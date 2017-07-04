New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|3
|11
|.214
|8½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|12
|.200
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
___
Williamsport 4, State College 2
Aberdeen 4, Lowell 2
Tri-City 9, Brooklyn 5
Staten Island 6, Hudson Valley 5
Batavia 3, Auburn 2
Vermont 5, Connecticut 4
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.