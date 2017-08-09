BC-150-actives-e,

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:10 am 08/09/2017 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 15380 5.44 5.32 5.42
AT&TInc 1.96 26698 38.30 38.08 38.23—.13
Alibaba 26727 156.74 155.20 156.60—.90
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
9574 11.31 11.15 11.31—.08
Ambev .06e 16971 6.13 6.06 6.11—.05
Annaly 1.20a 16833 12.32 12.19 12.29+.11
AstraZens 1.37e
x8810 29.52 29.37 29.38+.08
Autohome 10768 54.50 52.00 52.65+2.55
BcoBrads .37e 12974 10.02 9.93 9.100—.16
BcoSantSA .23e 9814 6.75 6.71 6.75—.09
BkofAm .48f 126576 24.74 24.46 24.67—.23
BiPVxSTrs 238591 11.86 11.55 11.62+.21
BarrickG .12 24873 16.90 16.60 16.60+.10
Boeing 5.68 x9679 238.70 236.40 236.88—1.20
CBSB .72 8300 65.12 62.70 63.27—2.43
Calpine 7890 14.02 13.71 13.76—.25
CntryLink 2.16 11006 22.05 21.72 22.04+.17
Chemoursn .12 8001 47.19 46.13 47.04—.16
ChesEng 31271 4.48 4.42 4.42+.02
Citigroup 1.28 36572 68.44 67.93 68.21—.67
CliffsNRs 10420 7.48 7.34 7.41—.07
CocaCola 1.48 12844 45.66 45.37 45.40—.20
ContlRescs 15692 35.54 33.02 35.36+2.92
CSVLgNGrs 31309 11.46 11.30 11.45+.67
DXCTchn .72 8110 84.40 79.67 84.35+6.86
DeanFoods .36 9756 11.94 11.60 11.85—.01
DeltaAir .81 10489 50.10 49.61 49.89—.42
DeutschBk .83e 9051 17.52 17.39 17.50—.49
DxGBullrs 26885 31.38 30.65 30.65+1.08
DrGMBllrs 39304 17.45 16.92 16.97+.55
DirDGlBrrs 14164 28.69 28.03 28.69—1.07
DxSCBearrs 22693 16.89 16.67 16.71+.28
DxBiotBear 11965 6.79 6.61 6.65+.03
DrxSCBulls 9309 54.19 53.47 54.07—.97
Disney 1.56 75356 102.64 100.50 101.89—5.09
EldorGldg .02e 23583 1.98 1.92 1.96+.06
EnCanag .06 17484 9.95 9.81 9.81—.08
EngyTrfPt 2.20 13372 20.18 19.31 20.08+.75
ENSCO .04 13496 4.85 4.75 4.75—.08
EveriHldgs 9599 8.86 7.76 8.58+1.16
EvolentHn 13405 19.75 19.00 19.10—.75
ExxonMbl 3.08 11657 80.35 80.02 80.10+.14
FiatChrys 17507 11.78 11.70 11.72—.16
FMajSilvg 12603 6.29 6.14 6.15+.06
FordM .60a 46352 10.91 10.83 10.88—.02
FrptMcM 18096 14.50 14.28 14.40—.08
GenElec .96 29229 25.64 25.46 25.59+.03
GenMotors 1.52 10784 35.44 35.14 35.25—.14
Gerdau .02e 13361 3.62 3.56 3.59—.05
GoldFLtd .02e 13781 4.17 4.08 4.14+.13
Goldcrpg .24 17876 12.80 12.68 12.72+.17
HarmonyG 8667 1.82 1.75 1.77+.04
HlthcrRlty 1.20
x19294 31.48 31.00 31.32—1.21
HeclaM .01e 11093 5.05 4.94 4.98+.14
HertzGl 59861 17.34 14.70 16.73+2.45
Hyatt 7928 57.75 56.77 57.64—1.30
IAMGldg 9223 5.46 5.32 5.33+.05
ICICIBk .16e 9922 9.11 9.04 9.10—.07
iShGold 157997 12.25 12.22 12.23+.11
iShBrazil 1.03e 30618 38.38 38.17 38.31—.44
iShGerm .51e 12928 30.60 30.46 30.59—.29
iShSKor .66e 10822 67.40 67.02 67.37—1.44
iShSilver 12211 15.89 15.83 15.88+.32
iShChinaLC .76e 11505 42.95 42.80 42.89—.43
iShEMkts .84e 58536 43.76 43.63 43.74—.53
iShiBoxIG 3.87
14168 120.62 120.41 120.55+.36
iSh20yrT 3.05
13382 125.94 125.71 125.78+1.16
iSEafe 1.70e 26519 66.85 66.69 66.83—.31
iShiBxHYB 5.09 27174 87.95 87.79 87.92—.17
iShR2K 1.77e 41943 139.30 138.67 139.18—.82
iShCorEM 1.09e 13134 52.72 52.57 52.70—.64
ItauUnibH .32e 9920 12.52 12.43 12.46—.21
JPMorgCh 2.24f 20591 93.68 92.83 93.14—.54
Keycorp .38 17172 18.28 18.08 18.18—.17
KindMorg .50 10835 19.79 19.70 19.73—.02
Kinrossg 27047 4.31 4.21 4.22+.09
LendingClb 37042 6.27 5.96 6.22—.23
Macys 1.51 10319 23.60 23.20 23.54+.02
MarathnO .20 13047 12.55 12.43 12.45+.08
McCorm 1.72f 14947 95.57 93.55 95.37+2.36
MKors 8919 45.85 44.76 45.33+.08
MorgStan 1f 15945 47.69 46.94 47.33—.60
NikeB s .84 8018 59.93 59.26 59.86+.40
NobleCorp .08 8648 3.45 3.36 3.38—.01
NokiaCp .17e 18734 6.38 6.33 6.37—.08
OasisPet 12084 8.18 8.07 8.12+.09
Oracle .76f 15501 49.39 48.97 49.18+.08
Penney 26208 5.37 5.26 5.33—.06
PetrbrsA 8307 8.61 8.54 8.56—.06
Petrobras 22908 8.90 8.79 8.81—.10
Pfizer 1.28 13440 33.44 33.20 33.25—.03
PlainsAAP 2.20 16743 21.60 20.20 21.52+1.20
PUVixSTrs 81200 33.20 31.55 31.89+1.18
ProShtVxs 14480 88.08 85.71 87.60—1.78
PrUShSPrs 12957 49.06 48.75 48.81+.25
PUShtQQQ 9500 16.17 16.00 16.03+.19
PUShtSPX 12948 14.90 14.75 14.78+.09
RegionsFn .36 16643 14.82 14.68 14.76—.11
RingCentrl 12410 43.05 35.30 39.55+3.65
RioTinto 2.27e x10686 46.15 45.81 46.14—.05
RiteAid 18963 2.38 2.33 2.36+.01
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
13846 220.61 220.09 220.41—.28
SpdrGold 13396 121.06 120.77 120.87+1.01
SpdrEuro50 1.18e 9191 39.69 39.52 39.67—.43
S&P500ETF 4.13e
123494 246.88 246.06 246.73—.53
SpdrLehHY 2.30 43429 37.04 36.97 37.00—.10
SpdrOGEx .73e 19242 31.16 30.81 30.98+.27
SnapIncAn 26192 13.08 12.78 13.01—.01
SwstnEngy 26325 5.43 5.25 5.34+.16
SpiritRltC .72 12704 8.40 8.23 8.40+.10
Sprint 27390 8.34 8.13 8.29—.11
Squaren 11251 25.86 25.37 25.52—.50
SPCnSt 1.28e 12026 55.34 55.12 55.22—.01
SPConsum 1.12e 8932 90.48 90.04 90.40—.89
SPEngy 2.04e 17474 65.46 65.09 65.26+.27
SPDRFncl .46e
105387 25.23 25.07 25.20—.08
SPInds 1.12e 15474 68.74 68.52 68.70+.03
SPTech .78e 13901 57.73 57.48 57.69—.19
SPUtil 1.55e 15773 54.40 54.08 54.20+.03
TahoeRes .24 10869 5.38 5.02 5.02—.20
Target 2.48f 8255 58.58 57.80 58.10—.65
TenetHlth 15472 14.26 13.38 13.44—.84
TevaPhrm 1.36e 71882 18.49 18.04 18.20—.10
ThermoFis .60
10642 172.97 170.26 172.69—1.30
Transocn 18457 8.71 8.50 8.52—.05
TurqHillRs 72545 3.26 3.21 3.21—.04
Twitter 11546 16.14 15.96 16.10—.05
USNGas 11069 6.45 6.42 6.45+.14
USOilFd 13613 10.14 10.10 10.13+.07
USSteel .20 18382 24.38 23.78 24.35+.18
ValeSA .29e 67127 10.14 10.02 10.10—.10
ValeSApf .29e 9059 9.51 9.38 9.45—.12
ValeantPh 66487 15.23 14.62 14.99—.66
VanEGold .12e 56490 22.69 22.52 22.52+.27
VEckOilSvc .86e 7870 23.71 23.40 23.43—.03
VanEJrGld 17669 32.97 32.62 32.66+.42
VangEmg 1.10e 22156 43.21 43.06 43.15—.38
VangFncl .90e 13828 63.79 63.42 63.65—.31
Vantiv 17236 65.32 64.36 65.21+.15
Vereit .55 23402 8.63 8.51 8.62+.03
VerizonCm 2.31 43026 48.64 48.35 48.57—.03
Vipshop 8667 12.10 11.73 11.76—.36
VitaminSh 8543 7.50 6.80 6.88—2.73
Vonage 12321 8.31 8.17 8.24—.04
WalMart 2.04 x10089 81.40 80.90 81.15+.07
WeathfIntl 13518 4.17 4.08 4.09—.03
WellsFargo 1.52 19513 52.55 52.14 52.47—.25
WhitingPet 20254 4.97 4.88 4.89+.03
Yamanag .02 18884 2.58 2.52 2.55+.07
ZTOExpn 7771 14.80 14.01 14.30—.62
