501.5
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:34 pm 07/17/2017 05:34pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 127355 6.60 6.44 6.49—.01
AMCEnt .80 61914 21.25 19.65 19.70—2.20
AT&TInc 1.96 201371 36.45 36.25 36.39+.09
Alibaba 149503 153.70 150.42 151.23—.60
AllyFincl .32p 45177 21.35 20.93 20.96—.50
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
55972 12.12 12.05 12.07+.02
Ambev .06e 113785 5.90 5.84 5.88+.03
Anadarko .20 48052 45.77 44.58 45.22+.49
Annaly 1.20a 66020 12.37 12.22 12.26—.07
ArcelorMrs 49889 25.60 25.25 25.47+.44
BcoBrads .37e 76981 9.29 9.19 9.26—.04
BkofAm .48f 771827 24.22 23.93 24.02—.19
BkNYMel .68 67476 53.54 52.39 53.35+.99
BiPVxSTrs 471445 11.83 11.66 11.70—.31
BarrickG .12f 70452 16.27 16.06 16.08+.09
BlueAprnn 79913 6.90 6.45 6.59—.77
CabotO&G .20f 46848 25.79 25.33 25.43+.08
Cemex .29t 144519 10.13 9.93 10.04—.22
ChesEng 144480 4.94 4.81 4.85—.02
ChicB&I .28 45654 18.42 17.50 18.30+.84
CgpVelLCrd 49642 13.45 12.87 12.88—.54
Citigroup 1.28f 166936 67.10 66.42 66.83+.11
CliffsNRs 119997 7.67 7.38 7.40+.01
CocaCola 1.48 68438 44.79 44.61 44.73+.05
ConocoPhil 1.06 67848 43.52 43.09 43.19—.26
CSVLgNGrs 76417 13.75 13.16 13.46+.53
DeltaAir .81 51251 55.29 54.61 54.64—.49
DevonE .24 57888 32.01 31.26 31.35—.30
DiamRk .50 65209 12.08 11.65 11.83+.08
DxGBullrs 66006 30.49 29.74 29.84+.74
DrGMBllrs 95178 17.70 17.20 17.37+.59
DxSCBearrs 73539 16.01 15.62 15.73—.12
DomDmdg .40 213576 14.08 14.00 14.07+.59
EnCanag .06 91468 9.54 9.32 9.36—.09
EgyTrEqs 1.14 69696 18.22 17.86 17.89—.15
EngyTrfPt 2.08f 46514 20.81 20.38 20.55+.10
ENSCO .04 125381 5.32 5.16 5.25+.07
Exelon 1.31 71272 37.06 36.45 37.03+.97
ExxonMbl 3.08f 73404 81.43 80.83 80.86—.42
FairmSant 48868 3.89 3.62 3.75+.01
FelCor .24 96679 7.47 6.75 7.22+.14
FstDatan 46666 18.62 17.95 18.51+.10
FirstEngy 1.44 45722 30.47 30.03 30.24+.04
Fitbitn 50583 5.94 5.67 5.72—.05
FordM .60a 228619 11.75 11.65 11.74+.06
FrptMcM 260705 13.36 12.72 13.00+.40
GenElec .96 248757 26.88 26.72 26.82+.04
GenMills 1.96f 51175 54.30 53.61 54.15+.41
GenMotors 1.52 99713 36.54 36.20 36.38+.03
Genworth .44p 48862 3.62 3.43 3.45—.12
GoldFLtd .02e 55396 3.85 3.77 3.81+.07
HPInc .53 90273 18.50 18.25 18.47+.05
Hallibrtn .72 62925 44.52 44.00 44.11—.11
HertzGl 145097 16.21 14.92 15.75+.53
HPEntn .26 72116 17.32 17.10 17.23+.04
HostHotls .80a 92587 18.81 18.08 18.48+.33
IAMGldg 47865 5.22 5.13 5.18+.09
iShGold 46049 11.89 11.85 11.86+.05
iShBrazil 1.03e 114686 36.94 36.70 36.78—.04
iShSilver 72662 15.32 15.22 15.22+.14
iShChinaLC .76e
128757 41.73 41.59 41.72—.17
iShEMkts .84e 400058 43.28 43.13 43.22—.20
iShiBoxIG 3.87
58939 120.75 120.45 120.68+.11
iSh20yrT 3.05
45100 123.99 123.27 123.67+.34
iSEafe 1.70e 90364 66.28 66.12 66.19—.13
iShiBxHYB 5.09 77301 88.59 88.48 88.56+.03
iShR2K 1.77e
134518 142.46 141.26 142.06+.33
Infosys .40e 71780 15.74 15.46 15.64—.03
IBM 6f 47091 153.88 152.24 153.01—1.23
iShJapanrs 56983 53.75 53.54 53.56—.07
iShCorEM 1.09e 55331 52.15 51.98 52.05—.24
ItauUnibH .32e 102599 11.74 11.58 11.64—.10
JPMorgCh 2.24f
136937 91.99 91.25 91.39—.86
JohnJn 3.36 48775 132.93 131.75 132.15—.45
Keycorp .38 83264 19.18 18.99 19.14—.07
KindMorg .50 82936 19.67 19.50 19.55+.01
Kinrossg 52654 4.03 3.94 3.99+.09
Kroger s .50f 87349 23.16 22.82 22.87—.14
LendingClb 66402 5.44 5.17 5.30—.09
LloydBkg .47a 49794 3.59 3.54 3.56—.03
Macys 1.51 98964 23.36 22.32 23.05+.69
MarathnO .20 132986 11.87 11.58 11.59—.06
Medtrnic 1.84f 94296 88.79 85.84 86.06—2.51
Merck 1.88 63712 63.31 62.53 62.61—.45
NRGEgy .12 112874 23.26 22.41 22.92—.32
Nabors .24 65939 7.87 7.51 7.54—.24
NikeB s .84 60057 58.35 57.76 57.79—.21
NobleCorp .08 63249 3.96 3.85 3.95+.04
NokiaCp .17e 67822 6.34 6.29 6.31—.02
OasisPet 53346 8.03 7.78 7.79—.10
Oracle .76f x73925 50.58 50.24 50.44+.07
Pandora 77628 9.50 9.22 9.44+.19
Penney 126340 5.14 4.90 5.10+.16
Petrobras 128883 8.56 8.42 8.46—.08
Pfizer 1.28 156211 33.47 33.14 33.25—.18
Potash .40 46938 17.88 17.64 17.70
PSSrLoan 1.01 45292 23.18 23.15 23.16
PUVixSTrs x139806 33.14 32.26 32.46—1.78
PrUCruders 47230 15.10 14.67 14.67—.42
ProctGam 2.76f 51666 87.91 86.74 87.55+.45
PulteGrp .36 47051 24.59 24.32 24.36
RLJLodgT 1.32
113409 22.77 19.51 21.23+1.56
RegionsFn .36f 85177 14.78 14.54 14.70+.02
ReynAms 2.04f 62745 65.72 65.21 65.26—.30
RiteAid 263065 2.38 2.28 2.31—.02
SpdrGold 50465 117.53 117.23 117.29+.52
S&P500ETF 4.13e
257904 245.91 245.33 245.53—.03
SpdrLehHY 2.30 69584 37.23 37.18 37.21+.02
SpdrRetls .49e 50230 40.44 39.89 40.22+.36
SpdrOGEx .73e 86429 32.24 31.70 31.89—.02
Schlmbrg 2 60988 67.54 66.65 66.83—.02
Schwab .32 66141 43.04 42.65 42.93—.11
SeaWorld 48768 14.95 14.36 14.44—.49
SnapIncAn 130214 15.43 15.12 15.13—.14
SouthnCo 2.32 45264 47.31 46.91 47.04—.22
SwstnEngy 107628 6.25 5.99 6.09+.08
SpiritRltC .72 64397 7.75 7.63 7.71+.04
Sprint 154661 8.59 8.24 8.39—.16
SPHlthC 1.01e 52487 80.29 79.82 79.84—.29
SPCnSt 1.28e 57373 54.84 54.62 54.78+.06
SPEngy 2.04e 120632 65.77 65.22 65.32—.08
SPDRFncl .46e
404008 24.90 24.74 24.84—.08
SPTech .78e 83351 57.03 56.76 56.87+.01
SPUtil 1.55e 68989 52.16 51.84 52.16+.24
TaiwSemi .73e 46263 36.06 35.64 35.91—.34
Target 2.48f 98685 54.17 53.22 53.73+.50
TevaPhrm 1.36e 76021 32.08 31.01 31.83—.07
Transocn 79331 8.46 8.33 8.36+.03
Twitter 235004 20.24 19.73 19.94+.30
USBancrp 1.12 46210 52.12 51.72 52.03—.05
USOilFd 242527 9.60 9.45 9.45—.14
USSteel .20 131061 23.65 23.14 23.35+.14
VFCorp 1.68 51746 56.85 55.83 56.20+.18
ValeSA .29e 321157 9.49 9.27 9.30+.05
ValeSApf .29e 91439 8.95 8.77 8.80+.05
ValeantPh 147232 17.77 17.10 17.37+.13
VanEGold .12e 276235 22.17 21.98 21.98+.18
VanEJrGld 86771 32.95 32.61 32.76+.36
VangEmg 1.10e 90471 42.34 42.22 42.30—.22
VangFTSE 1.10e
70671 42.08 41.97 42.00—.07
Vantiv 61823 66.00 61.61 63.53—1.66
Vereit .55 65504 8.48 8.32 8.43+.08
VerizonCm 2.31
107316 43.86 43.56 43.66+.10
Visa s .66 58377 97.29 96.59 96.83—.10
WPXEngy 52050 10.13 9.84 9.96+.06
WalMart 2.04 71459 76.87 76.19 76.37+.03
WeathfIntl 217691 4.38 4.19 4.29+.10
WellsFargo 1.52
141977 54.98 54.44 54.71—.28
WhitingPet 185473 5.32 5.11 5.17+.03
Yamanag .02 78484 2.47 2.41 2.45+.07

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?