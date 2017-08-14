501.5
BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:11 am 08/14/2017 10:11am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 27871 5.22 5.13 5.19+.08
AT&TInc 1.96 18986 38.45 38.18 38.42+.32
Alibaba 34605 155.08 153.10 154.14+2.44
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
25978 11.18 11.12 11.16+.08
Ambev .06e 11897 6.12 6.09 6.11—.02
AMovilL .66e 6000 18.21 18.01 18.19+.19
AnglogldA 7411 9.82 9.70 9.82+.11
Annaly 1.20a 8065 12.32 12.25 12.25
Avon 13864 2.84 2.75 2.83+.06
BPPLC 2.38 6264 35.01 34.84 34.91—.03
B&WEntn 9903 3.19 2.88 2.99+.08
BcoBrads .37e 9617 9.97 9.91 9.95—.05
BcoSantSA .23e 7543 6.61 6.58 6.59+.12
BkofAm .48f 105546 24.35 24.17 24.35+.49
Barclay .15e 7146 10.42 10.34 10.40+.06
BiPVxSTrs 185782 12.63 12.29 12.36—1.30
BarrickG .12 15283 16.85 16.61 16.67—.37
Cemex .29t 8711 9.41 9.27 9.31+.09
ChesEng 21789 4.15 4.10 4.12—.03
ChicB&I .28 10669 12.45 11.95 12.27+.47
CgpVelLCrd 6891 15.24 14.91 15.09+.11
Citigroup 1.28 23394 67.85 67.41 67.83+1.03
CliffsNRs 18993 7.48 7.23 7.48+.29
ClubCorp .52 6930 17.05 17.00 17.05+.05
CocaCola 1.48 11357 45.94 45.62 45.84+.25
CmtyHlt 15511 7.30 6.90 6.93—.52
CSVInvNrs 8336 25.32 24.32 25.24+.83
CSVLgNGrs 17245 12.70 12.16 12.21—.44
DDRCorp .76 9084 10.09 9.96 10.07+.07
DellTchn 5891 67.41 64.90 67.41+4.37
DeltaAir 1.22 6406 50.19 49.83 49.96+.48
DeutschBk .83e 15226 17.28 17.19 17.24+.19
DxGBullrs 11543 32.12 31.33 31.84—1.27
DrGMBllrs 17167 17.88 17.45 17.70—.75
DirDGlBrrs 14579 27.80 27.21 27.40+1.06
DxSCBearrs 14200 17.39 17.08 17.13—.57
DxBiotBear 8547 6.98 6.76 6.85—.23
DrxSCBulls 11302 52.64 51.73 52.47+1.61
Disney 1.56 9419 102.81 102.09 102.41+.42
EldorGldg .02e 5883 2.02 1.93 1.97—.04
EnCanag .06 9733 9.83 9.60 9.73+.04
EngyTrfPt 2.20 6481 19.88 19.67 19.84+.33
ENSCO .04 11925 4.62 4.49 4.57—.04
ExxonMbl 3.08 11443 78.69 78.21 78.49+.28
FiatChrys 25184 12.48 12.35 12.41+.80
FMajSilvg 9025 6.43 6.23 6.27—.25
Fitbitn 6167 5.70 5.60 5.68+.11
FordM .60a 29072 10.88 10.79 10.86+.09
FrptMcM 10964 14.14 13.99 14.08+.12
GenElec .96 29739 25.39 25.25 25.35+.15
GenMotors 1.52 8651 35.38 35.05 35.33+.40
Gerdau .02e 6404 3.54 3.49 3.52+.02
GoldFLtd .02e 8713 4.09 4.04 4.07—.07
Goldcrpg .24 9343 12.90 12.77 12.84—.17
HPInc .53 6915 19.18 19.03 19.09+.19
Hallibrtn .72 9731 40.11 39.75 39.79—.23
HertzGl 18277 19.14 18.58 19.08+.43
HPEntn .26 7591 17.67 17.46 17.67+.37
HomeDp 3.56 9877 156.05 153.63 154.12—.76
IAMGldg 9171 5.47 5.38 5.46+.01
ICICIBk .16e 9338 9.05 8.100 9.03+.13
iShGold 11082 12.34 12.31 12.33—.08
iShBrazil 1.03e 18905 38.02 37.79 37.97—.04
iShCanada .60e 7680 27.50 27.21 27.40+.19
iSFrance .68e 7917 29.56 29.50 29.52+.27
iShSKor .66e 6993 67.16 66.86 67.13+1.11
iShSilver 9935 16.15 16.08 16.13—.05
iShChinaLC .76e 17887 42.17 42.07 42.16+.35
iShEMkts .84e 60784 43.41 43.31 43.36+.44
iSEafe 1.70e 12170 66.49 66.40 66.42+.47
iShiBxHYB 5.09 26755 87.85 87.59 87.83+.50
iShR2K 1.77e
30574 138.05 137.23 137.90+1.43
iShREst 2.76e 10062 79.86 79.21 79.83+.84
iShCorEafe 1.55e
11919 62.22 62.15 62.17+.43
iShCorEM 1.09e 5876 52.32 52.16 52.22+.50
ItauUnibH .32e 5901 12.43 12.31 12.41+.05
JPMorgCh 2.24f
19152 92.85 92.33 92.76+1.34
Kemet 8138 20.47 19.54 20.16+.71
Keycorp .38 12584 17.90 17.68 17.88+.36
KindMorg .50 8407 19.19 19.08 19.19+.12
Kinrossg 10709 4.16 4.10 4.16—.03
Kroger s .50f 6402 23.67 23.46 23.54+.05
MGM Rsts .44 7731 31.16 30.80 31.09+.50
Macys 1.51 13328 20.90 20.57 20.57—.05
MarathnO .20 x11396 12.13 12.02 12.04—.03
Merck 1.88 7600 62.93 62.61 62.88+.50
MorgStan 1f 10816 46.84 46.18 46.84+1.19
Nabors .24 8103 6.82 6.68 6.69—.12
NokiaCp .17e 6605 6.33 6.31 6.31+.05
Oracle .76f 8264 48.95 48.47 48.92+.68
Pandora 7134 8.19 8.06 8.13+.05
Penney 55773 4.01 3.89 3.93
PetrbrsA 5986 8.19 8.12 8.15—.01
Petrobras 14477 8.52 8.44 8.48
Pfizer 1.28 16352 33.34 33.14 33.17—.08
Potash .40 6745 17.71 17.51 17.63+.11
Primerog 11111 .19 .16 .16—.03
PUVixSTrs 56091 36.39 34.34 34.77—8.32
ProVixSTrs 6707 42.00 40.90 41.09—4.41
PrUCruders 7732 16.47 16.23 16.38+.10
ProShtVxs 20070 78.76 77.03 78.35+6.67
PrUShSPrs 10681 49.24 48.97 49.00—.82
PUShtQQQ 6928 16.06 15.97 15.99—.32
PUShtSPX 13220 14.98 14.84 14.85—.40
RangeRs .08 10528 17.11 16.77 17.09+.28
RegionsFn .36 23046 14.42 14.22 14.41+.34
RiteAid 27188 2.33 2.27 2.28—.03
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
6204 220.05 219.81 219.98+1.28
SpdrGold 8653 122.00 121.69 121.92—.87
S&P500ETF 4.13e
84983 246.25 245.55 246.19+2.07
SpdrLTBd 1.81 5936 41.64 41.54 41.62—.01
SpdrLehHY 2.30 15448 36.99 36.91 36.98+.21
SpdrOGEx .73e 10219 30.63 30.34 30.51+.08
STMicro .40 5984 16.81 16.66 16.74+.12
SnapIncAn 147292 12.08 11.28 12.01+.18
SwstnEngy 10558 5.35 5.26 5.28—.07
SpiritRltC .72 28963 8.46 8.32 8.46+.20
Sprint 13019 8.47 8.36 8.43+.12
Squaren 7921 25.47 25.20 25.37+.55
SPMatls .98e 7088 53.91 53.76 53.85+.37
SPEngy 2.04e 12770 64.25 63.86 64.11+.17
SPDRFncl .46e 46855 25.07 24.92 25.06+.33
SPInds 1.12e 10958 68.47 68.24 68.42+.56
SPTech .78e 16685 57.80 57.50 57.79+.69
SPUtil 1.55e 12487 53.94 53.74 53.85+.11
Sysco 1.32 6914 51.93 50.05 50.81—.77
TaiwSemi .73e 7766 36.06 35.85 35.97—.17
Target 2.48f x7857 55.96 55.40 55.71+.68
TenetHlth 9087 14.19 13.44 13.49—.56
TevaPhrm 1.36e 36795 17.78 17.32 17.41+.11
Transocn 10174 8.42 8.25 8.36+.01
Twitter 17857 16.26 16.01 16.25+.33
USOilFd 22307 10.04 9.98 10.02+.03
USSteel .20 18718 23.65 23.28 23.51+.35
ValeSA .29e 28497 9.81 9.64 9.79+.10
ValeSApf .29e 6285 9.15 9.00 9.12+.11
ValeantPh 16174 14.14 13.92 14.04+.15
VanEGold .12e 35804 22.91 22.72 22.83—.32
VanEJrGld 11770 33.25 32.99 33.15—.48
VangEmg 1.10e 8598 42.82 42.70 42.76+.35
Vereit .55 8317 8.44 8.39 8.43+.10
VerizonCm 2.31 13685 48.61 48.15 48.59+.53
Visa s .66 8266 101.53 100.75 101.42+1.33
VMware 9440 97.09 95.11 96.99+5.04
WalMart 2.04 11942 81.00 80.50 80.90+.50
WeathfIntl 14975 3.98 3.84 3.86—.10
WellsFargo 1.52 16480 52.79 52.34 52.75+.81
WhitingPet 20762 4.78 4.67 4.70—.10
Yamanag .02 9593 2.66 2.61 2.62—.08
ZTOExpn 9937 13.85 13.53 13.76+.51
