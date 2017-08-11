BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 41502 5.34 5.14 5.14—.19 AT&TInc 1.96 18449 38.34 38.11 38.16—.04 Alibaba 58904 151.00 147.50 149.59—2.18 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13313 11.19 11.07 11.12—.03 Altria 2.44 9937 65.20 64.62 64.91+.14 Ambev .06e 18424 6.11 6.07 6.10+.05 AnglogldA 11946 9.88 9.66 9.69+.11 Annaly 1.20a 10151 12.23 12.10 12.15—.13 ArcelorMrs 12541 26.20 25.83 25.86—.74 AtwoodOcn .30m 7866 6.40 6.15 6.31—.02 BPPLC 2.38 11847 35.10 34.95 34.99—.48 B&WEntn 27198 3.28 2.87 3.20+.50 BcBilVArg .33e 8854 8.86 8.77 8.79—.04 BcoBrads .37e 15028 9.87 9.78 9.84—.01 BcoSantSA .23e 15443 6.54 6.46 6.49—.04 BkofAm .48f 139621 24.24 23.85 23.87—.25 BiPVxSTrs 260907 13.49 13.01 13.24—.05 BarrickG .12 21286 17.14 16.92 17.12+.05 Blackstone 3.48f 7742 32.13 31.80 31.97—.33 BritATobs 7801 63.25 62.80 63.02+.14 CBLAsc 1.06 12193 8.45 8.17 8.31—.28 Cemex .29t 8820 9.37 9.24 9.27—.02 CntryLink 2.16 16945 21.87 21.56 21.84+.16 ChesEng 55076 4.14 4.06 4.09—.05 ChicB&I .28 18828 12.20 11.19 11.82—.15 Citigroup 1.28 26470 67.47 66.80 66.85—.37 CliffsNRs 18990 7.29 7.08 7.12—.07 CocaCola 1.48 13029 45.90 45.66 45.80+.06 CmtyHlt 15110 6.53 6.10 6.50+.43 DDRCorp .76 10433 10.01 9.76 9.80—.25 DeltaAir 1.22 11556 49.00 48.46 48.72—.32 DeutschBk .83e 17639 16.99 16.81 16.87+.01 DxGBullrs 13730 33.09 32.28 32.94+.08 DrGMBllrs 18653 18.02 17.53 18.00+.03 DirDGlBrrs 14708 27.03 26.45 26.56—.05 DxSCBearrs 19451 17.89 17.65 17.70—.05 DxBiotBear 12051 7.48 7.21 7.22—.24 DrxSCBulls 8454 51.01 50.28 50.84+.08 Disney 1.56 10940 101.63 101.03 101.19—.16 ENSCO .04 23042 4.60 4.35 4.52+.07 EsteeLdr 1.36 8799 102.33 99.68 100.03—1.66 ExxonMbl 3.08 18808 79.25 78.45 78.60—.37 FMajSilvg 14999 6.78 6.47 6.51—.23 FordM .60a 38034 10.83 10.77 10.80+.03 FrptMcM 29157 14.10 13.82 13.88—.28 GenElec .96 29279 25.45 25.26 25.27—.03 GenMotors 1.52 9269 35.21 34.86 35.08+.20 Gerdau .02e 11685 3.53 3.48 3.52—.05 Goldcrpg .24 10765 13.15 13.00 13.02—.01 Hanesbdss .60 x10008 23.79 23.09 23.77—.04 HarmonyG 10224 1.88 1.82 1.87+.05 HeritageIns .24 7994 11.73 11.25 11.61+.35 HertzGl 17698 18.36 17.66 18.22—.18 IAMGldg 9500 5.36 5.23 5.36+.14 ICICIBk .16e 11153 8.92 8.84 8.90+.11 iShGold 11567 12.39 12.34 12.38+.02 iShBrazil 1.03e 19253 37.78 37.49 37.78+.17 iShCanada .60e 28465 27.29 27.12 27.15—.02 iShHK .49e 13452 24.14 24.04 24.14—.04 iShSilver 13709 16.14 16.03 16.12—.06 iShChinaLC .76e 31040 41.81 41.65 41.74—.01 iShEMkts .84e 103661 42.89 42.72 42.88+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 8334 126.10 125.55 126.03—.34 iSEafe 1.70e 14323 66.05 65.88 65.97—.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 35145 87.46 87.31 87.40+.22 iShR2K 1.77e 35925 136.57 135.91 136.42+.15 iShREst 2.76e 11971 79.53 78.85 79.06—.31 Infosys .40e 9043 15.48 15.39 15.42+.10 iShCorEM 1.09e 8935 51.65 51.47 51.64+.08 ItauUnibH .32e 14926 12.28 12.16 12.27+.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15808 92.67 91.85 91.93—.26 JonesEngy 13862 1.20 1.10 1.10—.10 Keycorp .38 12824 17.79 17.51 17.56—.07 KindMorg .50 12807 19.42 19.19 19.20—.20 Kinrossg 9514 4.29 4.23 4.29+.04 Kohls 2.20 13218 41.00 39.04 39.86+.36 Kroger s .50f x31963 24.02 23.04 23.81+.37 LendingClb 7958 6.01 5.88 5.91+.01 Level3 8486 56.52 56.05 56.48+.24 LiveNatn 12583 39.58 38.51 39.09—.52 Luxoft 12199 46.40 40.15 43.55—17.25 MGM Rsts .44 9743 30.65 30.38 30.53+.02 Macys 1.51 28350 21.03 20.16 20.91+.24 MarathnO .20 11862 12.20 11.96 12.07+.02 Merck 1.88 9390 62.80 62.26 62.62+.44 MorgStan 1f 17961 46.53 45.82 45.85—.46 NikeB s .84 8782 59.16 58.59 59.13+.06 NokiaCp .17e 17146 6.25 6.23 6.25—.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 9244 46.00 43.80 44.58—.29 Oracle .76f 17174 48.26 47.98 48.15+.05 Penney 195569 4.17 3.85 4.12—.59 PetrbrsA 31011 8.25 8.13 8.22—.09 Petrobras 31110 8.52 8.41 8.49—.13 Pfizer 1.28 17241 33.53 33.34 33.40—.02 PUVixSTrs 78445 41.93 38.87 40.34—.59 ProShtVxs 18085 75.09 72.60 73.92—1.01 ProctGam 2.76f 15905 92.08 91.42 91.48—.26 PrUShSPrs 14070 49.98 49.72 49.82—.16 PUShtQQQ 12610 16.59 16.42 16.43—.12 PUShtSPX 15193 15.31 15.19 15.23—.06 RegionsFn .36 20901 14.40 14.16 14.19—.11 RioTinto 2.27e 12580 44.51 44.28 44.30—1.07 RiteAid 28967 2.26 2.22 2.24—.01 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 9755 219.14 218.59 218.91+.31 SpdrGold 12137 122.46 122.03 122.35+.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 104832 244.39 243.75 244.19+.43 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 40297 27.73 27.69 27.73+.08 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39604 36.80 36.75 36.78+.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8253 53.07 52.44 52.49—.18 SpdrOGEx .73e 15847 30.52 30.21 30.35—.02 SanchezEn 8592 4.86 4.53 4.62—.28 SnapIncAn 175140 12.20 11.81 11.89—1.88 SwstAirl .50f 9152 53.88 52.97 53.25—.76 SwstnEngy 14721 5.28 5.13 5.24+.02 SpiritRltC .72 9716 8.34 8.22 8.23—.15 Sprint 32429 8.29 7.97 8.22+.19 Squaren 10431 24.93 24.36 24.82+.17 SPHlthC 1.01e 17679 78.69 78.42 78.68+.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 9923 55.20 54.98 55.16+.08 SPEngy 2.04e 43297 64.52 64.16 64.20—.16 SPDRFncl .46e 110275 24.96 24.77 24.79—.04 SPInds 1.12e 13601 67.97 67.78 67.90+.08 SPTech .78e 21878 56.98 56.73 56.97+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 18571 54.05 53.81 53.88—.18 TaiwSemi .73e 8273 35.68 35.43 35.67+.33 Target 2.48f 11326 55.68 55.11 55.51—.14 TenetHlth 7905 13.62 13.22 13.51+.12 TevaPhrm 1.36e 29768 17.30 17.01 17.02—.17 Transocn 15661 8.33 8.05 8.24+.06 Twitter 17764 16.05 15.67 16.03+.28 USOilFd 29332 9.93 9.85 9.86—.05 USSteel .20 25886 23.85 23.16 23.21—.63 ValeSA .29e 57424 9.76 9.56 9.63—.22 ValeantPh 20171 13.95 13.68 13.86+.05 VanEGold .12e 43325 23.12 22.95 23.09+.01 VEckOilSvc .86e 8376 22.98 22.68 22.82—.04 VanEJrGld 13073 33.34 33.04 33.33 VangEmg 1.10e 21497 42.38 42.22 42.33+.05 Vantiv 10038 69.61 68.54 69.43+.13 VerizonCm 2.31 15895 48.23 47.71 47.80—.23 Vipshop 7905 11.23 11.04 11.20—.14 Visa s .66 7977 100.12 99.53 100.03+.54 WalMart 2.04 13198 81.25 80.71 80.84+.18 WeathfIntl 10230 4.00 3.88 3.95 WellsFargo 1.52 20272 52.21 51.83 51.88—.07 WheatPrg .28e 10791 20.16 19.35 19.41—.53 WhitingPet 18937 4.82 4.72 4.72—.03 WTIndia .22e 7900 25.70 25.42 25.50+.13 Yamanag .02 14123 2.68 2.63 2.67+.01 ZTOExpn 10053 13.65 13.11 13.40—.67 —————————

