|8.46+.20
|Sprint
|13019
|8.47
|8.36
|8.43+.12
|Squaren
|7921
|25.47
|25.20
|25.37+.55
|SPMatls .98e
|7088
|53.91
|53.76
|53.85+.37
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12770
|64.25
|63.86
|64.11+.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|46855
|25.07
|24.92
|25.06+.33
|SPInds 1.12e
|10958
|68.47
|68.24
|68.42+.56
|SPTech .78e
|16685
|57.80
|57.50
|57.79+.69
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12487
|53.94
|53.74
|53.85+.11
|Sysco 1.32
|6914
|51.93
|50.05
|50.81—.77
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7766
|36.06
|35.85
|35.97—.17
|Target 2.48f
|x7857
|55.96
|55.40
|55.71+.68
|TenetHlth
|9087
|14.19
|13.44
|13.49—.56
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|36795
|17.78
|17.32
|17.41+.11
|Transocn
|10174
|8.42
|8.25
|8.36+.01
|Twitter
|17857
|16.26
|16.01
|16.25+.33
|USOilFd
|22307
|10.04
|9.98
|10.02+.03
|USSteel .20
|18718
|23.65
|23.28
|23.51+.35
|ValeSA .29e
|28497
|9.81
|9.64
|9.79+.10
|ValeSApf .29e
|6285
|9.15
|9.00
|9.12+.11
|ValeantPh
|16174
|14.14
|13.92
|14.04+.15
|VanEGold .12e
|35804
|22.91
|22.72
|22.83—.32
|VanEJrGld
|11770
|33.25
|32.99
|33.15—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8598
|42.82
|42.70
|42.76+.35
|Vereit .55
|8317
|8.44
|8.39
|8.43+.10
|VerizonCm 2.31
|13685
|48.61
|48.15
|48.59+.53
|Visa s .66
|8266
|101.53
|100.75
|101.42+1.33
|VMware
|9440
|97.09
|95.11
|96.99+5.04
|WalMart 2.04
|11942
|81.00
|80.50
|80.90+.50
|WeathfIntl
|14975
|3.98
|3.84
|3.86—.10
|WellsFargo 1.52
|16480
|52.79
|52.34
|52.75+.81
|WhitingPet
|20762
|4.78
|4.67
|4.70—.10
|Yamanag .02
|9593
|2.66
|2.61
|2.62—.08
|ZTOExpn
|9937
|13.85
|13.53
|13.76+.51
|—————————
