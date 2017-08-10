AP Top Entertainment News at 10:55 a.m. EDT

Q&A: Samuel Jackson on race, Trump and loving his job
Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station
New Academy Gold program connects interns with Oscar winners
Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer’s widow
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as respectful
‘American Horror Story: Cult’ stars can’t say much about it
Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as respectful
Taylor Swift’s mom wanted to keep groping allegation private
Controversial film about Russian czar cleared for release
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.