BC-150-actives-e

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:10 am 08/04/2017 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 23328 5.45 5.33 5.35—.01
AMCEnt .80 8699 16.15 15.50 15.80+.70
AT&TInc 1.96 21436 38.52 38.28 38.29+.01
Alibaba 18789 154.32 152.77 153.14—.18
Altria 2.44 15523 66.43 65.75 65.82+.28
Ambev .06e 16127 6.15 6.11 6.11—.05
Annaly 1.20a 10551 12.15 11.98 11.100—.16
ArcelorMrs 10060 26.21 25.97 25.98+.45
AristaNetw
12737 174.90 166.50 173.20+29.15
Avon 15302 3.00 2.93 2.94—.07
BB&TCp 1.32f 7488 48.54 48.06 48.41+.57
BcoBrads .37e 19236 9.94 9.86 9.89—.02
BcoSantSA .23e 7444 6.91 6.89 6.89+.07
BkofAm .48f 178343 24.93 24.65 24.86+.49
BiPVxSTrs 113287 11.22 11.08 11.19—.08
BarrickG .12 22559 17.06 16.65 16.67—.40
Blackstone 3.48f 8879 33.65 33.29 33.60+.42
BritATobs 11666 66.52 65.75 65.81+.62
CBLAsc 1.06 7423 8.46 8.11 8.23—.12
CFIndss 1.20 9417 31.62 30.85 31.11+.40
CalifResrs 7041 7.49 6.57 6.60—.82
CallGolf .04 11428 13.70 12.90 13.42+.95
CallonPet 8174 10.26 10.00 10.21+.28
Camecog .40 10519 10.13 10.07 10.07—.04
CntryLink 2.16 13996 23.08 22.43 22.79+.35
ChesEng 43931 4.56 4.48 4.51+.01
ChicB&I .28 8939 17.67 16.57 16.59—.98
Citigroup 1.28 29317 69.13 68.71 68.92+.79
CliffsNRs 7233 7.57 7.42 7.47+.04
CocaCola 1.48 8993 45.76 45.65 45.69+.02
Constellm 14191 9.30 8.95 9.13+.48
CSVLgNGrs 13282 10.60 10.43 10.52—.05
DxGBullrs 21011 31.32 30.02 30.03—1.90
DrGMBllrs 33629 17.39 16.61 16.68—1.12
DirDGlBrrs 19144 29.65 28.51 29.63+1.66
DxSCBearrs 9137 16.56 16.40 16.48—.09
DxBiotBear 9446 6.84 6.67 6.73—.13
Disney 1.56 11406 108.50 107.60 107.87—1.25
DomDmdg .40 14482 14.05 13.98 14.00—.03
Dynegy 11072 8.87 8.10 8.17+.10
EldorGldg .02e 14483 1.87 1.78 1.78—.07
Embraer .13e 11490 20.08 19.98 20.02—.04
EnCanag .06 24931 9.53 9.33 9.49+.11
EndvSilvg 14322 2.50 2.26 2.29—.14
ENSCO .04 10751 5.61 5.45 5.48—.06
ExxonMbl 3.08 10203 80.56 80.28 80.41—.08
FairmSant 13149 2.87 2.62 2.87+.22
FMajSilvg 25004 7.39 6.80 6.84—.85
Fitbitn 26078 5.89 5.68 5.72—.12
Fluor .84 20896 41.16 38.81 38.99—4.87
FordM .60a 93418 10.93 10.78 10.89—.04
FrptMcM 13295 14.50 14.35 14.45+.08
GGPInc .88 7384 22.00 21.70 21.87+.09
GenElec .96 33877 25.84 25.62 25.83+.07
GenMotors 1.52 8962 35.12 34.76 35.06+.29
Gerdau .02e 25122 3.48 3.43 3.44—.01
Goldcrpg .24 17781 12.77 12.51 12.53—.28
GrubHub 19412 52.60 47.70 50.99+2.74
HeclaM .01e 8682 5.03 4.96 4.98—.12
HertzGl 12163 13.69 13.00 13.45+.47
HPEntn .26 7023 17.47 17.29 17.46+.17
IAMGldg 9775 5.41 5.26 5.27—.17
iShGold 10248 12.15 12.07 12.08—.13
iShBrazil 1.03e 21079 38.53 38.22 38.23—.20
iShHK .49e 7676 24.60 24.53 24.54—.08
iShSilver 29956 15.56 15.38 15.40—.32
iShChinaLC .76e 9986 42.85 42.71 42.71—.14
iShEMkts .84e 39157 43.98 43.78 43.79—.01
iSh20yrT 3.05
9848 125.18 124.76 124.77—1.23
iSEafe 1.70e 9151 67.51 67.31 67.32—.05
iShiBxHYB 5.09 6991 88.52 88.46 88.49+.01
iShR2K 1.77e 12850 140.02 139.61 139.82+.29
iShREst 2.76e 9894 80.73 80.21 80.50+.27
IntPotash 6943 3.86 3.51 3.82+.33
iShCorEM 1.09e 10405 53.04 52.82 52.82+.03
ItauUnibH .32e 8144 12.50 12.38 12.39—.03
JPMorgCh 2.24f
25519 94.08 93.49 93.59+1.09
Keycorp .38 21579 18.47 18.22 18.46+.43
Kinrossg 28668 4.31 4.16 4.16—.16
LBrands 2.40 10264 43.08 41.92 42.51+.91
Macys 1.51 8515 23.65 23.28 23.32—.27
MarathnO .20 25455 12.79 12.45 12.67+.16
MetLife 1.60 7274 53.97 53.45 53.48—.02
MorgStan 1f 10944 47.81 47.52 47.63+.37
NeoPhoton 9418 7.98 6.73 7.86+.37
NewRelic 8106 46.85 42.69 44.35—2.17
NewellRub .92f 21767 51.63 50.15 51.21—1.36
NobleCorp .08 10711 4.17 3.95 4.01—.17
NokiaCp .17e 19270 6.59 6.55 6.55+.01
OasisPet 14012 7.50 7.23 7.49+.26
Oracle .76f 8959 50.21 49.92 49.93—.31
ParsleyEn 8667 25.53 25.07 25.31+.01
Penney 17732 5.56 5.43 5.52+.09
Petrobras 14022 8.94 8.83 8.84—.03
Pfizer 1.28 40550 34.00 33.48 33.79+.36
PioNtrl .08 12772 135.02 131.45 131.96—3.16
PUVixSTrs 33177 29.76 29.05 29.63—.39
PrUShSPrs 6916 48.59 48.36 48.58—.09
PUShtSPX 29209 14.68 14.58 14.68—.04
QEPRes .08 13117 7.78 7.54 7.66+.13
QuantaSvc 9210 37.36 36.01 36.50+.80
RegionsFn .36 22842 15.12 14.96 15.07+.17
RiteAid 37163 2.39 2.30 2.33—.07
RockColl 1.32
11509 121.73 119.06 119.25+.81
SMEnergy .10 7286 15.68 14.56 15.15—.18
SpdrGold 16605 120.04 119.37 119.40—1.19
S&P500ETF 4.13e
46264 247.79 247.23 247.25+.29
SpdrLehHY 2.30 23057 37.24 37.21 37.22+.01
SpdrOGEx .73e 20538 30.86 30.55 30.68+.13
STMicro .40 9253 17.27 17.12 17.12—.25
SeadrillLtd 8154 .37 .35 .36+.01
SnapIncAn 56610 13.20 12.83 12.94+.01
SwstnEngy 53273 5.20 5.00 5.04—.18
SpiritRltC .72 59923 8.50 7.77 8.41+.33
Sprint 14784 8.75 8.53 8.68+.14
Squaren 13828 25.54 25.22 25.42+.20
SPHlthC 1.01e 9561 80.03 79.54 79.56—.10
SPCnSt 1.28e 10203 55.32 55.12 55.13—.04
SPEngy 2.04e 12409 65.67 65.36 65.45+.02
SPDRFncl .46e 88175 25.45 25.36 25.39+.17
SPInds 1.12e 7890 68.87 68.67 68.68—.07
SPTech .78e 7271 57.79 57.56 57.58+.10
SPUtil 1.55e 12266 53.90 53.72 53.81—.21
TeckResg .20f 10181 22.25 21.70 22.12+.44
TevaPhrm 1.36e
189652 22.75 21.26 21.41—2.34
Transocn 16471 9.35 9.14 9.20—.05
Twitter 20335 16.43 16.13 16.29+.11
UnArCwi 7143 16.61 16.43 16.54+.20
USBancrp 1.12 8793 53.21 52.77 53.09+.41
USOilFd 35114 10.06 10.00 10.04+.02
USSteel .20 14314 23.22 22.91 23.00+.03
ValeSA .29e 20763 9.91 9.79 9.81—.01
ValeSApf .29e 7587 9.27 9.17 9.18—.01
ValeantPh 51764 15.57 14.93 15.07—.38
VanEGold .12e 65646 22.58 22.27 22.28—.42
VEckOilSvc .86e 8718 24.62 24.35 24.47
VanEJrGld 19480 32.86 32.37 32.41—.69
VangEmg 1.10e 11401 43.30 43.12 43.12—.01
VangFTSE 1.10e 7899 42.76 42.62 42.62—.05
VerizonCm 2.31 12889 48.77 48.47 48.60—.01
Visa s .66 7942 101.34 100.88 100.97+.38
Vonage 7837 7.54 7.38 7.50+.14
WalMart 2.04 9812 81.40 80.51 80.58—.29
WeathfIntl 8357 4.44 4.35 4.41+.01
WtWatch 33639 41.89 37.65 40.96+7.88
WellsFargo 1.52 33897 53.70 53.38 53.39—.01
WstnUnion .70 19022 20.40 19.74 19.96+.38
WhitingPet 29728 5.13 4.98 5.10+.10
Yamanag .02 14542 2.54 2.48 2.48—.09
Yelp 53892 40.42 37.85 39.74+8.37
—————————

