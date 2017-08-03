BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23995 5.47 5.32 5.42+.07 AMCEnt .80 11110 15.25 14.80 14.93—.27 AT&TInc 1.96 26755 38.40 38.15 38.26—.02 AdvDrainS .28f 11448 19.85 18.40 19.35—.55 AerohiveN 12208 3.95 3.11 3.44—1.17 AlamosGld .02 11023 7.73 7.24 7.58+.58 Alibaba 21771 152.49 149.60 150.04—1.87 Altria 2.44 15137 66.09 65.65 65.75+.20 Ambev .06e 36395 6.18 6.12 6.13—.06 AmIntlGrp 1.28 10848 67.30 65.59 66.14+.24 AmeriBrgn 1.46 13930 85.33 83.52 84.87—6.40 Annaly 1.20a 11817 12.25 12.02 12.11—.07 Apache 1 10042 47.20 45.32 45.56—2.35 ArcelorMrs 7363 25.51 25.35 25.51+.09 Avon 20796 3.14 2.92 2.99—.37 Axalta 15086 30.32 28.88 29.18—2.58 BcoBrads .37e 12991 9.93 9.87 9.91—.01 BkofAm .48f 82746 24.60 24.41 24.47—.13 BiPVxSTrs 59410 11.29 11.13 11.27+.14 BarrickG .12 19471 17.28 17.03 17.26+.12 CFIndss 1.20 19310 29.27 27.77 29.17+.45 CallonPet 9834 10.77 10.28 10.30—.54 Cemex .29t 10484 9.89 9.81 9.87 CenovusE .20 7097 8.29 8.19 8.28+.10 CntryLink 2.16 37306 23.41 22.22 22.30—1.44 Chegg 28369 15.63 14.74 15.44+1.39 Chemoursn .12 9104 50.03 47.70 48.48+.51 ChesEng 112290 4.78 4.52 4.53—.09 Citigroup 1.28 x21378 69.20 68.60 68.71—.40 CliffsNRs 10833 7.49 7.28 7.47+.15 CocaCola 1.48 16876 45.85 45.63 45.81+.22 ConchoRes 7574 125.98 118.87 120.53—8.13 ConocoPhil 1.06 8319 45.95 45.51 45.59—.02 CottCp .24 7143 15.86 15.11 15.50+.10 CSVLgNGrs 16916 11.10 10.89 11.05+.25 DDRCorp .76 7936 10.01 9.83 9.87—.11 DenburyR 9692 1.40 1.36 1.37 DxGBullrs 11844 32.94 31.95 32.76+.70 DrGMBllrs 14852 18.25 17.65 18.15+.19 DirDGlBrrs 8925 28.01 27.16 27.32—.43 DxSCBearrs 11288 16.41 16.23 16.35+.02 DxBiotBear 11410 6.91 6.71 6.83+.06 Disney 1.56 10552 108.97 108.22 108.35—.32 EnCanag .06 12347 9.89 9.73 9.76—.06 EndvSilvg 11054 2.83 2.66 2.70—.19 ENSCO .04 20540 5.47 5.25 5.41+.11 ExxonMbl 3.08 9704 80.61 80.30 80.57—.03 FairmSant 17725 3.14 2.89 2.89+.22 FstBcpPR 21865 5.85 5.70 5.78—.17 Fitbitn 82165 5.90 5.30 5.74+.67 FordM .60a 33459 11.05 10.97 10.99—.01 FrptMcM 27060 14.36 14.17 14.34—.03 GGPInc .88 17659 21.91 21.46 21.72—.19 GenElec .96 39702 25.64 25.37 25.41—.11 GenMotors 1.52 13545 35.19 34.89 35.16+.34 Gerdau .02e 11093 3.44 3.39 3.42—.02 Glaukosn 8126 38.60 33.80 35.76—3.97 Goldcrpg .24 8020 13.02 12.91 13.00+.04 HPInc .53 8521 19.12 19.00 19.10 Hallibrtn .72 8120 42.85 42.56 42.60—.25 HeclaM .01e 22085 5.31 4.87 5.11—.32 HertzGl 11277 13.12 12.70 12.84—.23 Hi-Crush 10297 9.30 8.70 8.75+.35 iShBrazil 1.03e 20393 38.60 38.29 38.34—.20 iShSilver 11137 15.77 15.71 15.74+.07 iShChinaLC .76e 11065 42.86 42.71 42.76—.16 iShEMkts .84e 46986 43.79 43.57 43.61—.36 iSEafe 1.70e 12505 67.37 67.26 67.29—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 17505 140.54 140.05 140.18—.05 iShREst 2.76e 7187 80.57 80.10 80.38—.13 Infosys .40e 7236 15.80 15.65 15.66—.12 IntcntlExcs 1.42e 9829 65.95 63.22 65.15—1.87 IntPotash 9872 3.83 3.48 3.71+.15 iShCorEM 1.09e 9910 52.83 52.57 52.62—.45 ItauUnibH .32e 14786 12.42 12.36 12.41—.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15497 93.13 92.24 92.43—.69 Kennamtl .80 9790 35.66 32.23 35.20—2.20 Keycorp .38 17634 18.14 17.98 18.03—.05 KindMorg .50 7206 20.33 20.24 20.27—.06 Kinrossg 23282 4.38 4.19 4.38+.26 Kohls 2.20 17440 42.37 41.27 42.26+1.17 Kroger s .50f 19113 24.58 24.06 24.26—.38 LBrands 2.40 17504 43.64 41.85 43.64—.67 LendingClb 9048 5.20 5.05 5.17+.21 MGM Rsts .44 7220 32.17 31.93 31.99+.01 Macys 1.51 9070 23.81 23.22 23.75+.58 MarathnO .20 42377 12.89 12.17 12.78+.74 MetLife 1.60 x11158 54.44 53.50 54.09—.99 MolinaHlth 15440 62.50 60.29 61.07—5.17 MorgStan 1f 8069 47.43 47.11 47.26—.07 NikeB s .84 8640 60.12 59.64 59.97+.18 NobleEngy .40 x8623 27.70 26.68 26.86—1.19 NokiaCp .17e 8281 6.57 6.54 6.55+.03 OasisPet 24326 7.51 6.90 7.36—.01 Pandora 8069 8.55 8.33 8.47+.09 ParsleyEn 35144 26.34 25.00 25.49—1.91 Penney 12417 5.51 5.35 5.46+.05 Petrobras 21953 9.04 8.93 8.95—.06 Pfizer 1.28 27346 33.25 32.86 33.25+.33 PUVixSTrs 27954 30.18 29.33 30.03+.75 PUShtSPX 11764 14.73 14.66 14.72+.08 RangeRs .08 19992 18.19 17.53 17.93+.03 RegionsFn .36 24178 14.91 14.74 14.85+.02 RiteAid 25660 2.41 2.33 2.37—.04 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 10158 40.10 40.00 40.01+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 39628 247.34 246.84 247.03—.41 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8060 54.92 54.63 54.78—.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 12058 31.73 31.38 31.41—.25 SallyBty 7837 20.71 19.81 20.06—.29 Schwab .32 7939 42.95 42.65 42.90—.12 SnapIncAn 83335 12.65 12.06 12.18—.47 SouthnCo 2.32 12762 49.70 49.45 49.52—.26 SwstnEngy 17493 5.39 5.27 5.31—.06 Sprint 25784 8.78 8.62 8.67—.12 Squaren 43860 25.84 24.80 24.98—1.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 12114 55.46 55.21 55.41+.19 SPEngy 2.04e 16214 66.36 65.96 66.06—.30 SPDRFncl .46e 66125 25.31 25.18 25.22—.09 SPTech .78e 12750 57.69 57.37 57.43—.19 SPUtil 1.55e 18637 53.85 53.58 53.67—.08 TableauA 7576 70.00 66.75 68.73+4.71 TeckResg .20f 7295 22.00 21.45 21.62—.36 Tegna .28 7136 13.96 13.27 13.28—.73 TelefBrasil .64e 7904 15.11 14.99 15.10+.01 Tenaris .75e 10700 29.02 28.65 28.79—1.73 TevaPhrm 1.36e 215026 26.37 25.20 25.44—5.81 3DSys 36283 15.71 13.96 14.02—2.99 Transocn 30768 9.00 8.63 8.96+.33 TreeHseF 9725 80.55 77.50 79.01—5.24 TribMdaA 1a 22326 41.40 40.08 40.55—1.50 Twitter 23548 16.33 16.05 16.33+.26 UnArCwi 7473 16.64 16.41 16.46—.01 USOilFd 22617 10.22 10.16 10.16+.02 USSteel .20 21505 23.17 22.62 23.12+.31 ValeSA .29e 18326 9.91 9.78 9.85—.06 ValeSApf .29e 7362 9.29 9.17 9.23—.04 ValeantPh 47641 16.25 15.69 15.83—.59 VanEGold .12e 28324 22.95 22.72 22.91+.14 VanEJrGld 7933 33.39 33.03 33.33+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 8047 43.19 43.02 43.06—.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 11634 42.70 42.63 42.66—.07 VerizonCm 2.31 15177 48.24 47.94 48.12—.09 Visa s .66 7532 101.08 100.33 100.39—.89 Vonage 14954 7.40 6.85 7.23+.69 WPXEngy 11699 10.79 10.40 10.49—.11 WalMart 2.04 17564 81.76 80.85 80.92+.39 WeathfIntl 12254 4.55 4.47 4.50+.02 WellsFargo 1.52 17704 53.66 53.34 53.42—.20 WhitingPet 30711 5.19 5.03 5.13+.08 Yamanag .02 10804 2.59 2.54 2.59—.01 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.