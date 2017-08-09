501.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:40 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:00 am 08/09/2017 12:00am
Bruce Springsteen plans a series of Broadway fall concerts

Jeannette Walls’ life is now a major motion picture

Review: Love _ somehow _ shines through ‘The Glass Castle’

Wayne Haun, Lauren Daigle top Dove Awards nominations

AP PHOTOS: Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams

Glen Campbell said goodbye to his life, career through music

Veteran cinematographer elected film academy president

Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead

Taylor Swift wants case to serve as example to other victims

Anchor sets record for longest career as TV news broadcaster

