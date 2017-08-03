3 Tips to Turn Your Kid Into an Investing Expert

Today’s kids will face a steep climb to financial independence in adulthood, which is why it’s never too early to start teaching a child about saving and investing.

These are basic life skills that every adult will need, whether to pay for college, a first home or retirement. Without these skills, “there are going to be some pretty dire consequences for them” as adults, says C. Michael Smith, a business and economics lecturer at Roanoke University.

But financial literacy and investing are not consistently taught in school. It’s up to parents to teach their kids about investing, stepping up the lessons and the incentive for mastering them over time. Because children learn mostly by modeling the behaviors of adults, “understanding how and why you invest is the starting point for the conversation with your children,” says Jennifer Dempsey Fox, managing director of Wealth Strategy for PNC Wealth Management.

Pay them Mommy interest. One of the fundamentals of investing is the concept that money can make more money, something that kids are ready to learn in elementary school. These days, though, it takes more than a traditional savings account to illustrate that principle.

“We’re in a really low interest rate environment,” making it hard for kids to see the benefit of saving, Fox says. To compensate for this, Fox began paying her kids “Mommy interest” when they were eight and 10 years old.

Each month, she credits her children interest on their savings account at FamZoo, an online virtual bank that allows users to track their savings through a mobile app. Fox has elected to pay her kids a high interest rate — 5 percent per month — “to make the message of saving more powerful,” she says.

Anytime they consider withdrawing from their savings, she points out that if they do, they won’t earn as much on the interest she is paying them.

Use stock gift cards for firsthand lessons. The trick to educating children about investing is to pace it according to their knowledge and level of interest, Fox says. What may start as a conversation about how a restaurant they like makes money can evolve into a more theoretical conversation about the stock market and investing.

Fox used her children’s love for Taco Bell to start the investing conversation by asking them what they knew about the company. “Of course, the first answer was, ‘Well, I really like the churros,'” Fox says, but with some prompting, she got her kids to think about how Taco Bell operates as a business. As their interest and understanding of abstract ideas grew, Fox got them thinking about why a person might want to invest in Taco Bell. Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM).

That thinking process graduates to letting kids learn more about investing with real shares of stock. Smith uses stock gift cards to teach his 9-year-old niece Emily about stocks.

Through Stockpile, Smith buys gift cards that Emily can redeem for whole or fractional shares of stock from a choice of more than 1,000 companies. Instead of buying one $150 share of Apple ( AAPL), for instance, investors can buy $25 or $50 worth of Apple.

Smith says that, thanks to Stockpile, Emily already understands the purpose of investing and some important tenets such as diversification. After explaining the dangers of holding all her eggs in one basket, Smith gave Emily her second stock gift card and asked if she wanted to buy more shares of Walt Disney Co. ( DIS). She exclaimed, “What if my basket drops?” They chose to invest in Hershey Co. ( HSY) instead.

Let teens invest a lump sum. Parents can up the ante for older kids by giving them a lump sum of money — say, $1,000 — to invest. That’s what Evan Tarver, an investments analyst for FitSmallBusiness.com, advises parents to do. The kids can choose where to invest the money, with one caveat: They must leave the funds invested for at least five years because this is the approximate length of time of the full economic cycle.

“When teaching a child about investing, the best thing you can show him or her is how the stock market moves,” Tarver says. Kids can pick up the microeconomics side of investing by choosing companies they like and learning more about them. Understanding the macroeconomics of investing, however, comes from staying invested for five years through the ups and downs of an economic cycle, Tarver says.

Those same investing lessons can be carried over to teaching your teenager about saving for retirement. To an adolescent, retirement is so far off that it’s like flying to the moon, but parents can get the ball rolling with a Roth IRA once that child starts earning income from a part-time or summer job. IRAs are particularly good investment vehicles for teens because the federal formula for determining student financial aid ignores money in IRAs, says Beth Kobliner, author of “Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even if You Aren’t).”

Provided the child has enough earned income, parents should consider offering a parental match instead of free contributions, Kobliner says. A parental match not only encourages teens to save more of their earnings but also teaches them the importance of not leaving free money on the table, a concept that will pay off once they’re in a full-time job and saving for retirement through an employer’s 401(k) plan.

Smith intends to continue Emily’s investing education with a Roth IRA when she’s older and begins earning income. “We’ll have a discussion of how Stockpile was helpful for [her] to get to college,” he says, setting the stage for a conversation about how “that Roth IRA is going to be helpful when [she] gets to retirement.”

