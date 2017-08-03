BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23995
|5.47
|5.32
|5.42+.07
|AMCEnt .80
|11110
|15.25
|14.80
|14.93—.27
|AT&TInc 1.96
|26755
|38.40
|38.15
|38.26—.02
|AdvDrainS .28f
|11448
|19.85
|18.40
|19.35—.55
|AerohiveN
|12208
|3.95
|3.11
|3.44—1.17
|AlamosGld .02
|11023
|7.73
|7.24
|7.58+.58
|Alibaba
|21771
|152.49
|149.60
|150.04—1.87
|Altria 2.44
|15137
|66.09
|65.65
|65.75+.20
|Ambev .06e
|36395
|6.18
|6.12
|6.13—.06
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|10848
|67.30
|65.59
|66.14+.24
|AmeriBrgn 1.46
|
|13930
|85.33
|83.52
|84.87—6.40
|Annaly 1.20a
|11817
|12.25
|12.02
|12.11—.07
|Apache 1
|10042
|47.20
|45.32
|45.56—2.35
|ArcelorMrs
|7363
|25.51
|25.35
|25.51+.09
|Avon
|20796
|3.14
|2.92
|2.99—.37
|Axalta
|15086
|30.32
|28.88
|29.18—2.58
|BcoBrads .37e
|12991
|9.93
|9.87
|9.91—.01
|BkofAm .48f
|82746
|24.60
|24.41
|24.47—.13
|BiPVxSTrs
|59410
|11.29
|11.13
|11.27+.14
|BarrickG .12
|19471
|17.28
|17.03
|17.26+.12
|CFIndss 1.20
|19310
|29.27
|27.77
|29.17+.45
|CallonPet
|9834
|10.77
|10.28
|10.30—.54
|Cemex .29t
|10484
|9.89
|9.81
|9.87
|CenovusE .20
|7097
|8.29
|8.19
|8.28+.10
|CntryLink 2.16
|37306
|23.41
|22.22
|22.30—1.44
|Chegg
|28369
|15.63
|14.74
|15.44+1.39
|Chemoursn .12
|9104
|50.03
|47.70
|48.48+.51
|ChesEng
|112290
|4.78
|4.52
|4.53—.09
|Citigroup 1.28
|x21378
|69.20
|68.60
|68.71—.40
|CliffsNRs
|10833
|7.49
|7.28
|7.47+.15
|CocaCola 1.48
|16876
|45.85
|45.63
|45.81+.22
|ConchoRes
|7574
|125.98
|118.87
|120.53—8.13
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|8319
|45.95
|45.51
|45.59—.02
|CottCp .24
|7143
|15.86
|15.11
|15.50+.10
|CSVLgNGrs
|16916
|11.10
|10.89
|11.05+.25
|DDRCorp .76
|7936
|10.01
|9.83
|9.87—.11
|DenburyR
|9692
|1.40
|1.36
|1.37
|DxGBullrs
|11844
|32.94
|31.95
|32.76+.70
|DrGMBllrs
|14852
|18.25
|17.65
|18.15+.19
|DirDGlBrrs
|8925
|28.01
|27.16
|27.32—.43
|DxSCBearrs
|11288
|16.41
|16.23
|16.35+.02
|DxBiotBear
|11410
|6.91
|6.71
|6.83+.06
|Disney 1.56
|10552
|108.97
|108.22
|108.35—.32
|EnCanag .06
|12347
|9.89
|9.73
|9.76—.06
|EndvSilvg
|11054
|2.83
|2.66
|2.70—.19
|ENSCO .04
|20540
|5.47
|5.25
|5.41+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|9704
|80.61
|80.30
|80.57—.03
|FairmSant
|17725
|3.14
|2.89
|2.89+.22
|FstBcpPR
|21865
|5.85
|5.70
|5.78—.17
|Fitbitn
|82165
|5.90
|5.30
|5.74+.67
|FordM .60a
|33459
|11.05
|10.97
|10.99—.01
|FrptMcM
|27060
|14.36
|14.17
|14.34—.03
|GGPInc .88
|17659
|21.91
|21.46
|21.72—.19
|GenElec .96
|39702
|25.64
|25.37
|25.41—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|13545
|35.19
|34.89
|35.16+.34
|Gerdau .02e
|11093
|3.44
|3.39
|3.42—.02
|Glaukosn
|8126
|38.60
|33.80
|35.76—3.97
|Goldcrpg .24
|8020
|13.02
|12.91
|13.00+.04
|HPInc .53
|8521
|19.12
|19.00
|19.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|8120
|42.85
|42.56
|42.60—.25
|HeclaM .01e
|22085
|5.31
|4.87
|5.11—.32
|HertzGl
|11277
|13.12
|12.70
|12.84—.23
|Hi-Crush
|10297
|9.30
|8.70
|8.75+.35
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|20393
|38.60
|38.29
|38.34—.20
|iShSilver
|11137
|15.77
|15.71
|15.74+.07
|iShChinaLC .76e
|11065
|42.86
|42.71
|42.76—.16
|iShEMkts .84e
|46986
|43.79
|43.57
|43.61—.36
|iSEafe 1.70e
|12505
|67.37
|67.26
|67.29—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|17505
|140.54
|140.05
|140.18—.05
|iShREst 2.76e
|7187
|80.57
|80.10
|80.38—.13
|Infosys .40e
|7236
|15.80
|15.65
|15.66—.12
|IntcntlExcs 1.42e
|
|9829
|65.95
|63.22
|65.15—1.87
|IntPotash
|9872
|3.83
|3.48
|3.71+.15
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|9910
|52.83
|52.57
|52.62—.45
|ItauUnibH .32e
|14786
|12.42
|12.36
|12.41—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|15497
|93.13
|92.24
|92.43—.69
|Kennamtl .80
|9790
|35.66
|32.23
|35.20—2.20
|Keycorp .38
|17634
|18.14
|17.98
|18.03—.05
|KindMorg .50
|7206
|20.33
|20.24
|20.27—.06
|Kinrossg
|23282
|4.38
|4.19
|4.38+.26
|Kohls 2.20
|17440
|42.37
|41.27
|42.26+1.17
|Kroger s .50f
|19113
|24.58
|24.06
|24.26—.38
|LBrands 2.40
|17504
|43.64
|41.85
|43.64—.67
|LendingClb
|9048
|5.20
|5.05
|5.17+.21
|MGM Rsts .44
|7220
|32.17
|31.93
|31.99+.01
|Macys 1.51
|9070
|23.81
|23.22
|23.75+.58
|MarathnO .20
|42377
|12.89
|12.17
|12.78+.74
|MetLife 1.60
|x11158
|54.44
|53.50
|54.09—.99
|MolinaHlth
|15440
|62.50
|60.29
|61.07—5.17
|MorgStan 1f
|8069
|47.43
|47.11
|47.26—.07
|NikeB s .84
|8640
|60.12
|59.64
|59.97+.18
|NobleEngy .40
|x8623
|27.70
|26.68
|26.86—1.19
|NokiaCp .17e
|8281
|6.57
|6.54
|6.55+.03
|OasisPet
|24326
|7.51
|6.90
|7.36—.01
|Pandora
|8069
|8.55
|8.33
|8.47+.09
|ParsleyEn
|35144
|26.34
|25.00
|25.49—1.91
|Penney
|12417
|5.51
|5.35
|5.46+.05
|Petrobras
|21953
|9.04
|8.93
|8.95—.06
|Pfizer 1.28
|27346
|33.25
|32.86
|33.25+.33
|PUVixSTrs
|27954
|30.18
|29.33
|30.03+.75
|PUShtSPX
|11764
|14.73
|14.66
|14.72+.08
|RangeRs .08
|19992
|18.19
|17.53
|17.93+.03
|RegionsFn .36
|24178
|14.91
|14.74
|14.85+.02
|RiteAid
|25660
|2.41
|2.33
|2.37—.04
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|10158
|40.10
|40.00
|40.01+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|39628
|247.34
|246.84
|247.03—.41
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8060
|54.92
|54.63
|54.78—.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|12058
|31.73
|31.38
|31.41—.25
|SallyBty
|7837
|20.71
|19.81
|20.06—.29
|Schwab .32
|7939
|42.95
|42.65
|42.90—.12
|SnapIncAn
|83335
|12.65
|12.06
|12.18—.47
|SouthnCo 2.32
|12762
|49.70
|49.45
|49.52—.26
|SwstnEngy
|17493
|5.39
|5.27
|5.31—.06
|Sprint
|25784
|8.78
|8.62
|8.67—.12
|Squaren
|43860
|25.84
|24.80
|24.98—1.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12114
|55.46
|55.21
|55.41+.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16214
|66.36
|65.96
|66.06—.30
|SPDRFncl .46e
|66125
|25.31
|25.18
|25.22—.09
|SPTech .78e
|12750
|57.69
|57.37
|57.43—.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18637
|53.85
|53.58
|53.67—.08
|TableauA
|7576
|70.00
|66.75
|68.73+4.71
|TeckResg .20f
|7295
|22.00
|21.45
|21.62—.36
|Tegna .28
|7136
|13.96
|13.27
|13.28—.73
|TelefBrasil .64e
|7904
|15.11
|14.99
|15.10+.01
|Tenaris .75e
|10700
|29.02
|28.65
|28.79—1.73
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|215026
|26.37
|25.20
|25.44—5.81
|3DSys
|36283
|15.71
|13.96
|14.02—2.99
|Transocn
|30768
|9.00
|8.63
|8.96+.33
|TreeHseF
|9725
|80.55
|77.50
|79.01—5.24
|TribMdaA 1a
|22326
|41.40
|40.08
|40.55—1.50
|Twitter
|23548
|16.33
|16.05
|16.33+.26
|UnArCwi
|7473
|16.64
|16.41
|16.46—.01
|USOilFd
|22617
|10.22
|10.16
|10.16+.02
|USSteel .20
|21505
|23.17
|22.62
|23.12+.31
|ValeSA .29e
|18326
|9.91
|9.78
|9.85—.06
|ValeSApf .29e
|7362
|9.29
|9.17
|9.23—.04
|ValeantPh
|47641
|16.25
|15.69
|15.83—.59
|VanEGold .12e
|28324
|22.95
|22.72
|22.91+.14
|VanEJrGld
|7933
|33.39
|33.03
|33.33+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8047
|43.19
|43.02
|43.06—.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11634
|42.70
|42.63
|42.66—.07
|VerizonCm 2.31
|15177
|48.24
|47.94
|48.12—.09
|Visa s .66
|7532
|101.08
|100.33
|100.39—.89
|Vonage
|14954
|7.40
|6.85
|7.23+.69
|WPXEngy
|11699
|10.79
|10.40
|10.49—.11
|WalMart 2.04
|17564
|81.76
|80.85
|80.92+.39
|WeathfIntl
|12254
|4.55
|4.47
|4.50+.02
|WellsFargo 1.52
|17704
|53.66
|53.34
|53.42—.20
|WhitingPet
|30711
|5.19
|5.03
|5.13+.08
|Yamanag .02
|10804
|2.59
|2.54
|2.59—.01
|—————————
