Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
___
Helena 5, Billings 4
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.