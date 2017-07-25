Balanced Fund 11104.23 + .09 + .41 + 8.43
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1946.94 – .62 – .44 + 3.81
Emerging Markets 326.18 – .39 + .40 + 24.17
Equity Income Fund 10730.49 + .48 + .64 + 7.84
GNMA 713.98 – .22 – .14 + .89
General Municipal Debt 1285.48 – .11 + .22 + 4.31
Gold Fund 254.68 + .35 – .23 + 6.86
High Current Yield 2086.01 + .05 + .37 + 5.87
High Yield Municipal 590.39 – .12 + .22 + 5.64
International Fund 1786.76 + .22 + .38 + 18.18
Science and Technology Fund 2154.73 – .17 + .91 + 25.11
Short Investment Grade 351.39 – .03 – .01 + 1.38
Short Municipal 182.33 + .10 + 1.41
US Government 639.45 – .26 – .21 + 1.53
-0-
