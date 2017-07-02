501

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 9:02 pm 07/02/2017 09:02pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 9 2 .818
Aberdeen (Orioles) 7 5 .583
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 6 .500
Brooklyn (Mets) 3 9 .250
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 9 4 .692
West Virginia (Pirates) 8 5 .615 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 8 5 .615 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 7 .462 3
Batavia (Marlins) 5 8 .385 4
Auburn (Nationals) 3 10 .231 6
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 8 4 .667
Vermont (Athletics) 7 5 .583 1
Tri-City (Astros) 4 8 .333 4
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 0

Connecticut 3, Brooklyn 2

Brooklyn 7, Connecticut 6

Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 2

Staten Island 2, Tri-City 1

West Virginia 4, Williamsport 2

Vermont 8, Lowell 4

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 2

State College 3, Batavia 1

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News