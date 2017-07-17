BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|127355
|6.60
|6.44
|6.49—.01
|AMCEnt .80
|61914
|21.25
|19.65
|19.70—2.20
|AT&TInc 1.96
|201371
|36.45
|36.25
|36.39+.09
|Alibaba
|149503
|153.70
|150.42
|151.23—.60
|AllyFincl .32p
|45177
|21.35
|20.93
|20.96—.50
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|55972
|12.12
|12.05
|12.07+.02
|Ambev .06e
|113785
|5.90
|5.84
|5.88+.03
|Anadarko .20
|48052
|45.77
|44.58
|45.22+.49
|Annaly 1.20a
|66020
|12.37
|12.22
|12.26—.07
|ArcelorMrs
|49889
|25.60
|25.25
|25.47+.44
|BcoBrads .37e
|76981
|9.29
|9.19
|9.26—.04
|BkofAm .48f
|771827
|24.22
|23.93
|24.02—.19
|BkNYMel .68
|67476
|53.54
|52.39
|53.35+.99
|BiPVxSTrs
|471445
|11.83
|11.66
|11.70—.31
|BarrickG .12f
|70452
|16.27
|16.06
|16.08+.09
|BlueAprnn
|79913
|6.90
|6.45
|6.59—.77
|CabotO&G .20f
|46848
|25.79
|25.33
|25.43+.08
|Cemex .29t
|144519
|10.13
|9.93
|10.04—.22
|ChesEng
|144480
|4.94
|4.81
|4.85—.02
|ChicB&I .28
|45654
|18.42
|17.50
|18.30+.84
|CgpVelLCrd
|49642
|13.45
|12.87
|12.88—.54
|Citigroup 1.28f
|166936
|67.10
|66.42
|66.83+.11
|CliffsNRs
|119997
|7.67
|7.38
|7.40+.01
|CocaCola 1.48
|68438
|44.79
|44.61
|44.73+.05
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|67848
|43.52
|43.09
|43.19—.26
|CSVLgNGrs
|76417
|13.75
|13.16
|13.46+.53
|DeltaAir .81
|51251
|55.29
|54.61
|54.64—.49
|DevonE .24
|57888
|32.01
|31.26
|31.35—.30
|DiamRk .50
|65209
|12.08
|11.65
|11.83+.08
|DxGBullrs
|66006
|30.49
|29.74
|29.84+.74
|DrGMBllrs
|95178
|17.70
|17.20
|17.37+.59
|DxSCBearrs
|73539
|16.01
|15.62
|15.73—.12
|DomDmdg .40
|213576
|14.08
|14.00
|14.07+.59
|EnCanag .06
|91468
|9.54
|9.32
|9.36—.09
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|69696
|18.22
|17.86
|17.89—.15
|EngyTrfPt 2.08f
|46514
|20.81
|20.38
|20.55+.10
|ENSCO .04
|125381
|5.32
|5.16
|5.25+.07
|Exelon 1.31
|71272
|37.06
|36.45
|37.03+.97
|ExxonMbl 3.08f
|73404
|81.43
|80.83
|80.86—.42
|FairmSant
|48868
|3.89
|3.62
|3.75+.01
|FelCor .24
|96679
|7.47
|6.75
|7.22+.14
|FstDatan
|46666
|18.62
|17.95
|18.51+.10
|FirstEngy 1.44
|45722
|30.47
|30.03
|30.24+.04
|Fitbitn
|50583
|5.94
|5.67
|5.72—.05
|FordM .60a
|228619
|11.75
|11.65
|11.74+.06
|FrptMcM
|260705
|13.36
|12.72
|13.00+.40
|GenElec .96
|248757
|26.88
|26.72
|26.82+.04
|GenMills 1.96f
|51175
|54.30
|53.61
|54.15+.41
|GenMotors 1.52
|99713
|36.54
|36.20
|36.38+.03
|Genworth .44p
|48862
|3.62
|3.43
|3.45—.12
|GoldFLtd .02e
|55396
|3.85
|3.77
|3.81+.07
|HPInc .53
|90273
|18.50
|18.25
|18.47+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|62925
|44.52
|44.00
|44.11—.11
|HertzGl
|145097
|16.21
|14.92
|15.75+.53
|HPEntn .26
|72116
|17.32
|17.10
|17.23+.04
|HostHotls .80a
|92587
|18.81
|18.08
|18.48+.33
|IAMGldg
|47865
|5.22
|5.13
|5.18+.09
|iShGold
|46049
|11.89
|11.85
|11.86+.05
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|114686
|36.94
|36.70
|36.78—.04
|iShSilver
|72662
|15.32
|15.22
|15.22+.14
|iShChinaLC .76e
|
|128757
|41.73
|41.59
|41.72—.17
|iShEMkts .84e
|400058
|43.28
|43.13
|43.22—.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|58939
|120.75
|120.45
|120.68+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|45100
|123.99
|123.27
|123.67+.34
|iSEafe 1.70e
|90364
|66.28
|66.12
|66.19—.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|77301
|88.59
|88.48
|88.56+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|134518
|142.46
|141.26
|142.06+.33
|Infosys .40e
|71780
|15.74
|15.46
|15.64—.03
|IBM 6f
|47091
|153.88
|152.24
|153.01—1.23
|iShJapanrs
|56983
|53.75
|53.54
|53.56—.07
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|55331
|52.15
|51.98
|52.05—.24
|ItauUnibH .32e
|102599
|11.74
|11.58
|11.64—.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|136937
|91.99
|91.25
|91.39—.86
|JohnJn 3.36
|48775
|132.93
|131.75
|132.15—.45
|Keycorp .38
|83264
|19.18
|18.99
|19.14—.07
|KindMorg .50
|82936
|19.67
|19.50
|19.55+.01
|Kinrossg
|52654
|4.03
|3.94
|3.99+.09
|Kroger s .50f
|87349
|23.16
|22.82
|22.87—.14
|LendingClb
|66402
|5.44
|5.17
|5.30—.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|49794
|3.59
|3.54
|3.56—.03
|Macys 1.51
|98964
|23.36
|22.32
|23.05+.69
|MarathnO .20
|132986
|11.87
|11.58
|11.59—.06
|Medtrnic 1.84f
|94296
|88.79
|85.84
|86.06—2.51
|Merck 1.88
|63712
|63.31
|62.53
|62.61—.45
|NRGEgy .12
|112874
|23.26
|22.41
|22.92—.32
|Nabors .24
|65939
|7.87
|7.51
|7.54—.24
|NikeB s .84
|60057
|58.35
|57.76
|57.79—.21
|NobleCorp .08
|63249
|3.96
|3.85
|3.95+.04
|NokiaCp .17e
|67822
|6.34
|6.29
|6.31—.02
|OasisPet
|53346
|8.03
|7.78
|7.79—.10
|Oracle .76f
|x73925
|50.58
|50.24
|50.44+.07
|Pandora
|77628
|9.50
|9.22
|9.44+.19
|Penney
|126340
|5.14
|4.90
|5.10+.16
|Petrobras
|128883
|8.56
|8.42
|8.46—.08
|Pfizer 1.28
|156211
|33.47
|33.14
|33.25—.18
|Potash .40
|46938
|17.88
|17.64
|17.70
|PSSrLoan 1.01
|45292
|23.18
|23.15
|23.16
|PUVixSTrs
|x139806
|33.14
|32.26
|32.46—1.78
|PrUCruders
|47230
|15.10
|14.67
|14.67—.42
|ProctGam 2.76f
|51666
|87.91
|86.74
|87.55+.45
|PulteGrp .36
|47051
|24.59
|24.32
|24.36
|RLJLodgT 1.32
|
|113409
|22.77
|19.51
|21.23+1.56
|RegionsFn .36f
|85177
|14.78
|14.54
|14.70+.02
|ReynAms 2.04f
|62745
|65.72
|65.21
|65.26—.30
|RiteAid
|263065
|2.38
|2.28
|2.31—.02
|SpdrGold
|50465
|117.53
|117.23
|117.29+.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|257904
|245.91
|245.33
|245.53—.03
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|69584
|37.23
|37.18
|37.21+.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|50230
|40.44
|39.89
|40.22+.36
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|86429
|32.24
|31.70
|31.89—.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|60988
|67.54
|66.65
|66.83—.02
|Schwab .32
|66141
|43.04
|42.65
|42.93—.11
|SeaWorld
|48768
|14.95
|14.36
|14.44—.49
|SnapIncAn
|130214
|15.43
|15.12
|15.13—.14
|SouthnCo 2.32
|45264
|47.31
|46.91
|47.04—.22
|SwstnEngy
|107628
|6.25
|5.99
|6.09+.08
|SpiritRltC .72
|64397
|7.75
|7.63
|7.71+.04
|Sprint
|154661
|8.59
|8.24
|8.39—.16
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|52487
|80.29
|79.82
|79.84—.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|57373
|54.84
|54.62
|54.78+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|120632
|65.77
|65.22
|65.32—.08
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|404008
|24.90
|24.74
|24.84—.08
|SPTech .78e
|83351
|57.03
|56.76
|56.87+.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|68989
|52.16
|51.84
|52.16+.24
|TaiwSemi .73e
|46263
|36.06
|35.64
|35.91—.34
|Target 2.48f
|98685
|54.17
|53.22
|53.73+.50
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|76021
|32.08
|31.01
|31.83—.07
|Transocn
|79331
|8.46
|8.33
|8.36+.03
|Twitter
|235004
|20.24
|19.73
|19.94+.30
|USBancrp 1.12
|46210
|52.12
|51.72
|52.03—.05
|USOilFd
|242527
|9.60
|9.45
|9.45—.14
|USSteel .20
|131061
|23.65
|23.14
|23.35+.14
|VFCorp 1.68
|51746
|56.85
|55.83
|56.20+.18
|ValeSA .29e
|321157
|9.49
|9.27
|9.30+.05
|ValeSApf .29e
|91439
|8.95
|8.77
|8.80+.05
|ValeantPh
|147232
|17.77
|17.10
|17.37+.13
|VanEGold .12e
|276235
|22.17
|21.98
|21.98+.18
|VanEJrGld
|86771
|32.95
|32.61
|32.76+.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|90471
|42.34
|42.22
|42.30—.22
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|70671
|42.08
|41.97
|42.00—.07
|Vantiv
|61823
|66.00
|61.61
|63.53—1.66
|Vereit .55
|65504
|8.48
|8.32
|8.43+.08
|VerizonCm 2.31
|
|107316
|43.86
|43.56
|43.66+.10
|Visa s .66
|58377
|97.29
|96.59
|96.83—.10
|WPXEngy
|52050
|10.13
|9.84
|9.96+.06
|WalMart 2.04
|71459
|76.87
|76.19
|76.37+.03
|WeathfIntl
|217691
|4.38
|4.19
|4.29+.10
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|141977
|54.98
|54.44
|54.71—.28
|WhitingPet
|185473
|5.32
|5.11
|5.17+.03
|Yamanag .02
|78484
|2.47
|2.41
|2.45+.07
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.