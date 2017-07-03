New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
Mahoning Valley 2, Auburn 0, 15 innings
Lowell 3, Vermont 1
Connecticut 10, Brooklyn 3
Staten Island 5, Tri-City 0
Aberdeen 5, Hudson Valley 3
Batavia 5, State College 4
West Virginia 11, Williamsport 6
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.