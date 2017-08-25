501.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:00 am 08/25/2017 12:00am
Share

Taylor Swift releases new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

‘Bridesmaids’ actor switches gears in ‘Get Shorty,’ films

‘Cheers’ actor, radio host Jay Thomas dies at 69

Common and Hanks among stars of ‘Super School Live’ special

The Latest: Band hopes to reschedule Rotterdam concert

Partygoers dispute police account of arrests of 2 Kennedys

Coming full circle for balladeer Sam Beam

George Strait, Dolly Parton, late Glen Campbell given honors

Star Wars toy launch to unveil new ‘Last Jedi’ character

Dutch police detain suspect in concert terror threat

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?