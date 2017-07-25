501.5
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 6:39 pm 07/25/2017 06:39pm
Balanced Fund 11104.23 + .09 + .41 + 8.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1946.94 – .62 – .44 + 3.81

Emerging Markets 326.18 – .39 + .40 + 24.17

Equity Income Fund 10730.49 + .48 + .64 + 7.84

GNMA 713.98 – .22 – .14 + .89

General Municipal Debt 1285.48 – .11 + .22 + 4.31

Gold Fund 254.68 + .35 – .23 + 6.86

High Current Yield 2086.01 + .05 + .37 + 5.87

High Yield Municipal 590.39 – .12 + .22 + 5.64

International Fund 1786.76 + .22 + .38 + 18.18

Science and Technology Fund 2154.73 – .17 + .91 + 25.11

Short Investment Grade 351.39 – .03 – .01 + 1.38

Short Municipal 182.33 + .10 + 1.41

US Government 639.45 – .26 – .21 + 1.53

