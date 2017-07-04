Pioneer League

501

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:02 pm 07/04/2017 09:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 10 6 .625
Helena (Brewers) 8 8 .500 2
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 8 .467
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 9 .400
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 10 5 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 7 .533 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 8 .467 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 10 .333 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Helena 5, Billings 4

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

