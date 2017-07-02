National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|0
|24
|18
|12
|Chicago
|7
|3
|2
|23
|16
|11
|Seattle
|5
|2
|5
|20
|26
|15
|Sky Blue FC
|6
|6
|1
|19
|19
|19
|Portland
|5
|4
|3
|18
|15
|11
|Orlando
|4
|5
|3
|15
|17
|18
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|4
|13
|10
|13
|Boston
|3
|6
|3
|12
|9
|14
|Washington
|3
|6
|2
|11
|13
|18
|Houston
|3
|7
|1
|10
|10
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando 3, Sky Blue FC 2
Boston 0, Houston 0, tie
Portland 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
Sky Blue FC 1, North Carolina 0
Boston 1, Washington 0
Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Seattle 2, Portland 0
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Seattle at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.