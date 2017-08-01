BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36926 5.72 5.45 5.48—.18 AT&TInc 1.96 39741 39.27 38.94 39.10+.10 AbbVie 2.56 7905 70.33 69.88 70.00+.09 Accenture 2.31 12330 129.55 128.98 129.11+.29 Alibaba 20514 156.61 155.03 155.49+.54 AllisonTrn .60 11870 40.25 37.46 37.95+.15 Altria 2.44 25145 65.93 64.90 65.81+.84 Ambev .06e 10465 6.12 6.08 6.12+.04 AmAxle 11316 14.88 13.88 13.92—.82 Annaly 1.20a 13646 12.07 11.92 12.01—.02 ArcelorMrs 7956 26.28 26.02 26.07—.09 ArchDan 1.28 8551 43.67 42.30 42.94+.76 AstraZens 1.40e 8001 30.48 30.17 30.24+.06 BPPLC 2.38 23010 36.43 36.10 36.39+1.25 BcoBrads .37e 14253 9.72 9.63 9.70+.08 BkofAm .48f 121755 24.49 24.27 24.46+.34 BiPVxSTrs 55742 11.13 11.05 11.11—.12 BarrickG .12 14308 16.92 16.65 16.87—.04 Brookdale 10637 14.25 13.50 13.54—.66 Carnival 1.60 8787 68.29 67.27 67.59+.81 CenovusE .20 7926 8.39 8.14 8.24—.18 ChesEng 32262 4.94 4.83 4.88—.08 Chevron 4.32 9176 110.22 109.42 110.04+.85 CgpVelLCrd 14311 15.92 15.62 15.71—.74 Citigroup 1.28 42088 69.29 68.91 69.08+.63 CliffsNRs 21638 7.67 7.46 7.51—.22 ClubCorp .52 9092 17.00 16.95 16.98+.03 CocaCola 1.48 10916 46.06 45.81 45.87+.03 Coty .50 16850 20.47 19.94 19.97—.51 CousPrp .24 11291 9.44 9.26 9.32+.13 CSVLgNGrs 41463 10.48 10.22 10.40—.47 Cummins 4.32f 9476 161.09 157.64 157.71—10.20 DeltaAir .81 10233 50.20 49.78 49.95+.59 DeutschBk .83e 9098 18.20 18.08 18.14+.30 DxGBullrs 12127 32.96 31.93 32.83+.03 DrGMBllrs 15234 18.82 18.20 18.66+.03 DirDGlBrrs 9099 28.22 27.35 27.48+.01 DxSCBearrs 11368 16.02 15.67 15.97+.06 DxBiotBear 15785 6.84 6.39 6.80+.28 Disney 1.56 9071 110.50 109.95 110.46+.53 Eaton 2.40 17825 75.49 74.10 74.54—3.71 EldorGldg .02e 9646 2.11 2.06 2.08—.04 EnCanag .06 13017 10.05 9.86 10.00—.06 EgyTrEqs 1.14 14750 18.50 17.91 17.97+.30 EngyTrfPt 2.20 25296 21.68 21.15 21.57+.88 ENSCO .04 15863 5.31 5.12 5.13—.16 ExtendStay .84f 8745 19.62 18.42 19.33—.44 ExxonMbl 3.08 11343 80.40 79.97 80.36+.32 FiatChrys 12473 12.17 12.06 12.07—.02 FordM .60a 192013 11.15 10.87 10.89—.33 FrptMcM 24680 14.69 14.43 14.47—.16 GenElec .96 37801 25.66 25.47 25.50—.12 GenMotors 1.52 51580 35.98 34.68 34.83—1.15 Genworth .44p 8250 3.46 3.39 3.41—.03 Goldcrpg .24 11517 13.11 12.88 13.01—.12 Hallibrtn .72 15395 42.55 41.68 41.99—.45 HertzGl 19024 13.78 13.16 13.68+.01 iShGold 12620 12.23 12.17 12.22 iShBrazil 1.03e 16833 38.05 37.82 38.02+.22 iShSilver 16756 15.90 15.82 15.89—.01 iShChinaLC .76e 35397 43.18 43.03 43.07+.53 iShEMkts .84e 43696 44.01 43.90 43.96+.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 14292 123.95 123.16 123.81—.23 iSEafe 1.70e 18103 67.46 67.38 67.41+.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 31915 88.64 88.57 88.63—.28 iShR2K 1.77e 24669 142.20 141.17 141.35—.16 iShREst 2.76e 7942 81.32 80.77 80.97+.31 IntlGmeTn .80 14468 21.68 20.40 21.62+2.58 iShCorEM 1.09e 12148 53.05 52.94 53.02+.23 ItauUnibH .32e x31418 12.24 12.08 12.22+.32 JPMorgCh 2.24f 21509 92.98 92.28 92.89+1.09 Keycorp .38 12992 18.21 18.08 18.14+.10 Kinrossg 11700 4.14 4.06 4.14+.02 Kroger s .50f 9264 24.52 24.28 24.44—.08 LumberLiq 36418 32.25 30.07 31.54+6.83 MGIC Inv 13514 12.03 11.70 11.92+.25 MGM Rsts .44 11429 33.11 32.54 32.64—.29 MarathnO .20 14100 12.25 12.01 12.08—.15 McDnlds 3.76 7990 155.90 153.71 154.02—1.12 MorgStan 1f 10429 47.45 47.09 47.39+.49 Mosaic 1.26f 20714 23.83 22.02 22.18—1.96 NewResid 1.92f 8983 17.17 16.99 17.10+.10 NikeB s .84 9946 59.36 58.90 59.07+.02 NobleCorp .08 10628 4.02 3.94 3.98—.02 NokiaCp .17e 34111 6.50 6.46 6.48+.09 OasisPet 9921 7.79 7.57 7.62—.16 OrchidIsl 1.68 8926 9.46 9.18 9.43—.10 Pandora 26064 9.26 8.65 8.88—.07 Penney 12187 5.46 5.35 5.36—.06 Petrobras 13623 8.83 8.76 8.77—.04 Pfizer 1.28 37267 33.09 32.81 32.93—.23 PitnyBw .75 16634 15.31 13.23 13.41—2.33 Potash .40 15614 17.97 17.53 17.62—.28 PSSPLwV .85 8645 45.37 45.26 45.27+.01 PUVixSTrs 23498 29.33 28.91 29.25—.53 PrUCruders 7784 16.95 16.75 16.81—.52 ProctGam 2.76f 10055 91.19 90.72 91.02+.20 PUShtSPX 8978 14.72 14.63 14.71—.05 RegionsFn .36 22053 14.74 14.58 14.73+.13 RiteAid 36277 2.30 2.25 2.29+.05 SCANA 2.45f 10517 68.25 64.55 67.83+3.46 SpdrGold 10956 120.97 120.44 120.87+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54717 247.50 246.92 247.07+.30 SpdrRetls .49e 18345 41.21 40.78 40.81—.35 SpdrOGEx .73e 10519 32.50 32.20 32.32—.20 Schlmbrg 2 10054 68.85 68.05 68.37—.23 SeaWorld 10025 16.11 15.31 15.62+.24 Shopifyn 27543 105.79 101.02 102.17+9.80 SnapIncAn 36428 13.78 13.31 13.38—.29 SouthnCo 2.32 14818 48.95 48.01 48.72+.79 SwstnEngy 16056 5.69 5.58 5.63—.08 SpiritRltC .72 10448 8.00 7.92 7.98+.05 Sprint 99233 8.64 8.33 8.53+.55 Squaren 8619 26.74 26.39 26.49+.14 SPMatls .98e 10868 54.87 54.46 54.59—.05 SPHlthC 1.01e 14458 80.18 79.66 79.72—.18 SPCnSt 1.28e 17732 55.47 55.33 55.35+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 16085 66.71 66.40 66.58—.04 SPDRFncl .46e 90333 25.26 25.14 25.22+.13 SPInds 1.12e 13498 68.49 68.16 68.17—.14 SPTech .78e 11635 57.50 57.24 57.34+.18 SPUtil 1.55e 20841 53.50 53.25 53.45+.23 TevaPhrm 1.36e 8899 32.33 31.93 31.97—.20 TransUnn 14810 46.42 46.01 46.27+.44 Transocn 13813 8.65 8.46 8.48—.17 TurqHillRs 15596 3.26 3.18 3.18—.11 Twitter 33553 16.30 16.03 16.09 USSilica .25 13555 28.73 27.18 27.37—1.76 UndrArms 36643 19.27 18.26 18.44—1.58 UnArCwi 55672 17.19 16.27 16.41—1.70 USNGas 12948 6.25 6.20 6.24—.09 USOilFd 45990 10.18 10.12 10.14—.14 USSteel .20 31428 23.56 22.68 22.70—.79 ValeSA .29e 26821 9.93 9.81 9.88—.16 ValeSApf .29e 9876 9.28 9.19 9.24—.15 ValeantPh 18023 16.69 16.45 16.55+.09 VanEGold .12e 33269 22.90 22.65 22.86 VEckOilSvc .86e 9650 24.83 24.45 24.50—.33 VanEJrGld 8517 33.75 33.36 33.64+.02 VangEmg 1.10e 16007 43.20 43.10 43.16+.15 VangFTSE 1.10e 10388 42.82 42.73 42.77+.26 Vereit .55 9475 8.43 8.32 8.43+.12 VerizonCm 2.31 33649 48.88 48.53 48.88+.48 Vipshop 10261 12.40 12.15 12.21—.09 WalMart 2.04 8592 80.43 80.11 80.11+.12 WeathfIntl 12710 4.44 4.35 4.39—.07 WellsFargo 1.52 24330 54.39 54.11 54.21+.27 WhitingPet 23618 5.25 5.14 5.20—.05 WmsCos 1.20 14003 31.92 31.61 31.69—.09 Yamanag .02 11656 2.62 2.57 2.62+.02 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.