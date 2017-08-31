AP Top Entertainment News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gives $1M to Harvey relief
Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker’s return, losing Carrie Fisher
Harvey reporters cast aside role as observers to help
LA’s popular Angels Flight about to reach for heavens again
Matt Damon goes mini in Venice opener “Downsizing”
Bruce Springsteen extends his Broadway concerts into Feb.
Bun B, Scooter Braun planning Houston benefit for Sept. 12
Bening at Venice: Still a long way to go to movie equality
Larry Sherman, actor and early publicist for Trump, has died
Joel Osteen blames ‘false narrative’ for Harvey criticism
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.