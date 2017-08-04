BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23328
|5.45
|5.33
|5.35—.01
|AMCEnt .80
|8699
|16.15
|15.50
|15.80+.70
|AT&TInc 1.96
|21436
|38.52
|38.28
|38.29+.01
|Alibaba
|18789
|154.32
|152.77
|153.14—.18
|Altria 2.44
|15523
|66.43
|65.75
|65.82+.28
|Ambev .06e
|16127
|6.15
|6.11
|6.11—.05
|Annaly 1.20a
|10551
|12.15
|11.98
|11.100—.16
|ArcelorMrs
|10060
|26.21
|25.97
|25.98+.45
|AristaNetw
|
|12737
|174.90
|166.50
|173.20+29.15
|Avon
|15302
|3.00
|2.93
|2.94—.07
|BB&TCp 1.32f
|7488
|48.54
|48.06
|48.41+.57
|BcoBrads .37e
|19236
|9.94
|9.86
|9.89—.02
|BcoSantSA .23e
|7444
|6.91
|6.89
|6.89+.07
|BkofAm .48f
|178343
|24.93
|24.65
|24.86+.49
|BiPVxSTrs
|113287
|11.22
|11.08
|11.19—.08
|BarrickG .12
|22559
|17.06
|16.65
|16.67—.40
|Blackstone 3.48f
|8879
|33.65
|33.29
|33.60+.42
|BritATobs
|11666
|66.52
|65.75
|65.81+.62
|CBLAsc 1.06
|7423
|8.46
|8.11
|8.23—.12
|CFIndss 1.20
|9417
|31.62
|30.85
|31.11+.40
|CalifResrs
|7041
|7.49
|6.57
|6.60—.82
|CallGolf .04
|11428
|13.70
|12.90
|13.42+.95
|CallonPet
|8174
|10.26
|10.00
|10.21+.28
|Camecog .40
|10519
|10.13
|10.07
|10.07—.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|13996
|23.08
|22.43
|22.79+.35
|ChesEng
|43931
|4.56
|4.48
|4.51+.01
|ChicB&I .28
|8939
|17.67
|16.57
|16.59—.98
|Citigroup 1.28
|29317
|69.13
|68.71
|68.92+.79
|CliffsNRs
|7233
|7.57
|7.42
|7.47+.04
|CocaCola 1.48
|8993
|45.76
|45.65
|45.69+.02
|Constellm
|14191
|9.30
|8.95
|9.13+.48
|CSVLgNGrs
|13282
|10.60
|10.43
|10.52—.05
|DxGBullrs
|21011
|31.32
|30.02
|30.03—1.90
|DrGMBllrs
|33629
|17.39
|16.61
|16.68—1.12
|DirDGlBrrs
|19144
|29.65
|28.51
|29.63+1.66
|DxSCBearrs
|9137
|16.56
|16.40
|16.48—.09
|DxBiotBear
|9446
|6.84
|6.67
|6.73—.13
|Disney 1.56
|11406
|108.50
|107.60
|107.87—1.25
|DomDmdg .40
|14482
|14.05
|13.98
|14.00—.03
|Dynegy
|11072
|8.87
|8.10
|8.17+.10
|EldorGldg .02e
|14483
|1.87
|1.78
|1.78—.07
|Embraer .13e
|11490
|20.08
|19.98
|20.02—.04
|EnCanag .06
|24931
|9.53
|9.33
|9.49+.11
|EndvSilvg
|14322
|2.50
|2.26
|2.29—.14
|ENSCO .04
|10751
|5.61
|5.45
|5.48—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|10203
|80.56
|80.28
|80.41—.08
|FairmSant
|13149
|2.87
|2.62
|2.87+.22
|FMajSilvg
|25004
|7.39
|6.80
|6.84—.85
|Fitbitn
|26078
|5.89
|5.68
|5.72—.12
|Fluor .84
|20896
|41.16
|38.81
|38.99—4.87
|FordM .60a
|93418
|10.93
|10.78
|10.89—.04
|FrptMcM
|13295
|14.50
|14.35
|14.45+.08
|GGPInc .88
|7384
|22.00
|21.70
|21.87+.09
|GenElec .96
|33877
|25.84
|25.62
|25.83+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|8962
|35.12
|34.76
|35.06+.29
|Gerdau .02e
|25122
|3.48
|3.43
|3.44—.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|17781
|12.77
|12.51
|12.53—.28
|GrubHub
|19412
|52.60
|47.70
|50.99+2.74
|HeclaM .01e
|8682
|5.03
|4.96
|4.98—.12
|HertzGl
|12163
|13.69
|13.00
|13.45+.47
|HPEntn .26
|7023
|17.47
|17.29
|17.46+.17
|IAMGldg
|9775
|5.41
|5.26
|5.27—.17
|iShGold
|10248
|12.15
|12.07
|12.08—.13
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|21079
|38.53
|38.22
|38.23—.20
|iShHK .49e
|7676
|24.60
|24.53
|24.54—.08
|iShSilver
|29956
|15.56
|15.38
|15.40—.32
|iShChinaLC .76e
|9986
|42.85
|42.71
|42.71—.14
|iShEMkts .84e
|39157
|43.98
|43.78
|43.79—.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9848
|125.18
|124.76
|124.77—1.23
|iSEafe 1.70e
|9151
|67.51
|67.31
|67.32—.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|6991
|88.52
|88.46
|88.49+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|12850
|140.02
|139.61
|139.82+.29
|iShREst 2.76e
|9894
|80.73
|80.21
|80.50+.27
|IntPotash
|6943
|3.86
|3.51
|3.82+.33
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|10405
|53.04
|52.82
|52.82+.03
|ItauUnibH .32e
|8144
|12.50
|12.38
|12.39—.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|25519
|94.08
|93.49
|93.59+1.09
|Keycorp .38
|21579
|18.47
|18.22
|18.46+.43
|Kinrossg
|28668
|4.31
|4.16
|4.16—.16
|LBrands 2.40
|10264
|43.08
|41.92
|42.51+.91
|Macys 1.51
|8515
|23.65
|23.28
|23.32—.27
|MarathnO .20
|25455
|12.79
|12.45
|12.67+.16
|MetLife 1.60
|7274
|53.97
|53.45
|53.48—.02
|MorgStan 1f
|10944
|47.81
|47.52
|47.63+.37
|NeoPhoton
|9418
|7.98
|6.73
|7.86+.37
|NewRelic
|8106
|46.85
|42.69
|44.35—2.17
|NewellRub .92f
|21767
|51.63
|50.15
|51.21—1.36
|NobleCorp .08
|10711
|4.17
|3.95
|4.01—.17
|NokiaCp .17e
|19270
|6.59
|6.55
|6.55+.01
|OasisPet
|14012
|7.50
|7.23
|7.49+.26
|Oracle .76f
|8959
|50.21
|49.92
|49.93—.31
|ParsleyEn
|8667
|25.53
|25.07
|25.31+.01
|Penney
|17732
|5.56
|5.43
|5.52+.09
|Petrobras
|14022
|8.94
|8.83
|8.84—.03
|Pfizer 1.28
|40550
|34.00
|33.48
|33.79+.36
|PioNtrl .08
|12772
|135.02
|131.45
|131.96—3.16
|PUVixSTrs
|33177
|29.76
|29.05
|29.63—.39
|PrUShSPrs
|6916
|48.59
|48.36
|48.58—.09
|PUShtSPX
|29209
|14.68
|14.58
|14.68—.04
|QEPRes .08
|13117
|7.78
|7.54
|7.66+.13
|QuantaSvc
|9210
|37.36
|36.01
|36.50+.80
|RegionsFn .36
|22842
|15.12
|14.96
|15.07+.17
|RiteAid
|37163
|2.39
|2.30
|2.33—.07
|RockColl 1.32
|
|11509
|121.73
|119.06
|119.25+.81
|SMEnergy .10
|7286
|15.68
|14.56
|15.15—.18
|SpdrGold
|16605
|120.04
|119.37
|119.40—1.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|46264
|247.79
|247.23
|247.25+.29
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|23057
|37.24
|37.21
|37.22+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20538
|30.86
|30.55
|30.68+.13
|STMicro .40
|9253
|17.27
|17.12
|17.12—.25
|SeadrillLtd
|8154
|.37
|.35
|.36+.01
|SnapIncAn
|56610
|13.20
|12.83
|12.94+.01
|SwstnEngy
|53273
|5.20
|5.00
|5.04—.18
|SpiritRltC .72
|59923
|8.50
|7.77
|8.41+.33
|Sprint
|14784
|8.75
|8.53
|8.68+.14
|Squaren
|13828
|25.54
|25.22
|25.42+.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9561
|80.03
|79.54
|79.56—.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|10203
|55.32
|55.12
|55.13—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12409
|65.67
|65.36
|65.45+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|88175
|25.45
|25.36
|25.39+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|7890
|68.87
|68.67
|68.68—.07
|SPTech .78e
|7271
|57.79
|57.56
|57.58+.10
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12266
|53.90
|53.72
|53.81—.21
|TeckResg .20f
|10181
|22.25
|21.70
|22.12+.44
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|189652
|22.75
|21.26
|21.41—2.34
|Transocn
|16471
|9.35
|9.14
|9.20—.05
|Twitter
|20335
|16.43
|16.13
|16.29+.11
|UnArCwi
|7143
|16.61
|16.43
|16.54+.20
|USBancrp 1.12
|8793
|53.21
|52.77
|53.09+.41
|USOilFd
|35114
|10.06
|10.00
|10.04+.02
|USSteel .20
|14314
|23.22
|22.91
|23.00+.03
|ValeSA .29e
|20763
|9.91
|9.79
|9.81—.01
|ValeSApf .29e
|7587
|9.27
|9.17
|9.18—.01
|ValeantPh
|51764
|15.57
|14.93
|15.07—.38
|VanEGold .12e
|65646
|22.58
|22.27
|22.28—.42
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|8718
|24.62
|24.35
|24.47
|VanEJrGld
|19480
|32.86
|32.37
|32.41—.69
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11401
|43.30
|43.12
|43.12—.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7899
|42.76
|42.62
|42.62—.05
|VerizonCm 2.31
|12889
|48.77
|48.47
|48.60—.01
|Visa s .66
|7942
|101.34
|100.88
|100.97+.38
|Vonage
|7837
|7.54
|7.38
|7.50+.14
|WalMart 2.04
|9812
|81.40
|80.51
|80.58—.29
|WeathfIntl
|8357
|4.44
|4.35
|4.41+.01
|WtWatch
|33639
|41.89
|37.65
|40.96+7.88
|WellsFargo 1.52
|33897
|53.70
|53.38
|53.39—.01
|WstnUnion .70
|19022
|20.40
|19.74
|19.96+.38
|WhitingPet
|29728
|5.13
|4.98
|5.10+.10
|Yamanag .02
|14542
|2.54
|2.48
|2.48—.09
|Yelp
|53892
|40.42
|37.85
|39.74+8.37
|—————————
