BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|15380
|5.44
|5.32
|5.42
|AT&TInc 1.96
|26698
|38.30
|38.08
|38.23—.13
|Alibaba
|26727
|156.74
|155.20
|156.60—.90
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|9574
|11.31
|11.15
|11.31—.08
|Ambev .06e
|16971
|6.13
|6.06
|6.11—.05
|Annaly 1.20a
|16833
|12.32
|12.19
|12.29+.11
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|x8810
|29.52
|29.37
|29.38+.08
|Autohome
|10768
|54.50
|52.00
|52.65+2.55
|BcoBrads .37e
|12974
|10.02
|9.93
|9.100—.16
|BcoSantSA .23e
|9814
|6.75
|6.71
|6.75—.09
|BkofAm .48f
|126576
|24.74
|24.46
|24.67—.23
|BiPVxSTrs
|238591
|11.86
|11.55
|11.62+.21
|BarrickG .12
|24873
|16.90
|16.60
|16.60+.10
|Boeing 5.68
|x9679
|238.70
|236.40
|236.88—1.20
|CBSB .72
|8300
|65.12
|62.70
|63.27—2.43
|Calpine
|7890
|14.02
|13.71
|13.76—.25
|CntryLink 2.16
|11006
|22.05
|21.72
|22.04+.17
|Chemoursn .12
|8001
|47.19
|46.13
|47.04—.16
|ChesEng
|31271
|4.48
|4.42
|4.42+.02
|Citigroup 1.28
|36572
|68.44
|67.93
|68.21—.67
|CliffsNRs
|10420
|7.48
|7.34
|7.41—.07
|CocaCola 1.48
|12844
|45.66
|45.37
|45.40—.20
|ContlRescs
|15692
|35.54
|33.02
|35.36+2.92
|CSVLgNGrs
|31309
|11.46
|11.30
|11.45+.67
|DXCTchn .72
|8110
|84.40
|79.67
|84.35+6.86
|DeanFoods .36
|9756
|11.94
|11.60
|11.85—.01
|DeltaAir .81
|10489
|50.10
|49.61
|49.89—.42
|DeutschBk .83e
|9051
|17.52
|17.39
|17.50—.49
|DxGBullrs
|26885
|31.38
|30.65
|30.65+1.08
|DrGMBllrs
|39304
|17.45
|16.92
|16.97+.55
|DirDGlBrrs
|14164
|28.69
|28.03
|28.69—1.07
|DxSCBearrs
|22693
|16.89
|16.67
|16.71+.28
|DxBiotBear
|11965
|6.79
|6.61
|6.65+.03
|DrxSCBulls
|9309
|54.19
|53.47
|54.07—.97
|Disney 1.56
|75356
|102.64
|100.50
|101.89—5.09
|EldorGldg .02e
|23583
|1.98
|1.92
|1.96+.06
|EnCanag .06
|17484
|9.95
|9.81
|9.81—.08
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|13372
|20.18
|19.31
|20.08+.75
|ENSCO .04
|13496
|4.85
|4.75
|4.75—.08
|EveriHldgs
|9599
|8.86
|7.76
|8.58+1.16
|EvolentHn
|13405
|19.75
|19.00
|19.10—.75
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|11657
|80.35
|80.02
|80.10+.14
|FiatChrys
|17507
|11.78
|11.70
|11.72—.16
|FMajSilvg
|12603
|6.29
|6.14
|6.15+.06
|FordM .60a
|46352
|10.91
|10.83
|10.88—.02
|FrptMcM
|18096
|14.50
|14.28
|14.40—.08
|GenElec .96
|29229
|25.64
|25.46
|25.59+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|10784
|35.44
|35.14
|35.25—.14
|Gerdau .02e
|13361
|3.62
|3.56
|3.59—.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|13781
|4.17
|4.08
|4.14+.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|17876
|12.80
|12.68
|12.72+.17
|HarmonyG
|8667
|1.82
|1.75
|1.77+.04
|HlthcrRlty 1.20
|
|x19294
|31.48
|31.00
|31.32—1.21
|HeclaM .01e
|11093
|5.05
|4.94
|4.98+.14
|HertzGl
|59861
|17.34
|14.70
|16.73+2.45
|Hyatt
|7928
|57.75
|56.77
|57.64—1.30
|IAMGldg
|9223
|5.46
|5.32
|5.33+.05
|ICICIBk .16e
|9922
|9.11
|9.04
|9.10—.07
|iShGold
|157997
|12.25
|12.22
|12.23+.11
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|30618
|38.38
|38.17
|38.31—.44
|iShGerm .51e
|12928
|30.60
|30.46
|30.59—.29
|iShSKor .66e
|10822
|67.40
|67.02
|67.37—1.44
|iShSilver
|12211
|15.89
|15.83
|15.88+.32
|iShChinaLC .76e
|11505
|42.95
|42.80
|42.89—.43
|iShEMkts .84e
|58536
|43.76
|43.63
|43.74—.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|14168
|120.62
|120.41
|120.55+.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|13382
|125.94
|125.71
|125.78+1.16
|iSEafe 1.70e
|26519
|66.85
|66.69
|66.83—.31
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|27174
|87.95
|87.79
|87.92—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|41943
|139.30
|138.67
|139.18—.82
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|13134
|52.72
|52.57
|52.70—.64
|ItauUnibH .32e
|9920
|12.52
|12.43
|12.46—.21
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|20591
|93.68
|92.83
|93.14—.54
|Keycorp .38
|17172
|18.28
|18.08
|18.18—.17
|KindMorg .50
|10835
|19.79
|19.70
|19.73—.02
|Kinrossg
|27047
|4.31
|4.21
|4.22+.09
|LendingClb
|37042
|6.27
|5.96
|6.22—.23
|Macys 1.51
|10319
|23.60
|23.20
|23.54+.02
|MarathnO .20
|13047
|12.55
|12.43
|12.45+.08
|McCorm 1.72f
|14947
|95.57
|93.55
|95.37+2.36
|MKors
|8919
|45.85
|44.76
|45.33+.08
|MorgStan 1f
|15945
|47.69
|46.94
|47.33—.60
|NikeB s .84
|8018
|59.93
|59.26
|59.86+.40
|NobleCorp .08
|8648
|3.45
|3.36
|3.38—.01
|NokiaCp .17e
|18734
|6.38
|6.33
|6.37—.08
|OasisPet
|12084
|8.18
|8.07
|8.12+.09
|Oracle .76f
|15501
|49.39
|48.97
|49.18+.08
|Penney
|26208
|5.37
|5.26
|5.33—.06
|PetrbrsA
|8307
|8.61
|8.54
|8.56—.06
|Petrobras
|22908
|8.90
|8.79
|8.81—.10
|Pfizer 1.28
|13440
|33.44
|33.20
|33.25—.03
|PlainsAAP 2.20
|16743
|21.60
|20.20
|21.52+1.20
|PUVixSTrs
|81200
|33.20
|31.55
|31.89+1.18
|ProShtVxs
|14480
|88.08
|85.71
|87.60—1.78
|PrUShSPrs
|12957
|49.06
|48.75
|48.81+.25
|PUShtQQQ
|9500
|16.17
|16.00
|16.03+.19
|PUShtSPX
|12948
|14.90
|14.75
|14.78+.09
|RegionsFn .36
|16643
|14.82
|14.68
|14.76—.11
|RingCentrl
|12410
|43.05
|35.30
|39.55+3.65
|RioTinto 2.27e
|x10686
|46.15
|45.81
|46.14—.05
|RiteAid
|18963
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36+.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|13846
|220.61
|220.09
|220.41—.28
|SpdrGold
|13396
|121.06
|120.77
|120.87+1.01
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|9191
|39.69
|39.52
|39.67—.43
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|123494
|246.88
|246.06
|246.73—.53
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|43429
|37.04
|36.97
|37.00—.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|19242
|31.16
|30.81
|30.98+.27
|SnapIncAn
|26192
|13.08
|12.78
|13.01—.01
|SwstnEngy
|26325
|5.43
|5.25
|5.34+.16
|SpiritRltC .72
|12704
|8.40
|8.23
|8.40+.10
|Sprint
|27390
|8.34
|8.13
|8.29—.11
|Squaren
|11251
|25.86
|25.37
|25.52—.50
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12026
|55.34
|55.12
|55.22—.01
|SPConsum 1.12e
|8932
|90.48
|90.04
|90.40—.89
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17474
|65.46
|65.09
|65.26+.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|105387
|25.23
|25.07
|25.20—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|15474
|68.74
|68.52
|68.70+.03
|SPTech .78e
|13901
|57.73
|57.48
|57.69—.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15773
|54.40
|54.08
|54.20+.03
|TahoeRes .24
|10869
|5.38
|5.02
|5.02—.20
|Target 2.48f
|8255
|58.58
|57.80
|58.10—.65
|TenetHlth
|15472
|14.26
|13.38
|13.44—.84
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|71882
|18.49
|18.04
|18.20—.10
|ThermoFis .60
|
|10642
|172.97
|170.26
|172.69—1.30
|Transocn
|18457
|8.71
|8.50
|8.52—.05
|TurqHillRs
|72545
|3.26
|3.21
|3.21—.04
|Twitter
|11546
|16.14
|15.96
|16.10—.05
|USNGas
|11069
|6.45
|6.42
|6.45+.14
|USOilFd
|13613
|10.14
|10.10
|10.13+.07
|USSteel .20
|18382
|24.38
|23.78
|24.35+.18
|ValeSA .29e
|67127
|10.14
|10.02
|10.10—.10
|ValeSApf .29e
|9059
|9.51
|9.38
|9.45—.12
|ValeantPh
|66487
|15.23
|14.62
|14.99—.66
|VanEGold .12e
|56490
|22.69
|22.52
|22.52+.27
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|7870
|23.71
|23.40
|23.43—.03
|VanEJrGld
|17669
|32.97
|32.62
|32.66+.42
|VangEmg 1.10e
|22156
|43.21
|43.06
|43.15—.38
|VangFncl .90e
|13828
|63.79
|63.42
|63.65—.31
|Vantiv
|17236
|65.32
|64.36
|65.21+.15
|Vereit .55
|23402
|8.63
|8.51
|8.62+.03
|VerizonCm 2.31
|43026
|48.64
|48.35
|48.57—.03
|Vipshop
|8667
|12.10
|11.73
|11.76—.36
|VitaminSh
|8543
|7.50
|6.80
|6.88—2.73
|Vonage
|12321
|8.31
|8.17
|8.24—.04
|WalMart 2.04
|x10089
|81.40
|80.90
|81.15+.07
|WeathfIntl
|13518
|4.17
|4.08
|4.09—.03
|WellsFargo 1.52
|19513
|52.55
|52.14
|52.47—.25
|WhitingPet
|20254
|4.97
|4.88
|4.89+.03
|Yamanag .02
|18884
|2.58
|2.52
|2.55+.07
|ZTOExpn
|7771
|14.80
|14.01
|14.30—.62
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.