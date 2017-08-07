BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|28068
|5.66
|5.52
|5.58+.12
|AT&TInc 1.96
|19735
|38.64
|38.37
|38.60+.17
|AlcoaCp
|11643
|38.47
|37.89
|38.39+.97
|Alibaba
|31776
|156.57
|154.37
|156.53+3.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|9893
|11.87
|11.80
|11.83+.01
|Altria 2.44
|5455
|65.70
|65.38
|65.65+.13
|Annaly 1.20a
|8079
|12.07
|11.96
|12.07+.06
|ArcelorMrs
|15344
|27.22
|27.03
|27.21+1.16
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|11921
|7.65
|6.87
|7.08—.58
|Avon
|6864
|2.91
|2.83
|2.83—.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|9701
|36.61
|36.35
|36.60+.27
|BcoBrads .37e
|9498
|9.96
|9.86
|9.96+.06
|BkofAm .48f
|63614
|25.05
|24.90
|24.95—.02
|BiPVxSTrs
|34990
|11.23
|11.12
|11.12—.07
|BarrickG .12
|7912
|16.72
|16.55
|16.59—.02
|Blackstone 3.48f
|5618
|34.01
|33.73
|33.94+.16
|BlueAprnn
|7915
|5.94
|5.80
|5.86+.03
|Boeing 5.68
|5178
|239.37
|237.21
|239.02+1.31
|Brookdale
|9112
|12.64
|12.18
|12.21—.92
|CBLAsc 1.06
|5579
|8.96
|8.70
|8.95+.26
|CFIndss 1.20
|6768
|32.35
|31.26
|31.66—.55
|CntryLink 2.16
|6862
|22.64
|22.40
|22.56+.09
|Chemoursn .12
|6343
|51.51
|50.00
|50.47+1.16
|ChesEng
|48821
|4.51
|4.43
|4.46—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|9535
|15.48
|15.06
|15.45—.18
|Citigroup 1.28
|13275
|69.22
|68.70
|68.79—.19
|CliffsNRs
|23662
|7.99
|7.74
|7.81+.16
|CocaCola 1.48
|7012
|45.72
|45.50
|45.70+.20
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|6003
|45.40
|45.08
|45.39—.17
|Corning .62
|5213
|29.34
|29.15
|29.23—.02
|CSVLgNGrs
|11212
|10.62
|10.47
|10.58+.11
|DeltaAir .81
|11886
|51.55
|51.07
|51.23+.62
|DxGBullrs
|7096
|30.16
|29.59
|30.14+.06
|DrGMBllrs
|11573
|16.67
|16.28
|16.67+.08
|DirDGlBrrs
|6596
|29.91
|29.40
|29.40—.05
|DxSCBearrs
|6935
|16.41
|16.25
|16.29—.04
|DxBiotBear
|7414
|6.61
|6.43
|6.46—.04
|Disney 1.56
|8020
|107.65
|107.17
|107.36—.34
|Dynegy
|5206
|8.75
|8.39
|8.75+.26
|EldorGldg .02e
|9421
|1.92
|1.85
|1.91+.08
|EnCanag .06
|9016
|9.74
|9.56
|9.74+.01
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|8102
|20.15
|19.73
|19.77—.40
|ENSCO .04
|23217
|5.30
|5.03
|5.08—.25
|ErosIntl
|8743
|10.20
|9.30
|10.05+1.85
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|10041
|80.17
|79.87
|80.00—.21
|FairmSant
|5056
|3.01
|2.87
|2.90—.08
|FstDatan
|12879
|18.44
|17.91
|18.11—.47
|FMajSilvg
|10609
|6.38
|6.28
|6.37+.13
|Fitbitn
|7011
|5.67
|5.57
|5.65+.02
|FordM .60a
|21890
|10.97
|10.91
|10.96+.01
|FrptMcM
|16300
|14.66
|14.50
|14.59+.18
|GenElec .96
|21890
|25.79
|25.60
|25.60—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|7072
|35.35
|35.12
|35.30+.03
|Genworth 1.76
|9507
|3.49
|3.42
|3.49+.07
|Gerdau .02e
|11420
|3.65
|3.58
|3.65+.13
|Goldcrpg .24
|7861
|12.74
|12.61
|12.71+.15
|GoldmanS 2.60
|
|6427
|232.27
|229.29
|231.50+1.71
|GrubHub
|5587
|55.65
|53.86
|54.21+1.59
|HPInc .53
|7154
|19.40
|19.30
|19.36—.01
|Hanesbdss .60
|5433
|24.40
|24.22
|24.28—.01
|HertzGl
|6656
|14.42
|13.91
|14.30—.03
|HPEntn .26
|6026
|17.58
|17.45
|17.54+.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|5591
|9.38
|9.32
|9.37+.13
|iShGold
|5324
|12.11
|12.08
|12.10—.01
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|7121
|38.50
|38.24
|38.50+.20
|iShSilver
|9277
|15.33
|15.27
|15.32—.06
|iShChinaLC .76e
|6801
|42.94
|42.90
|42.94+.10
|iShEMkts .84e
|24120
|44.20
|44.08
|44.20+.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|5551
|124.99
|124.74
|124.76—.17
|iSEafe 1.70e
|12484
|67.39
|67.32
|67.38—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|9387
|140.46
|140.01
|140.35+.14
|iShREst 2.76e
|4966
|80.63
|80.16
|80.57+.07
|IBM 6f
|6550
|145.09
|143.71
|143.75—1.41
|IntPotash
|10376
|3.58
|3.36
|3.50—.33
|iShItaly rs
|6533
|30.34
|30.26
|30.33+.04
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|5749
|53.28
|53.14
|53.27+.27
|ItauUnibH .32e
|9004
|12.43
|12.29
|12.43+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|11085
|94.07
|93.76
|93.92+.26
|JohnContln 1.08e
|
|8278
|39.88
|39.16
|39.70+.53
|Keycorp .38
|9467
|18.50
|18.30
|18.34—.07
|KindMorg .50
|5880
|20.19
|20.07
|20.16—.04
|Kinrossg
|10138
|4.18
|4.12
|4.17—.02
|Kroger s .50f
|5923
|24.40
|24.13
|24.38+.25
|LaQuinta
|15007
|15.43
|15.26
|15.37+.03
|MGM Rsts .44
|5248
|32.08
|31.86
|32.03+.24
|Macys 1.51
|7960
|23.50
|23.23
|23.39+.09
|MarathnO .20
|12468
|12.79
|12.67
|12.78—.12
|Merck 1.88
|6518
|62.98
|62.66
|62.85—.25
|MetLife 1.60
|11448
|48.60
|48.16
|48.43—5.49
|MorgStan 1f
|8549
|48.27
|47.95
|48.08
|Mosaic 1.26f
|7747
|22.62
|21.88
|22.04—.54
|NeoPhoton
|5198
|6.97
|6.51
|6.90+.23
|NewellRub .92f
|6480
|51.57
|50.65
|51.35+.66
|NobleCorp .08
|8431
|3.86
|3.67
|3.70—.18
|NokiaCp .17e
|12702
|6.52
|6.49
|6.49—.03
|OasisPet
|10885
|7.99
|7.88
|7.97—.08
|Penney
|77169
|5.41
|5.18
|5.27—.18
|PetrbrsA
|5905
|8.59
|8.50
|8.58+.05
|Petrobras
|12298
|8.90
|8.83
|8.90+.04
|Pfizer 1.28
|15595
|33.59
|33.30
|33.39—.25
|PUVixSTrs
|20869
|29.81
|29.26
|29.29—.50
|RangeRs .08
|5329
|17.91
|17.59
|17.65—.23
|RegionsFn .36
|10397
|15.00
|14.87
|14.91—.04
|RiteAid
|19339
|2.40
|2.33
|2.38+.05
|RockColl 1.32
|
|20554
|127.32
|122.83
|124.35+5.35
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|22760
|247.61
|247.37
|247.61+.20
|SpdrBiots .44e
|6083
|78.50
|77.67
|78.28+.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|8621
|31.12
|30.90
|31.04—.23
|STMicro .40
|7138
|17.13
|17.00
|17.11+.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|7110
|67.50
|66.77
|66.93—.61
|SeadrillLtd
|5243
|.36
|.35
|.35—.00
|SiderurNac
|7822
|2.66
|2.56
|2.65+.16
|SnapIncAn
|58399
|13.98
|13.64
|13.97+.45
|SwstnEngy
|11966
|5.29
|5.21
|5.26—.02
|SpiritRltC .72
|14016
|8.41
|8.29
|8.36+.02
|Sprint
|43104
|8.87
|8.50
|8.69—.01
|Squaren
|9390
|25.73
|25.30
|25.72+.51
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12804
|65.48
|65.24
|65.37—.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|25998
|25.40
|25.34
|25.36—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|7624
|68.97
|68.83
|68.88—.00
|SPTech .78e
|7284
|57.77
|57.67
|57.76+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|7980
|53.95
|53.70
|53.87+.09
|TataMotors
|7241
|34.19
|33.95
|33.96—.86
|TeckResg .20f
|5041
|22.85
|22.53
|22.75+.41
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|130221
|20.14
|19.71
|19.86—.74
|3DSys
|5302
|13.80
|13.43
|13.49+.02
|Transocn
|20470
|9.08
|8.89
|8.97—.10
|TurqHillRs
|6365
|3.32
|3.21
|3.29+.01
|Twitter
|11157
|16.42
|16.31
|16.39+.10
|Tyson .90
|17170
|67.73
|65.42
|66.44+3.14
|USOilFd
|18558
|10.09
|10.00
|10.08—.05
|USSteel .20
|x29566
|24.49
|23.95
|24.32+.82
|UtdTech 2.80f
|
|6888
|119.75
|119.01
|119.19—2.30
|ValeSA .29e
|51953
|10.25
|10.09
|10.24+.27
|ValeSApf .29e
|21760
|9.57
|9.42
|9.57+.27
|ValeantPh
|28411
|15.32
|14.95
|15.12—.01
|VanEGold .12e
|25005
|22.35
|22.21
|22.34+.02
|VnEkRus .64e
|5530
|20.28
|20.21
|20.28+.16
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|6931
|24.47
|24.05
|24.13—.34
|VanEJrGld
|5388
|32.44
|32.17
|32.44+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|5165
|43.51
|43.41
|43.51+.27
|VerizonCm 2.31
|12351
|48.90
|48.68
|48.82—.09
|WPXEngy
|10982
|10.43
|10.20
|10.41
|WalMart 2.04
|5417
|81.11
|80.54
|81.11+.63
|WeathfIntl
|10731
|4.33
|4.26
|4.31—.05
|WtWatch
|6740
|42.50
|40.75
|41.50+.11
|WellsFargo 1.52
|25249
|52.95
|52.61
|52.70—.15
|WhitingPet
|19751
|5.18
|5.06
|5.10—.12
|Yamanag .02
|7284
|2.49
|2.43
|2.49+.04
|Yelp
|10367
|41.00
|39.57
|40.56+.51
