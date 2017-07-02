Pioneer League

501

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 9:02 pm 07/02/2017 09:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 9 5 .643
Helena (Brewers) 7 6 .538
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 8 .429 3
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 8 .385
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 9 4 .692
Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 7 .500
Ogden (Dodgers) 7 7 .500
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 9 .308 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 4, Great Falls 2

Ogden 6, Idaho Falls 5

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Helena at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Helena at Billings, 6:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

