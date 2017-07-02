New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 0
Connecticut 3, Brooklyn 2
Brooklyn 7, Connecticut 6
Mahoning Valley 3, Auburn 2
Staten Island 2, Tri-City 1
West Virginia 4, Williamsport 2
Vermont 8, Lowell 4
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 2
State College 3, Batavia 1
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 5:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.