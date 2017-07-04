501

Latest News

Pioneer League

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 1:32 am 07/04/2017 01:32am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 10 5 .667
Helena (Brewers) 7 8 .467 3
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 8 .467 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 9 .400 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 10 5 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 7 .533 2
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 8 .467 3
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 10 .333 5

___

Monday’s Games

Missoula 12, Helena 5

Ogden 7, Idaho Falls 6, 10 innings

Orem 13, Grand Junction 5

Billings 3, Great Falls 1

Tuesday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

