BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|97756
|6.23
|5.92
|5.98—.22
|AT&TInc 1.96
|83456
|36.55
|36.20
|36.31—.20
|AbbottLab 1.06
|27685
|50.94
|50.47
|50.78—.07
|Alibaba
|52147
|153.23
|151.60
|152.11+.22
|AllyFincl .48f
|20077
|21.96
|21.61
|21.96+.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|30753
|11.99
|11.91
|11.93+.03
|Altria 2.44
|22688
|73.41
|72.85
|73.13—.29
|Ambev .06e
|49640
|5.97
|5.91
|5.94—.01
|AmExp 1.40f
|30105
|85.67
|83.86
|84.54—1.05
|Anadarko .20
|22092
|44.61
|44.07
|44.33+.27
|Annaly 1.20a
|69945
|11.97
|11.88
|11.92+.05
|ArcelorMrs
|23401
|25.44
|25.28
|25.40+.18
|Arconic .15p
|25343
|26.00
|24.80
|25.01—.20
|AstraZens 1.40e
|
|26929
|33.88
|33.53
|33.87—.18
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|22015
|8.04
|7.69
|7.80—.12
|BPPLC 2.38
|26729
|34.53
|34.24
|34.43—.25
|BcBilVArg .33e
|24869
|8.79
|8.74
|8.79+.11
|BcoBrads .37e
|25204
|9.39
|9.28
|9.33+.02
|BcoSantSA .23e
|35623
|6.68
|6.62
|6.67+.06
|BcoSBrasil .19e
|24459
|8.04
|7.85
|7.88—.30
|BkofAm .48f
|206335
|23.97
|23.73
|23.93+.13
|BiPVxSTrs
|142472
|11.20
|11.14
|11.16—.04
|BarrickG .12f
|47790
|16.23
|15.83
|15.84—.35
|BlueAprnn
|82307
|7.87
|7.00
|7.73+1.18
|Caterpillar 3.12
|
|22539
|108.50
|107.29
|107.80+1.21
|CntryLink 2.16
|39196
|23.39
|22.90
|22.96—.41
|ChesEng
|74921
|4.76
|4.69
|4.70+.01
|ChicB&I .28
|28142
|17.40
|16.46
|17.02—.77
|CgpVelLCrd
|37458
|13.07
|12.79
|12.91+.48
|Citigroup 1.28
|60562
|66.28
|65.91
|66.24+.24
|CitizFincl .52
|19897
|35.43
|34.50
|35.39+.91
|CliffsNRs
|35440
|7.43
|7.25
|7.33+.04
|CocaCola 1.48
|22479
|45.05
|44.83
|44.90—.13
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|18650
|42.96
|42.62
|42.75+.10
|Corning .62
|27110
|32.07
|31.65
|31.76—.09
|CSVLgNGrs
|60349
|12.51
|11.70
|11.79—.81
|CrwnCstle 3.80
|26101
|99.80
|98.04
|99.04—.13
|DeltaAir .81
|19614
|52.41
|51.93
|51.95—.31
|DicksSptg .68
|28034
|36.47
|34.55
|35.86—1.30
|DxGBullrs
|36625
|31.85
|30.51
|30.67—.81
|DrGMBllrs
|47970
|18.18
|17.40
|17.44—.58
|DirDGlBrrs
|25798
|30.29
|29.13
|30.12+.66
|DxSCBearrs
|25954
|15.75
|15.57
|15.67+.10
|DxBiotBear
|18706
|6.07
|5.89
|5.90—.08
|EnCanag .06
|61295
|10.07
|9.91
|9.99+.16
|EngyTrfPt 2.08f
|18449
|20.09
|19.70
|19.80—.15
|ENSCO .04
|55272
|5.44
|5.29
|5.35—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.08f
|38887
|80.22
|79.76
|79.82—.30
|FairmSant
|76282
|3.32
|2.78
|2.79—.33
|FootLockr 1.24
|28910
|45.90
|44.59
|45.29—1.92
|FordM .60a
|209133
|11.55
|11.35
|11.38—.16
|FrptMcM
|42178
|13.08
|12.85
|12.97—.04
|GenElec .96
|241532
|25.85
|25.41
|25.46—.45
|GenMotors 1.52
|37925
|36.09
|35.86
|35.98—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|30861
|13.78
|13.52
|13.62—.10
|HPInc .53
|29450
|19.31
|19.10
|19.25+.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|94012
|45.30
|42.50
|42.97—1.41
|HertzGl
|31184
|16.38
|15.44
|16.22+.42
|HPEntn .26
|29296
|18.07
|17.79
|17.83—.18
|Hi-Crush
|23233
|9.65
|8.15
|8.45—.85
|HomeDp 3.56
|
|32739
|146.69
|144.25
|145.38—1.27
|ICICIBk .16e
|32148
|9.38
|9.25
|9.37+.10
|iShGold
|21258
|12.10
|12.06
|12.08+.02
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|44221
|37.22
|36.94
|36.99—.07
|iShEMU .95e
|25289
|41.19
|41.06
|41.15—.19
|iShSilver
|27508
|15.67
|15.56
|15.59—.01
|iShChinaLC .76e
|59661
|42.19
|42.07
|42.13+.09
|iShEMkts .84e
|133882
|43.82
|43.63
|43.70+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|19830
|125.66
|125.33
|125.38—.31
|iSEafe 1.70e
|75473
|66.28
|66.08
|66.22—.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|64932
|142.51
|141.97
|142.21—.34
|iShUK rs
|27325
|33.75
|33.57
|33.74—.19
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|36131
|91.46
|90.91
|91.22+.33
|JohnJn 3.36
|28273
|135.16
|132.93
|133.35—1.97
|Keycorp .38
|45061
|18.36
|18.01
|18.30+.28
|KindMorg .50
|48215
|20.70
|20.29
|20.34—.36
|Kinrossg
|20415
|4.25
|4.12
|4.14—.08
|LendingClb
|19073
|5.20
|5.08
|5.15—.05
|Lowes 1.64f
|x30129
|74.35
|73.06
|74.32+.89
|MGM Rsts .39p
|58186
|34.46
|34.07
|34.19+.16
|MarathnO .20
|33647
|11.95
|11.81
|11.86+.01
|MorgStan 1f
|33625
|46.97
|46.46
|46.80+.21
|NRGEgy .12
|27268
|24.83
|24.27
|24.77+.28
|Nabors .24
|18754
|7.79
|7.52
|7.57—.13
|NikeB s .84
|28169
|59.77
|59.13
|59.16—.79
|NokiaCp .17e
|37505
|6.24
|6.18
|6.20—.01
|OasisPet
|26889
|7.59
|7.40
|7.46—.04
|Oracle .76f
|20569
|50.90
|50.61
|50.61—.19
|Pandora
|51544
|9.90
|9.47
|9.61+.14
|Penney
|30182
|5.13
|5.03
|5.07—.01
|Petrobras
|40486
|8.62
|8.49
|8.50+.02
|Pfizer 1.28
|43914
|33.45
|33.17
|33.38—.11
|PUVixSTrs
|50593
|29.69
|29.38
|29.49—.31
|PrUCruders
|26144
|14.84
|14.63
|14.72+.38
|PUShtSPX
|27593
|14.83
|14.72
|14.77+.04
|RangeRs .08
|27919
|21.00
|20.42
|20.54—.47
|RegionsFn .36f
|56427
|14.47
|14.22
|14.40+.17
|ReynAms 2.04f
|
|197352
|66.88
|65.99
|66.04—.85
|RiteAid
|78703
|2.49
|2.42
|2.45—.03
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|18498
|54.03
|53.64
|53.90—.16
|SpdrGold
|19091
|119.58
|119.27
|119.33+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|117571
|246.85
|246.28
|246.61—.27
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|46839
|31.93
|31.58
|31.72+.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|23362
|66.84
|65.85
|66.53
|Schwab .32
|28585
|42.17
|41.75
|41.89—.26
|SnapIncAn
|79052
|14.48
|14.02
|14.15—.33
|SwstnEngy
|89465
|5.86
|5.54
|5.60—.17
|SpiritRltC .72
|43690
|7.90
|7.70
|7.80—.04
|Sprint
|37012
|8.64
|8.49
|8.58+.05
|Squaren
|33254
|26.100
|26.22
|26.51—.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|20362
|81.00
|80.62
|80.86—.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48455
|55.09
|54.86
|55.04—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|51439
|65.35
|64.93
|65.05—.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|94065
|24.89
|24.79
|24.87+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|29748
|68.81
|68.53
|68.70—.08
|SPTech .78e
|22606
|57.50
|57.32
|57.38—.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|27186
|53.32
|52.78
|52.80—.50
|Synchrony .26
|22714
|31.12
|30.53
|30.74—.14
|TJX 1.25f
|22642
|68.60
|67.32
|67.45—1.47
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27997
|36.14
|36.01
|36.11+.26
|TeckResg .20f
|18378
|19.78
|19.42
|19.65+.18
|TimeWarn 1.61
|
|20526
|100.88
|99.31
|100.25+.78
|Transocn
|49458
|8.63
|8.49
|8.55+.04
|Twitter
|83894
|20.62
|20.00
|20.08—.03
|USSilica .25
|42707
|30.25
|27.53
|28.12—2.48
|UndrArms
|31941
|20.40
|19.95
|20.26—.38
|UnArCwi
|40714
|18.76
|18.23
|18.36—.48
|USBancrp 1.12
|24027
|52.83
|52.03
|52.82+.70
|USNGas
|39620
|6.61
|6.46
|6.48—.15
|USOilFd
|111640
|9.52
|9.44
|9.48+.14
|USSteel .20
|61095
|23.89
|23.18
|23.29—.39
|ValeSA .29e
|93635
|9.22
|9.04
|9.14+.12
|ValeSApf .29e
|26133
|8.69
|8.53
|8.62+.13
|ValeantPh
|45967
|17.59
|17.22
|17.36—.14
|VanEGold .12e
|96293
|22.48
|22.18
|22.23—.18
|VnEkRus .64e
|18678
|19.89
|19.75
|19.89—.12
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|25732
|25.28
|24.66
|24.75—.27
|VanEJrGld
|20448
|33.24
|32.74
|32.77—.37
|VangEmg 1.10e
|45045
|42.80
|42.63
|42.69+.09
|VangEur 1.71e
|25942
|56.11
|55.92
|56.09—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|45153
|42.19
|42.07
|42.14—.18
|VerizonCm 2.31
|36473
|44.21
|43.82
|43.89—.35
|Vipshop
|21440
|12.05
|11.60
|11.63—.39
|Visa s .66
|31199
|100.15
|99.14
|100.07+.47
|WPXEngy
|22887
|10.25
|10.04
|10.20+.20
|WalMart 2.04
|25587
|77.16
|76.03
|77.05+.90
|WeathfIntl
|64978
|4.44
|4.28
|4.29—.10
|WellsFargo 1.52
|64509
|54.37
|54.04
|54.22+.05
|WhitingPet
|66318
|5.11
|4.94
|4.95—.09
|Yamanag .02
|31683
|2.64
|2.53
|2.55—.07
|—————————
