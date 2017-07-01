501

Jones, Thomas lead Sun to 91-85 win over Fever

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Jasmine Thomas added 22 points to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 91-85 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 47.3 seconds left to put the Sun up 88-85 and the Fever missed three shots on their next possession. Indiana had to foul twice before Jones went to the free throw line with 11.4 seconds to go. She made the second free to make it a two possession game.

The Fever then turned the ball over and Thomas iced the game with two more free throws with 4.1 seconds left.

Jones, the league-leading rebounder at 12.1, had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Connecticut (8-7) built a 13-point lead before settling for a 47-40 halftime lead.

Indiana (7-8), which made the first basket of the game, took its second lead on a pair of Erlana Larkins free throws that made it 81-80 with 2:48 to play.

Shenise Johnson had 22 points for the Fever and Candice Dupree had 14 with 11 rebounds.

