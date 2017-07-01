New York-Penn League

501

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 11:02 pm 07/01/2017 11:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 7 2 .778
Hudson Valley (Rays) 6 5 .545 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 5 .545 2
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 8 .200
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
State College (Cardinals) 8 4 .667
West Virginia (Pirates) 7 5 .583 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 6 5 .545
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 6 .500 2
Batavia (Marlins) 5 7 .417 3
Auburn (Nationals) 3 8 .273
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 3 .700
Vermont (Athletics) 6 5 .545
Tri-City (Astros) 4 6 .400 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 8 .333 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont 3, Lowell 2, 10 innings

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, ppd.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 4

State College 8, Batavia 2

Williamsport 4, West Virginia 2

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Latest News