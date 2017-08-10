501.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:55 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 12:00 am 08/10/2017 12:00am
Share

Q&A: Samuel Jackson on race, Trump and loving his job

Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

New Academy Gold program connects interns with Oscar winners

Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer’s widow

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as respectful

‘American Horror Story: Cult’ stars can’t say much about it

Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as respectful

Taylor Swift’s mom wanted to keep groping allegation private

Controversial film about Russian czar cleared for release

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?