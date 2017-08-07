BC-150-actives-e

501.5
By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 10:10 am 08/07/2017 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 28068 5.66 5.52 5.58+.12
AT&TInc 1.96 19735 38.64 38.37 38.60+.17
AlcoaCp 11643 38.47 37.89 38.39+.97
Alibaba 31776 156.57 154.37 156.53+3.20
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
9893 11.87 11.80 11.83+.01
Altria 2.44 5455 65.70 65.38 65.65+.13
Annaly 1.20a 8079 12.07 11.96 12.07+.06
ArcelorMrs 15344 27.22 27.03 27.21+1.16
AtwoodOcn .30m 11921 7.65 6.87 7.08—.58
Avon 6864 2.91 2.83 2.83—.04
BPPLC 2.38 9701 36.61 36.35 36.60+.27
BcoBrads .37e 9498 9.96 9.86 9.96+.06
BkofAm .48f 63614 25.05 24.90 24.95—.02
BiPVxSTrs 34990 11.23 11.12 11.12—.07
BarrickG .12 7912 16.72 16.55 16.59—.02
Blackstone 3.48f 5618 34.01 33.73 33.94+.16
BlueAprnn 7915 5.94 5.80 5.86+.03
Boeing 5.68 5178 239.37 237.21 239.02+1.31
Brookdale 9112 12.64 12.18 12.21—.92
CBLAsc 1.06 5579 8.96 8.70 8.95+.26
CFIndss 1.20 6768 32.35 31.26 31.66—.55
CntryLink 2.16 6862 22.64 22.40 22.56+.09
Chemoursn .12 6343 51.51 50.00 50.47+1.16
ChesEng 48821 4.51 4.43 4.46—.07
CgpVelLCrd 9535 15.48 15.06 15.45—.18
Citigroup 1.28 13275 69.22 68.70 68.79—.19
CliffsNRs 23662 7.99 7.74 7.81+.16
CocaCola 1.48 7012 45.72 45.50 45.70+.20
ConocoPhil 1.06 6003 45.40 45.08 45.39—.17
Corning .62 5213 29.34 29.15 29.23—.02
CSVLgNGrs 11212 10.62 10.47 10.58+.11
DeltaAir .81 11886 51.55 51.07 51.23+.62
DxGBullrs 7096 30.16 29.59 30.14+.06
DrGMBllrs 11573 16.67 16.28 16.67+.08
DirDGlBrrs 6596 29.91 29.40 29.40—.05
DxSCBearrs 6935 16.41 16.25 16.29—.04
DxBiotBear 7414 6.61 6.43 6.46—.04
Disney 1.56 8020 107.65 107.17 107.36—.34
Dynegy 5206 8.75 8.39 8.75+.26
EldorGldg .02e 9421 1.92 1.85 1.91+.08
EnCanag .06 9016 9.74 9.56 9.74+.01
EngyTrfPt 2.20 8102 20.15 19.73 19.77—.40
ENSCO .04 23217 5.30 5.03 5.08—.25
ErosIntl 8743 10.20 9.30 10.05+1.85
ExxonMbl 3.08 10041 80.17 79.87 80.00—.21
FairmSant 5056 3.01 2.87 2.90—.08
FstDatan 12879 18.44 17.91 18.11—.47
FMajSilvg 10609 6.38 6.28 6.37+.13
Fitbitn 7011 5.67 5.57 5.65+.02
FordM .60a 21890 10.97 10.91 10.96+.01
FrptMcM 16300 14.66 14.50 14.59+.18
GenElec .96 21890 25.79 25.60 25.60—.18
GenMotors 1.52 7072 35.35 35.12 35.30+.03
Genworth 1.76 9507 3.49 3.42 3.49+.07
Gerdau .02e 11420 3.65 3.58 3.65+.13
Goldcrpg .24 7861 12.74 12.61 12.71+.15
GoldmanS 2.60
6427 232.27 229.29 231.50+1.71
GrubHub 5587 55.65 53.86 54.21+1.59
HPInc .53 7154 19.40 19.30 19.36—.01
Hanesbdss .60 5433 24.40 24.22 24.28—.01
HertzGl 6656 14.42 13.91 14.30—.03
HPEntn .26 6026 17.58 17.45 17.54+.03
ICICIBk .16e 5591 9.38 9.32 9.37+.13
iShGold 5324 12.11 12.08 12.10—.01
iShBrazil 1.03e 7121 38.50 38.24 38.50+.20
iShSilver 9277 15.33 15.27 15.32—.06
iShChinaLC .76e 6801 42.94 42.90 42.94+.10
iShEMkts .84e 24120 44.20 44.08 44.20+.25
iSh20yrT 3.05
5551 124.99 124.74 124.76—.17
iSEafe 1.70e 12484 67.39 67.32 67.38—.08
iShR2K 1.77e 9387 140.46 140.01 140.35+.14
iShREst 2.76e 4966 80.63 80.16 80.57+.07
IBM 6f 6550 145.09 143.71 143.75—1.41
IntPotash 10376 3.58 3.36 3.50—.33
iShItaly rs 6533 30.34 30.26 30.33+.04
iShCorEM 1.09e 5749 53.28 53.14 53.27+.27
ItauUnibH .32e 9004 12.43 12.29 12.43+.07
JPMorgCh 2.24f 11085 94.07 93.76 93.92+.26
JohnContln 1.08e
8278 39.88 39.16 39.70+.53
Keycorp .38 9467 18.50 18.30 18.34—.07
KindMorg .50 5880 20.19 20.07 20.16—.04
Kinrossg 10138 4.18 4.12 4.17—.02
Kroger s .50f 5923 24.40 24.13 24.38+.25
LaQuinta 15007 15.43 15.26 15.37+.03
MGM Rsts .44 5248 32.08 31.86 32.03+.24
Macys 1.51 7960 23.50 23.23 23.39+.09
MarathnO .20 12468 12.79 12.67 12.78—.12
Merck 1.88 6518 62.98 62.66 62.85—.25
MetLife 1.60 11448 48.60 48.16 48.43—5.49
MorgStan 1f 8549 48.27 47.95 48.08
Mosaic 1.26f 7747 22.62 21.88 22.04—.54
NeoPhoton 5198 6.97 6.51 6.90+.23
NewellRub .92f 6480 51.57 50.65 51.35+.66
NobleCorp .08 8431 3.86 3.67 3.70—.18
NokiaCp .17e 12702 6.52 6.49 6.49—.03
OasisPet 10885 7.99 7.88 7.97—.08
Penney 77169 5.41 5.18 5.27—.18
PetrbrsA 5905 8.59 8.50 8.58+.05
Petrobras 12298 8.90 8.83 8.90+.04
Pfizer 1.28 15595 33.59 33.30 33.39—.25
PUVixSTrs 20869 29.81 29.26 29.29—.50
RangeRs .08 5329 17.91 17.59 17.65—.23
RegionsFn .36 10397 15.00 14.87 14.91—.04
RiteAid 19339 2.40 2.33 2.38+.05
RockColl 1.32
20554 127.32 122.83 124.35+5.35
S&P500ETF 4.13e
22760 247.61 247.37 247.61+.20
SpdrBiots .44e 6083 78.50 77.67 78.28+.05
SpdrOGEx .73e 8621 31.12 30.90 31.04—.23
STMicro .40 7138 17.13 17.00 17.11+.04
Schlmbrg 2 7110 67.50 66.77 66.93—.61
SeadrillLtd 5243 .36 .35 .35—.00
SiderurNac 7822 2.66 2.56 2.65+.16
SnapIncAn 58399 13.98 13.64 13.97+.45
SwstnEngy 11966 5.29 5.21 5.26—.02
SpiritRltC .72 14016 8.41 8.29 8.36+.02
Sprint 43104 8.87 8.50 8.69—.01
Squaren 9390 25.73 25.30 25.72+.51
SPEngy 2.04e 12804 65.48 65.24 65.37—.27
SPDRFncl .46e 25998 25.40 25.34 25.36—.03
SPInds 1.12e 7624 68.97 68.83 68.88—.00
SPTech .78e 7284 57.77 57.67 57.76+.15
SPUtil 1.55e 7980 53.95 53.70 53.87+.09
TataMotors 7241 34.19 33.95 33.96—.86
TeckResg .20f 5041 22.85 22.53 22.75+.41
TevaPhrm 1.36e
130221 20.14 19.71 19.86—.74
3DSys 5302 13.80 13.43 13.49+.02
Transocn 20470 9.08 8.89 8.97—.10
TurqHillRs 6365 3.32 3.21 3.29+.01
Twitter 11157 16.42 16.31 16.39+.10
Tyson .90 17170 67.73 65.42 66.44+3.14
USOilFd 18558 10.09 10.00 10.08—.05
USSteel .20 x29566 24.49 23.95 24.32+.82
UtdTech 2.80f
6888 119.75 119.01 119.19—2.30
ValeSA .29e 51953 10.25 10.09 10.24+.27
ValeSApf .29e 21760 9.57 9.42 9.57+.27
ValeantPh 28411 15.32 14.95 15.12—.01
VanEGold .12e 25005 22.35 22.21 22.34+.02
VnEkRus .64e 5530 20.28 20.21 20.28+.16
VEckOilSvc .86e 6931 24.47 24.05 24.13—.34
VanEJrGld 5388 32.44 32.17 32.44+.05
VangEmg 1.10e 5165 43.51 43.41 43.51+.27
VerizonCm 2.31 12351 48.90 48.68 48.82—.09
WPXEngy 10982 10.43 10.20 10.41
WalMart 2.04 5417 81.11 80.54 81.11+.63
WeathfIntl 10731 4.33 4.26 4.31—.05
WtWatch 6740 42.50 40.75 41.50+.11
WellsFargo 1.52 25249 52.95 52.61 52.70—.15
WhitingPet 19751 5.18 5.06 5.10—.12
Yamanag .02 7284 2.49 2.43 2.49+.04
Yelp 10367 41.00 39.57 40.56+.51
—————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

