Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
Billings 4, Great Falls 2
Ogden 6, Idaho Falls 5
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.