501.5
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:10 am 08/08/2017 10:10am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .48 11531 11.66 11.01 11.53+.43
AKSteel 27318 5.49 5.31 5.38—.13
AT&TInc 1.96 15081 38.62 38.48 38.56+.04
Albemarle 1.28
11846 119.17 113.68 115.63—7.45
AlcoaCp 9817 38.88 38.36 38.81+.82
Alibaba 31346 159.44 157.38 158.89+.05
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
20336 11.69 11.50 11.56—.23
Altria 2.44 7094 66.11 65.65 66.04+.05
Ambev .06e 20641 6.16 6.12 6.13—.02
AEagleOut .50 8105 12.37 12.06 12.33+.34
Annaly 1.20a 8414 12.17 12.08 12.13+.03
ArcelorMrs 12769 27.22 27.05 27.18—.18
AstraZens 1.37e 9273 30.22 30.01 30.21+.15
BcoBrads .37e 21920 10.17 9.100 10.13+.11
BcoSantSA .23e 6431 6.91 6.88 6.91+.02
BkofAm .48f 63285 25.01 24.91 24.99+.03
BiPVxSTrs 54550 11.13 11.02 11.04—.05
BarrickG .12 8903 16.69 16.59 16.61+.04
BaytexEg 6694 2.82 2.76 2.77+.04
BioAmber 6415 .60 .58 .59—.40
BrMySq 1.56 7092 57.14 56.30 56.67+.37
Brookdale 11097 12.80 12.28 12.61+.61
CBSB .72 9083 66.66 64.56 65.56+1.04
CVSHealth 2 12973 79.00 77.25 77.31—1.81
ChesEng 26834 4.41 4.35 4.36+.01
ChicB&I .28 8505 16.34 15.84 16.04—.21
Citigroup 1.28 12766 69.15 68.90 69.13+.09
CliffsNRs 22625 7.64 7.37 7.45—.31
Coach 1.35 6435 48.60 47.61 47.74+.17
CocaCola 1.48 7469 45.79 45.60 45.66+.02
CSVLgNGrs 8193 10.57 10.44 10.54—.13
DDRCorp .76 6437 10.26 10.03 10.04—.11
DeanFoods .36 30509 12.85 11.90 12.16—2.82
DenburyR 6877 1.37 1.32 1.36+.05
DxGBullrs 8737 30.35 29.94 29.94+.44
DrGMBllrs 14483 16.69 16.38 16.38+.07
DirDGlBrrs 7165 29.46 29.03 29.46—.41
DxSCBearrs 11063 16.49 16.28 16.34+.09
Disney 1.56 10172 107.14 106.18 106.49+.14
Dynegy 7282 8.47 8.23 8.24—.36
EldorGldg .02e 10622 1.97 1.89 1.89—.04
EnCanag .06 10819 9.81 9.61 9.74+.01
EngyTrfPt 2.20 6653 19.68 19.54 19.55—.18
ENSCO .04 15383 5.01 4.93 4.95—.05
ExxonMbl 3.08 7704 80.11 79.92 79.98—.18
FiatChrys 8238 12.06 11.99 12.03—.09
FMajSilvg 8825 6.29 6.16 6.17+.08
Fitbitn 15948 5.90 5.67 5.88+.15
FootLockr 1.24 9336 51.09 50.30 50.93+2.09
FordM .60a 32327 11.00 10.91 10.96+.04
FrptMcM 16691 14.66 14.53 14.61—.09
GenElec .96 19783 25.72 25.57 25.72+.09
GenMotors 1.52 9878 35.70 35.23 35.59+.29
Gerdau .02e 9873 3.64 3.59 3.60—.09
Goldcrpg .24 9393 12.78 12.65 12.65+.09
Hallibrtn .72 7455 41.40 41.12 41.37—.08
Hanesbdss .60 7292 24.66 24.41 24.44+.15
HertzGl 34349 15.61 14.60 14.68—.57
HostHotls .80a 12001 18.70 18.30 18.30—.44
iShBrazil 1.03e 17172 38.82 38.67 38.72—.09
iShChinaLC .76e 9848 43.29 43.20 43.27+.27
iShEMkts .84e 36599 44.42 44.33 44.40+.15
iSEafe 1.70e 9531 67.46 67.36 67.45—.04
iShiBxHYB 5.09 6674 88.50 88.37 88.42—.04
iShR2K 1.77e 19051 140.42 139.81 140.23—.22
iShREst 2.76e 6738 80.44 80.01 80.11—.45
Inphi 7367 38.20 34.70 37.85+2.42
iShCorEM 1.09e 9646 53.53 53.43 53.51+.14
ItauUnibH .32e 19413 12.67 12.51 12.66+.12
JPMorgCh 2.24f 11009 94.22 93.81 94.12+.10
Keycorp .38 8196 18.35 18.23 18.34+.02
KindMorg .50 8979 20.07 19.99 19.99—.16
Kinrossg 12180 4.22 4.17 4.17+.04
LendingClb 78405 6.04 5.78 5.91+.45
LloydBkg .47a 7630 3.54 3.52 3.53+.01
MGM Rsts .44 7790 32.02 31.75 31.82—.05
Macys 1.51 11363 24.24 23.71 23.92+.36
Mallinckdt 13405 40.83 37.67 38.10—2.83
Manitowoc .08 7089 8.01 7.71 7.87+.46
MarathnO .20 17947 12.41 12.25 12.34—.01
Merck 1.88 8349 62.72 62.33 62.40—.45
MetLife 1.60 6667 48.69 48.41 48.48—.06
MKors 35643 44.08 42.71 43.75+6.52
Nabors .24 7871 7.10 6.98 7.02—.03
NewellRub .92f 7707 51.24 50.53 50.57—.74
NikeB s .84 7868 60.12 59.63 60.08+.29
NobleCorp .08 6412 3.55 3.46 3.47—.11
NokiaCp .17e 21856 6.52 6.49 6.50
OasisPet 7229 7.90 7.74 7.88+.08
Oracle .76f 6497 49.83 49.44 49.79+.15
Penney 21519 5.57 5.47 5.54+.15
Petrobras 11497 8.99 8.91 8.91—.03
Pfizer 1.28 10606 33.33 33.22 33.24—.07
PioNtrl .08 7384 132.74 129.25 131.15+1.51
PlainsAAP 2.20 43185 21.79 20.75 21.01—4.19
PlainsGPrs 1.54
31401 21.76 20.64 21.71—4.12
Potash .40 7241 17.83 17.60 17.77+.11
PUVixSTrs 26774 29.25 28.76 28.85—.20
PrUCruders 6867 16.54 16.42 16.51—.15
PUShtSPX 10367 14.66 14.60 14.61+.03
RLauren 2 8635 87.00 84.25 86.26+8.11
RegionsFn .36 11389 14.92 14.82 14.89+.02
RiteAid 22793 2.47 2.43 2.46+.02
RockColl 1.32 8131 125.90 123.89 124.53—2.54
S&P500ETF 4.13e
35788 247.65 247.33 247.61—.26
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
18514 27.92 27.90 27.92—.07
SpdrRetls .49e 14418 41.73 41.30 41.46+.13
SpdrOGEx .73e 10426 30.74 30.53 30.56—.20
SpdrMetM .49e 10248 30.86 30.38 30.53—.23
SeaWorld 22966 12.54 11.10 12.31—1.30
SnapIncAn 52639 13.29 13.02 13.10—.29
SwstnEngy 15758 5.21 5.11 5.15—.06
SpiritRltC .72 7193 8.39 8.28 8.29—.06
Sprint 6929 8.63 8.56 8.60—.02
Squaren 13098 26.10 25.47 25.53—.15
SPEngy 2.04e 9977 65.15 64.92 65.00—.14
SPDRFncl .46e 40895 25.36 25.30 25.36+.01
SPInds 1.12e 7522 68.86 68.68 68.82—.06
SPTech .78e 9160 57.96 57.78 57.92—.04
TJX 1.25f x6396 71.66 70.70 71.60+1.23
Target 2.48f 13349 59.04 58.00 58.86+.98
TeckResg .20f 8533 22.86 22.44 22.63—.14
TenetHlth 27027 15.64 14.60 15.14—1.55
TevaPhrm 1.36e 74984 19.22 18.69 18.70+.11
Transocn 22143 8.73 8.45 8.46—.30
TurqHillRs 11707 3.29 3.21 3.26—.01
Twilion 41916 34.74 32.73 33.11+2.58
Twitter 15499 16.40 16.13 16.14—.26
Tyson .90 7055 66.87 65.38 65.72—1.18
UndrArms 7139 18.80 18.51 18.76+.20
UnArCwi 6535 16.99 16.71 16.98+.35
USOilFd 29198 10.07 10.02 10.05—.05
USSteel .20 24829 24.17 23.55 23.97—.22
ValeSA .29e 87378 10.24 10.04 10.06—.29
ValeSApf .29e 14916 9.60 9.45 9.47—.22
ValeantPh 102018 16.97 16.08 16.62+1.25
VanEGold .12e 19539 22.43 22.32 22.32+.12
VnEkRus .64e 9695 20.39 20.34 20.37+.12
VanEJrGld 8166 32.44 32.25 32.25+.03
VangEmg 1.10e 7296 43.68 43.60 43.66+.08
Vereit .55 8464 8.60 8.44 8.53—.04
VerizonCm 2.31 7361 48.93 48.70 48.78—.08
Vonage 28620 8.36 8.07 8.35+.62
WalMart 2.04 8702 81.44 80.90 81.41+.13
Wayfair 8496 80.50 75.10 75.22—5.36
WeathfIntl 8416 4.30 4.21 4.23—.02
WellsFargo 1.52 25074 52.70 52.22 52.63+.09
WhitingPet 15600 4.95 4.85 4.86—.04
Yamanag .02 11875 2.54 2.47 2.49+.03
Zendesk 8362 27.30 26.31 27.04—.93
—————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?