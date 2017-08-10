10 Law Schools Popular With Part-Time Applicants

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

For some aspiring lawyers, attending law school part time is the best way to go.

Part-time students may have more time to take care of family obligations or work while pursuing a J.D. The lighter course load can also be ideal for students who perform better when focusing on one or two classes at a time.

At Georgetown University, going to school part time is an especially popular option. The program received 1,381 part-time law school applications for the fall 2016 entering class — the highest number of applications out of the 103 ranked institutions that submitted these data to U.S. News in an annual survey.

Georgetown, ranked No. 1 among part-time law schools, also drew the most applicants in fall 2015.

Two schools new to the list are the University of Akron in Ohio, which received 456 part-time applications, and Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School, which received 455.

For the top 10 schools, the average number of applications was 602 for fall 2016. The average among all 103 schools was around 183.

Below are the 10 schools that received the most part-time law school applications for the fall 2016 entering class. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

