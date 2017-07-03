501

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 11:02 pm 07/03/2017 11:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 10 2 .833
Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 5 .615
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 7 .462
Brooklyn (Mets) 3 10 .231
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 9 5 .643
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 5 .643
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 5 .643
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 8 .429 3
Batavia (Marlins) 6 8 .429 3
Auburn (Nationals) 3 11 .214 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 4 .692
Vermont (Athletics) 7 6 .538 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 5 9 .357
Tri-City (Astros) 4 9 .308 5

___

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 2, Auburn 0, 15 innings

Lowell 3, Vermont 1

Connecticut 10, Brooklyn 3

Staten Island 5, Tri-City 0

Aberdeen 5, Hudson Valley 3

Batavia 5, State College 4

West Virginia 11, Williamsport 6

Tuesday’s Games

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

