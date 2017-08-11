BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|41502
|5.34
|5.14
|5.14—.19
|AT&TInc 1.96
|18449
|38.34
|38.11
|38.16—.04
|Alibaba
|58904
|151.00
|147.50
|149.59—2.18
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13313
|11.19
|11.07
|11.12—.03
|Altria 2.44
|9937
|65.20
|64.62
|64.91+.14
|Ambev .06e
|18424
|6.11
|6.07
|6.10+.05
|AnglogldA
|11946
|9.88
|9.66
|9.69+.11
|Annaly 1.20a
|10151
|12.23
|12.10
|12.15—.13
|ArcelorMrs
|12541
|26.20
|25.83
|25.86—.74
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|7866
|6.40
|6.15
|6.31—.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|11847
|35.10
|34.95
|34.99—.48
|B&WEntn
|27198
|3.28
|2.87
|3.20+.50
|BcBilVArg .33e
|8854
|8.86
|8.77
|8.79—.04
|BcoBrads .37e
|15028
|9.87
|9.78
|9.84—.01
|BcoSantSA .23e
|15443
|6.54
|6.46
|6.49—.04
|BkofAm .48f
|139621
|24.24
|23.85
|23.87—.25
|BiPVxSTrs
|260907
|13.49
|13.01
|13.24—.05
|BarrickG .12
|21286
|17.14
|16.92
|17.12+.05
|Blackstone 3.48f
|7742
|32.13
|31.80
|31.97—.33
|BritATobs
|7801
|63.25
|62.80
|63.02+.14
|CBLAsc 1.06
|12193
|8.45
|8.17
|8.31—.28
|Cemex .29t
|8820
|9.37
|9.24
|9.27—.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|16945
|21.87
|21.56
|21.84+.16
|ChesEng
|55076
|4.14
|4.06
|4.09—.05
|ChicB&I .28
|18828
|12.20
|11.19
|11.82—.15
|Citigroup 1.28
|26470
|67.47
|66.80
|66.85—.37
|CliffsNRs
|18990
|7.29
|7.08
|7.12—.07
|CocaCola 1.48
|13029
|45.90
|45.66
|45.80+.06
|CmtyHlt
|15110
|6.53
|6.10
|6.50+.43
|DDRCorp .76
|10433
|10.01
|9.76
|9.80—.25
|DeltaAir 1.22
|11556
|49.00
|48.46
|48.72—.32
|DeutschBk .83e
|17639
|16.99
|16.81
|16.87+.01
|DxGBullrs
|13730
|33.09
|32.28
|32.94+.08
|DrGMBllrs
|18653
|18.02
|17.53
|18.00+.03
|DirDGlBrrs
|14708
|27.03
|26.45
|26.56—.05
|DxSCBearrs
|19451
|17.89
|17.65
|17.70—.05
|DxBiotBear
|12051
|7.48
|7.21
|7.22—.24
|DrxSCBulls
|8454
|51.01
|50.28
|50.84+.08
|Disney 1.56
|10940
|101.63
|101.03
|101.19—.16
|ENSCO .04
|23042
|4.60
|4.35
|4.52+.07
|EsteeLdr 1.36
|8799
|102.33
|99.68
|100.03—1.66
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|18808
|79.25
|78.45
|78.60—.37
|FMajSilvg
|14999
|6.78
|6.47
|6.51—.23
|FordM .60a
|38034
|10.83
|10.77
|10.80+.03
|FrptMcM
|29157
|14.10
|13.82
|13.88—.28
|GenElec .96
|29279
|25.45
|25.26
|25.27—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|9269
|35.21
|34.86
|35.08+.20
|Gerdau .02e
|11685
|3.53
|3.48
|3.52—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|10765
|13.15
|13.00
|13.02—.01
|Hanesbdss .60
|x10008
|23.79
|23.09
|23.77—.04
|HarmonyG
|10224
|1.88
|1.82
|1.87+.05
|HeritageIns .24
|7994
|11.73
|11.25
|11.61+.35
|HertzGl
|17698
|18.36
|17.66
|18.22—.18
|IAMGldg
|9500
|5.36
|5.23
|5.36+.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|11153
|8.92
|8.84
|8.90+.11
|iShGold
|11567
|12.39
|12.34
|12.38+.02
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|19253
|37.78
|37.49
|37.78+.17
|iShCanada .60e
|28465
|27.29
|27.12
|27.15—.02
|iShHK .49e
|13452
|24.14
|24.04
|24.14—.04
|iShSilver
|13709
|16.14
|16.03
|16.12—.06
|iShChinaLC .76e
|31040
|41.81
|41.65
|41.74—.01
|iShEMkts .84e
|103661
|42.89
|42.72
|42.88+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|8334
|126.10
|125.55
|126.03—.34
|iSEafe 1.70e
|14323
|66.05
|65.88
|65.97—.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|35145
|87.46
|87.31
|87.40+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|35925
|136.57
|135.91
|136.42+.15
|iShREst 2.76e
|11971
|79.53
|78.85
|79.06—.31
|Infosys .40e
|9043
|15.48
|15.39
|15.42+.10
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|8935
|51.65
|51.47
|51.64+.08
|ItauUnibH .32e
|14926
|12.28
|12.16
|12.27+.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|15808
|92.67
|91.85
|91.93—.26
|JonesEngy
|13862
|1.20
|1.10
|1.10—.10
|Keycorp .38
|12824
|17.79
|17.51
|17.56—.07
|KindMorg .50
|12807
|19.42
|19.19
|19.20—.20
|Kinrossg
|9514
|4.29
|4.23
|4.29+.04
|Kohls 2.20
|13218
|41.00
|39.04
|39.86+.36
|Kroger s .50f
|x31963
|24.02
|23.04
|23.81+.37
|LendingClb
|7958
|6.01
|5.88
|5.91+.01
|Level3
|8486
|56.52
|56.05
|56.48+.24
|LiveNatn
|12583
|39.58
|38.51
|39.09—.52
|Luxoft
|12199
|46.40
|40.15
|43.55—17.25
|MGM Rsts .44
|9743
|30.65
|30.38
|30.53+.02
|Macys 1.51
|28350
|21.03
|20.16
|20.91+.24
|MarathnO .20
|11862
|12.20
|11.96
|12.07+.02
|Merck 1.88
|9390
|62.80
|62.26
|62.62+.44
|MorgStan 1f
|17961
|46.53
|45.82
|45.85—.46
|NikeB s .84
|8782
|59.16
|58.59
|59.13+.06
|NokiaCp .17e
|17146
|6.25
|6.23
|6.25—.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|9244
|46.00
|43.80
|44.58—.29
|Oracle .76f
|17174
|48.26
|47.98
|48.15+.05
|Penney
|195569
|4.17
|3.85
|4.12—.59
|PetrbrsA
|31011
|8.25
|8.13
|8.22—.09
|Petrobras
|31110
|8.52
|8.41
|8.49—.13
|Pfizer 1.28
|17241
|33.53
|33.34
|33.40—.02
|PUVixSTrs
|78445
|41.93
|38.87
|40.34—.59
|ProShtVxs
|18085
|75.09
|72.60
|73.92—1.01
|ProctGam 2.76f
|15905
|92.08
|91.42
|91.48—.26
|PrUShSPrs
|14070
|49.98
|49.72
|49.82—.16
|PUShtQQQ
|12610
|16.59
|16.42
|16.43—.12
|PUShtSPX
|15193
|15.31
|15.19
|15.23—.06
|RegionsFn .36
|20901
|14.40
|14.16
|14.19—.11
|RioTinto 2.27e
|12580
|44.51
|44.28
|44.30—1.07
|RiteAid
|28967
|2.26
|2.22
|2.24—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|9755
|219.14
|218.59
|218.91+.31
|SpdrGold
|12137
|122.46
|122.03
|122.35+.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|104832
|244.39
|243.75
|244.19+.43
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|40297
|27.73
|27.69
|27.73+.08
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39604
|36.80
|36.75
|36.78+.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8253
|53.07
|52.44
|52.49—.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15847
|30.52
|30.21
|30.35—.02
|SanchezEn
|8592
|4.86
|4.53
|4.62—.28
|SnapIncAn
|175140
|12.20
|11.81
|11.89—1.88
|SwstAirl .50f
|9152
|53.88
|52.97
|53.25—.76
|SwstnEngy
|14721
|5.28
|5.13
|5.24+.02
|SpiritRltC .72
|9716
|8.34
|8.22
|8.23—.15
|Sprint
|32429
|8.29
|7.97
|8.22+.19
|Squaren
|10431
|24.93
|24.36
|24.82+.17
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|17679
|78.69
|78.42
|78.68+.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9923
|55.20
|54.98
|55.16+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|43297
|64.52
|64.16
|64.20—.16
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|110275
|24.96
|24.77
|24.79—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|13601
|67.97
|67.78
|67.90+.08
|SPTech .78e
|21878
|56.98
|56.73
|56.97+.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18571
|54.05
|53.81
|53.88—.18
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8273
|35.68
|35.43
|35.67+.33
|Target 2.48f
|11326
|55.68
|55.11
|55.51—.14
|TenetHlth
|7905
|13.62
|13.22
|13.51+.12
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|29768
|17.30
|17.01
|17.02—.17
|Transocn
|15661
|8.33
|8.05
|8.24+.06
|Twitter
|17764
|16.05
|15.67
|16.03+.28
|USOilFd
|29332
|9.93
|9.85
|9.86—.05
|USSteel .20
|25886
|23.85
|23.16
|23.21—.63
|ValeSA .29e
|57424
|9.76
|9.56
|9.63—.22
|ValeantPh
|20171
|13.95
|13.68
|13.86+.05
|VanEGold .12e
|43325
|23.12
|22.95
|23.09+.01
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|8376
|22.98
|22.68
|22.82—.04
|VanEJrGld
|13073
|33.34
|33.04
|33.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|21497
|42.38
|42.22
|42.33+.05
|Vantiv
|10038
|69.61
|68.54
|69.43+.13
|VerizonCm 2.31
|15895
|48.23
|47.71
|47.80—.23
|Vipshop
|7905
|11.23
|11.04
|11.20—.14
|Visa s .66
|7977
|100.12
|99.53
|100.03+.54
|WalMart 2.04
|13198
|81.25
|80.71
|80.84+.18
|WeathfIntl
|10230
|4.00
|3.88
|3.95
|WellsFargo 1.52
|20272
|52.21
|51.83
|51.88—.07
|WheatPrg .28e
|10791
|20.16
|19.35
|19.41—.53
|WhitingPet
|18937
|4.82
|4.72
|4.72—.03
|WTIndia .22e
|7900
|25.70
|25.42
|25.50+.13
|Yamanag .02
|14123
|2.68
|2.63
|2.67+.01
|ZTOExpn
|10053
|13.65
|13.11
|13.40—.67
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.