501

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 11:02 pm 07/04/2017 11:02pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 2 .846
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 5 .643
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 8 .429
Brooklyn (Mets) 3 11 .214
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 5 .643
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 5 .643
State College (Cardinals) 9 6 .600 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 7 8 .467
Batavia (Marlins) 7 8 .467
Auburn (Nationals) 3 12 .200
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 5 .643
Vermont (Athletics) 8 6 .571 1
Tri-City (Astros) 5 9 .357 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport 4, State College 2

Aberdeen 4, Lowell 2

Tri-City 9, Brooklyn 5

Staten Island 6, Hudson Valley 5

Batavia 3, Auburn 2

Vermont 5, Connecticut 4

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News