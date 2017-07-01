New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Vermont 3, Lowell 2, 10 innings
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, ppd.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 4
State College 8, Batavia 2
Williamsport 4, West Virginia 2
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 5:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.