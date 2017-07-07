Balanced Fund 10932.00 + .34 + .01 + 6.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1933.47 – .27 – .75 + 3.09
Emerging Markets 310.58 + .14 – .13 + 18.24
Equity Income Fund 10579.60 + .46 + .23 + 6.32
GNMA 712.27 – .07 – .24 + .64
General Municipal Debt 1275.25 – .05 – .07 + 3.48
Gold Fund 243.19 – 1.76 – 4.39 + 2.03
High Current Yield 2053.60 – .39 – .45 + 4.22
High Yield Municipal 585.74 – .05 – .03 + 4.81
International Fund 1736.91 + .02 – .51 + 14.88
Science and Technology Fund 2051.05 + 1.22 + .16 + 19.09
Short Investment Grade 350.62 – .02 – .05 + 1.16
Short Municipal 181.88 + .01 + .02 + 1.16
US Government 637.52 – .08 – .36 + 1.22
-0-
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.