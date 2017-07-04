501

Latest News

Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 7:08 pm 07/04/2017 07:08pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 4 0 24 18 12
Chicago 7 3 2 23 16 11
Seattle 5 2 5 20 24 15
Sky Blue FC 6 6 1 19 19 19
Portland 5 4 3 18 15 11
Orlando 4 5 3 15 17 18
Houston 4 7 1 13 12 21
Kansas City 3 5 4 13 11 15
Boston 3 6 3 12 9 14
Washington 3 6 2 11 13 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Sky Blue FC 1, North Carolina 0

Boston 1, Washington 0

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Seattle 2, Portland 0

Sunday’s Game

Houston 2, Kansas City 1

Friday, July 7

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Orlando at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Seattle at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News