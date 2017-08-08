8 Frugal Ways to Have a Great Late-Summer Beach Trip

With the days growing shorter, a trip to the beach could be just what you need to enjoy the last days of summer. Whether you’re heading down the highway or to some far-flung destination, there are some good deals available as the countdown to autumn begins. A little planning can help you prepare for and avoid hidden costs. Here are eight frugal ways to enjoy some fun in the sun without burning your finances.

[See: 12 Frugal Ways to Save on Vacation.]

Flying to the beach? Wait until late August. Aug. 22 is unofficially known in the travel industry as “cheap flight day,” according to airfare comparison site FareCompare. Around this time (Aug. 21 for international flights and Aug. 22 for domestic flights), most parents have finished their big summer vacations and are gearing up to send kids back to school. As demand for travel slows, prices on both international and domestic flights drop, kicking off a period of off-peak rates that lasts until Thanksgiving.

Seek out local deals for discounts on activities. If you plan on venturing beyond the beach to area restaurants or attractions, look for coupons and discounts on local deals sites. Sites such as Groupon, LivingSocial and LocalFlavor can help you save money on local activities and spark some creative ideas for things to do in the beach town you’re visiting. You can find everything from two-for-one tickets to local museums to deep discounts at area restaurants, which can help make your beach outing more memorable.

Book water sports rentals ahead of time. Whether you want to go surfing, jet skiing or boating during your beach outing, make sure you plan ahead to get the best rates. Many shops offer end-of-summer promotions and last-minute booking offers on classes and rentals, so look for those and plan around them if you can. Check the company’s website and Yelp for online-only specials that fit with your itinerary. Also call the shop and see if there are any first-time customer promotions or current specials that may be missing from the website. If you plan on renting equipment for multiple days, be sure to ask about any multiday discounts or packages to save even more on activities for your beach outing.

[Read: The Ultimate Frugal Guide to Traveling the World After College Graduation.]

Stock up on beach toys. Beach balls, inflatables and other beach toys are a necessity when you’re enjoying the sun and sand. However, these items are usually priced at a premium at area stores, hotels and souvenir shops. If you’re staying in a hotel or resort near the beach, the venue might even charge you a fee to rent items such as beach chairs and inflatables. Plan on bringing your own beach toys and throw in some plastic bags to stow away wet toys after they’ve been deflated for easy packing.

Bring your own beach tent or umbrella on road trips. If you’re driving to a local public beach, consider bringing your own shade to avoid rental fees. A tent or beach umbrella can provide the perfect spot to get away from the sun while you enjoy a picnic or just relax before getting back into the water. Lightweight, pop-up tents provide more space and privacy than umbrellas, but some beaches prohibit them as they obstruct views and access to the water’s edge. Portable beach umbrellas provide less shade, but they tend to be easier to set up and may be the only option if tents are not allowed.

Pack extra sunblock. Sun protection is a high priority when you’re going to be outdoors most of the day. Make sure you’re packing plenty of sunblock and applying it regularly throughout the day. Look for water-resistant sunscreen if you plan on being in the water or exercising on the beach. Keep in mind that sunblock can be pricey at beach-area stores, and you might not have access to your preferred brand or higher quality products if you wait to buy them at your sunny destination. Pack a few bottles of spray-on sunscreen for the road to save money

[See: 10 Fun, Frugal Ways to Spend Your Free Time.]

Pack a cooler for the day. If you’re only heading out for the day, pack a large cooler of small meals, snacks and beverages, so you don’t have to stop anywhere for a meal. Plan on taking a larger cooler that can store a lot of ice, so you don’t have to make extra trips to a grocery store or gas station for ice on a longer road trip. Bring picnic-friendly foods that won’t require much preparation or cleanup. Sandwiches, rollups, pita pockets and pasta salads are a few options for the road. Fill up the rest of the cooler with canned beverages that have already been chilled to keep everything cold all day long.

Resist the lure of souvenirs. Most souvenirs are impulse purchases. Before you buy one, ask yourself a few questions. Is this item unique to this location? What did you do with the souvenirs you purchased on your last vacation? Is the souvenir produced ethically or with minimal environmental impact? If your main goal is to preserve precious memories, consider taking some wonderful photos instead.

More from U.S. News

12 Habits of Phenomenally Frugal Families

How to Live on $13,000 a Year

10 Ways to Stay in Shape on a Budget

8 Frugal Ways to Have a Great Late-Summer Beach Trip originally appeared on usnews.com