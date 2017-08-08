BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .48
|11531
|11.66
|11.01
|11.53+.43
|AKSteel
|27318
|5.49
|5.31
|5.38—.13
|AT&TInc 1.96
|15081
|38.62
|38.48
|38.56+.04
|Albemarle 1.28
|
|11846
|119.17
|113.68
|115.63—7.45
|AlcoaCp
|9817
|38.88
|38.36
|38.81+.82
|Alibaba
|31346
|159.44
|157.38
|158.89+.05
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|20336
|11.69
|11.50
|11.56—.23
|Altria 2.44
|7094
|66.11
|65.65
|66.04+.05
|Ambev .06e
|20641
|6.16
|6.12
|6.13—.02
|AEagleOut .50
|8105
|12.37
|12.06
|12.33+.34
|Annaly 1.20a
|8414
|12.17
|12.08
|12.13+.03
|ArcelorMrs
|12769
|27.22
|27.05
|27.18—.18
|AstraZens 1.37e
|9273
|30.22
|30.01
|30.21+.15
|BcoBrads .37e
|21920
|10.17
|9.100
|10.13+.11
|BcoSantSA .23e
|6431
|6.91
|6.88
|6.91+.02
|BkofAm .48f
|63285
|25.01
|24.91
|24.99+.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|54550
|11.13
|11.02
|11.04—.05
|BarrickG .12
|8903
|16.69
|16.59
|16.61+.04
|BaytexEg
|6694
|2.82
|2.76
|2.77+.04
|BioAmber
|6415
|.60
|.58
|.59—.40
|BrMySq 1.56
|7092
|57.14
|56.30
|56.67+.37
|Brookdale
|11097
|12.80
|12.28
|12.61+.61
|CBSB .72
|9083
|66.66
|64.56
|65.56+1.04
|CVSHealth 2
|12973
|79.00
|77.25
|77.31—1.81
|ChesEng
|26834
|4.41
|4.35
|4.36+.01
|ChicB&I .28
|8505
|16.34
|15.84
|16.04—.21
|Citigroup 1.28
|12766
|69.15
|68.90
|69.13+.09
|CliffsNRs
|22625
|7.64
|7.37
|7.45—.31
|Coach 1.35
|6435
|48.60
|47.61
|47.74+.17
|CocaCola 1.48
|7469
|45.79
|45.60
|45.66+.02
|CSVLgNGrs
|8193
|10.57
|10.44
|10.54—.13
|DDRCorp .76
|6437
|10.26
|10.03
|10.04—.11
|DeanFoods .36
|30509
|12.85
|11.90
|12.16—2.82
|DenburyR
|6877
|1.37
|1.32
|1.36+.05
|DxGBullrs
|8737
|30.35
|29.94
|29.94+.44
|DrGMBllrs
|14483
|16.69
|16.38
|16.38+.07
|DirDGlBrrs
|7165
|29.46
|29.03
|29.46—.41
|DxSCBearrs
|11063
|16.49
|16.28
|16.34+.09
|Disney 1.56
|10172
|107.14
|106.18
|106.49+.14
|Dynegy
|7282
|8.47
|8.23
|8.24—.36
|EldorGldg .02e
|10622
|1.97
|1.89
|1.89—.04
|EnCanag .06
|10819
|9.81
|9.61
|9.74+.01
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|6653
|19.68
|19.54
|19.55—.18
|ENSCO .04
|15383
|5.01
|4.93
|4.95—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|7704
|80.11
|79.92
|79.98—.18
|FiatChrys
|8238
|12.06
|11.99
|12.03—.09
|FMajSilvg
|8825
|6.29
|6.16
|6.17+.08
|Fitbitn
|15948
|5.90
|5.67
|5.88+.15
|FootLockr 1.24
|9336
|51.09
|50.30
|50.93+2.09
|FordM .60a
|32327
|11.00
|10.91
|10.96+.04
|FrptMcM
|16691
|14.66
|14.53
|14.61—.09
|GenElec .96
|19783
|25.72
|25.57
|25.72+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|9878
|35.70
|35.23
|35.59+.29
|Gerdau .02e
|9873
|3.64
|3.59
|3.60—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|9393
|12.78
|12.65
|12.65+.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|7455
|41.40
|41.12
|41.37—.08
|Hanesbdss .60
|7292
|24.66
|24.41
|24.44+.15
|HertzGl
|34349
|15.61
|14.60
|14.68—.57
|HostHotls .80a
|12001
|18.70
|18.30
|18.30—.44
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|17172
|38.82
|38.67
|38.72—.09
|iShChinaLC .76e
|9848
|43.29
|43.20
|43.27+.27
|iShEMkts .84e
|36599
|44.42
|44.33
|44.40+.15
|iSEafe 1.70e
|9531
|67.46
|67.36
|67.45—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|6674
|88.50
|88.37
|88.42—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19051
|140.42
|139.81
|140.23—.22
|iShREst 2.76e
|6738
|80.44
|80.01
|80.11—.45
|Inphi
|7367
|38.20
|34.70
|37.85+2.42
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|9646
|53.53
|53.43
|53.51+.14
|ItauUnibH .32e
|19413
|12.67
|12.51
|12.66+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|11009
|94.22
|93.81
|94.12+.10
|Keycorp .38
|8196
|18.35
|18.23
|18.34+.02
|KindMorg .50
|8979
|20.07
|19.99
|19.99—.16
|Kinrossg
|12180
|4.22
|4.17
|4.17+.04
|LendingClb
|78405
|6.04
|5.78
|5.91+.45
|LloydBkg .47a
|7630
|3.54
|3.52
|3.53+.01
|MGM Rsts .44
|7790
|32.02
|31.75
|31.82—.05
|Macys 1.51
|11363
|24.24
|23.71
|23.92+.36
|Mallinckdt
|13405
|40.83
|37.67
|38.10—2.83
|Manitowoc .08
|7089
|8.01
|7.71
|7.87+.46
|MarathnO .20
|17947
|12.41
|12.25
|12.34—.01
|Merck 1.88
|8349
|62.72
|62.33
|62.40—.45
|MetLife 1.60
|6667
|48.69
|48.41
|48.48—.06
|MKors
|35643
|44.08
|42.71
|43.75+6.52
|Nabors .24
|7871
|7.10
|6.98
|7.02—.03
|NewellRub .92f
|7707
|51.24
|50.53
|50.57—.74
|NikeB s .84
|7868
|60.12
|59.63
|60.08+.29
|NobleCorp .08
|6412
|3.55
|3.46
|3.47—.11
|NokiaCp .17e
|21856
|6.52
|6.49
|6.50
|OasisPet
|7229
|7.90
|7.74
|7.88+.08
|Oracle .76f
|6497
|49.83
|49.44
|49.79+.15
|Penney
|21519
|5.57
|5.47
|5.54+.15
|Petrobras
|11497
|8.99
|8.91
|8.91—.03
|Pfizer 1.28
|10606
|33.33
|33.22
|33.24—.07
|PioNtrl .08
|7384
|132.74
|129.25
|131.15+1.51
|PlainsAAP 2.20
|43185
|21.79
|20.75
|21.01—4.19
|PlainsGPrs 1.54
|
|31401
|21.76
|20.64
|21.71—4.12
|Potash .40
|7241
|17.83
|17.60
|17.77+.11
|PUVixSTrs
|26774
|29.25
|28.76
|28.85—.20
|PrUCruders
|6867
|16.54
|16.42
|16.51—.15
|PUShtSPX
|10367
|14.66
|14.60
|14.61+.03
|RLauren 2
|8635
|87.00
|84.25
|86.26+8.11
|RegionsFn .36
|11389
|14.92
|14.82
|14.89+.02
|RiteAid
|22793
|2.47
|2.43
|2.46+.02
|RockColl 1.32
|8131
|125.90
|123.89
|124.53—2.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|35788
|247.65
|247.33
|247.61—.26
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|18514
|27.92
|27.90
|27.92—.07
|SpdrRetls .49e
|14418
|41.73
|41.30
|41.46+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|10426
|30.74
|30.53
|30.56—.20
|SpdrMetM .49e
|10248
|30.86
|30.38
|30.53—.23
|SeaWorld
|22966
|12.54
|11.10
|12.31—1.30
|SnapIncAn
|52639
|13.29
|13.02
|13.10—.29
|SwstnEngy
|15758
|5.21
|5.11
|5.15—.06
|SpiritRltC .72
|7193
|8.39
|8.28
|8.29—.06
|Sprint
|6929
|8.63
|8.56
|8.60—.02
|Squaren
|13098
|26.10
|25.47
|25.53—.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9977
|65.15
|64.92
|65.00—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40895
|25.36
|25.30
|25.36+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|7522
|68.86
|68.68
|68.82—.06
|SPTech .78e
|9160
|57.96
|57.78
|57.92—.04
|TJX 1.25f
|x6396
|71.66
|70.70
|71.60+1.23
|Target 2.48f
|13349
|59.04
|58.00
|58.86+.98
|TeckResg .20f
|8533
|22.86
|22.44
|22.63—.14
|TenetHlth
|27027
|15.64
|14.60
|15.14—1.55
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|74984
|19.22
|18.69
|18.70+.11
|Transocn
|22143
|8.73
|8.45
|8.46—.30
|TurqHillRs
|11707
|3.29
|3.21
|3.26—.01
|Twilion
|41916
|34.74
|32.73
|33.11+2.58
|Twitter
|15499
|16.40
|16.13
|16.14—.26
|Tyson .90
|7055
|66.87
|65.38
|65.72—1.18
|UndrArms
|7139
|18.80
|18.51
|18.76+.20
|UnArCwi
|6535
|16.99
|16.71
|16.98+.35
|USOilFd
|29198
|10.07
|10.02
|10.05—.05
|USSteel .20
|24829
|24.17
|23.55
|23.97—.22
|ValeSA .29e
|87378
|10.24
|10.04
|10.06—.29
|ValeSApf .29e
|14916
|9.60
|9.45
|9.47—.22
|ValeantPh
|102018
|16.97
|16.08
|16.62+1.25
|VanEGold .12e
|19539
|22.43
|22.32
|22.32+.12
|VnEkRus .64e
|9695
|20.39
|20.34
|20.37+.12
|VanEJrGld
|8166
|32.44
|32.25
|32.25+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7296
|43.68
|43.60
|43.66+.08
|Vereit .55
|8464
|8.60
|8.44
|8.53—.04
|VerizonCm 2.31
|7361
|48.93
|48.70
|48.78—.08
|Vonage
|28620
|8.36
|8.07
|8.35+.62
|WalMart 2.04
|8702
|81.44
|80.90
|81.41+.13
|Wayfair
|8496
|80.50
|75.10
|75.22—5.36
|WeathfIntl
|8416
|4.30
|4.21
|4.23—.02
|WellsFargo 1.52
|25074
|52.70
|52.22
|52.63+.09
|WhitingPet
|15600
|4.95
|4.85
|4.86—.04
|Yamanag .02
|11875
|2.54
|2.47
|2.49+.03
|Zendesk
|8362
|27.30
|26.31
|27.04—.93
|—————————
