BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|140314
|6.68
|6.49
|6.50—.14
|AT&TInc 1.96
|224748
|36.38
|36.17
|36.30+.09
|A10Ntwks
|51291
|7.08
|6.52
|6.92—1.32
|AberFitc .80
|51387
|9.15
|8.88
|8.89—.14
|Alibaba
|110529
|152.25
|149.69
|151.83+2.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|64957
|12.07
|11.94
|12.05+.10
|Ambev .06e
|80368
|5.87
|5.82
|5.85+.09
|AEP 2.36
|48412
|68.89
|68.11
|68.17—.11
|AstraZens 1.40e
|
|103542
|34.50
|32.73
|33.87+1.48
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|60495
|8.06
|7.76
|7.86
|BB&TCp 1.20
|59484
|45.16
|44.59
|44.81—.75
|BcoBrads .37e
|71985
|9.39
|9.28
|9.30+.07
|BkofAm .48f
|877672
|24.32
|23.82
|24.21—.41
|BiPVxSTrs
|508364
|12.25
|11.93
|12.01—.22
|BarrickG .12f
|100321
|16.16
|15.94
|15.99+.28
|BrMySq 1.56
|58364
|55.45
|54.50
|55.15+.48
|Celadon .08
|61939
|3.35
|2.55
|3.25+.90
|Cemex .29t
|112477
|10.30
|10.11
|10.26+.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|66004
|23.23
|22.73
|22.99+.21
|ChesEng
|214450
|4.90
|4.80
|4.87+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|72410
|13.49
|12.97
|13.42+.47
|Citigroup 1.28f
|194654
|66.93
|65.52
|66.72—.30
|CliffsNRs
|99003
|7.58
|7.31
|7.39—.04
|CocaCola 1.48
|73240
|44.72
|44.50
|44.68+.25
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|53330
|43.78
|43.27
|43.45+.20
|CousPrp .24
|47228
|8.94
|8.78
|8.80—.04
|CSVLgNGrs
|52923
|13.10
|12.56
|12.93+.16
|DeltaAir .81
|91020
|55.39
|54.40
|55.13+.63
|DevonE .24
|47266
|31.87
|31.16
|31.65+.45
|DxGBullrs
|87254
|29.67
|28.92
|29.10+1.39
|DrGMBllrs
|127833
|17.20
|16.64
|16.78+.70
|DirDGlBrrs
|52069
|31.90
|30.98
|31.78—1.53
|DxSCBearrs
|82800
|16.05
|15.67
|15.85—.08
|Dynegy
|55870
|8.46
|7.77
|8.24+.51
|EldorGldg .02e
|48069
|2.48
|2.40
|2.41
|EnCanag .06
|116651
|9.52
|9.21
|9.45+.21
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|61362
|18.05
|17.84
|18.04+.19
|ENSCO .04
|169914
|5.29
|5.10
|5.18
|ExxonMbl 3.08f
|70044
|81.41
|80.77
|81.28+.31
|FairmSant
|51082
|3.94
|3.65
|3.74+.12
|FirstEngy 1.44
|67858
|30.67
|29.86
|30.20+.54
|FordM .60a
|347959
|11.73
|11.60
|11.68+.08
|FrptMcM
|108804
|12.69
|12.51
|12.60+.12
|Gap .92
|95436
|23.60
|23.08
|23.28+.50
|GenElec .96
|203742
|26.90
|26.73
|26.78—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|98208
|36.44
|35.98
|36.35+.49
|Genworth .44p
|62534
|3.63
|3.51
|3.57+.13
|GoldFLtd .02e
|49382
|3.82
|3.73
|3.74+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|68955
|13.18
|12.99
|13.02+.13
|HPInc .53
|77777
|18.49
|18.09
|18.42+.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|74372
|44.42
|43.81
|44.22+.45
|HeclaM .01e
|54824
|5.27
|5.12
|5.19+.16
|HertzGl
|103633
|15.50
|14.40
|15.22+.15
|HPEntn .26
|55861
|17.23
|17.02
|17.19+.10
|IAMGldg
|49383
|5.18
|5.08
|5.09+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|62946
|9.34
|9.19
|9.32+.11
|iShGold
|49716
|11.86
|11.80
|11.81+.10
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|147681
|37.01
|36.73
|36.82+.27
|iShSilver
|71073
|15.22
|15.01
|15.08+.21
|iShChinaLC .76e
|
|185042
|41.92
|41.50
|41.89+.64
|iShEMkts .84e
|482057
|43.45
|43.15
|43.42+.54
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|53018
|120.80
|120.38
|120.57+.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|60538
|124.16
|123.12
|123.33+.15
|iSEafe 1.70e
|139476
|66.34
|66.00
|66.32+.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|118462
|88.57
|88.25
|88.53+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|147855
|142.30
|141.10
|141.73+.24
|Infosys .40e
|114164
|15.93
|15.50
|15.67+.11
|iShJapanrs
|53471
|53.72
|53.53
|53.63+.13
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|63957
|52.34
|51.99
|52.29+.62
|ItauUnibH .32e
|131769
|11.77
|11.61
|11.74+.11
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|203900
|92.61
|90.58
|92.25—.85
|Keycorp .38
|96161
|19.33
|18.90
|19.21—.16
|KindMorg .50
|105286
|19.62
|19.33
|19.54+.21
|Kinrossg
|99852
|3.98
|3.89
|3.90+.09
|Kroger s .50f
|71160
|23.20
|22.89
|23.01+.09
|LVSands 2.92f
|57637
|61.31
|59.70
|61.07—1.10
|MGM Rsts .39p
|73912
|31.96
|31.09
|31.91—.02
|Macys 1.51
|74198
|22.50
|21.96
|22.36+.26
|MarathnO .20
|146866
|11.67
|11.43
|11.65+.20
|Merck 1.88
|56439
|63.40
|62.86
|63.06+.17
|MetLife 1.60
|63666
|55.57
|54.70
|55.34—.37
|Mobileye
|86241
|63.37
|63.30
|63.33+.28
|MonogRes .30
|49317
|11.89
|11.87
|11.88+.01
|MorgStan .80
|79213
|45.40
|44.32
|45.20—.32
|NRGEgy .12
|163725
|23.28
|22.20
|23.24+1.04
|Nabors .24
|62023
|7.89
|7.67
|7.78—.02
|NikeB s .84
|61067
|58.21
|57.64
|58.00+.06
|NobleCorp .08
|62754
|3.99
|3.84
|3.91+.03
|NokiaCp .17e
|75240
|6.33
|6.26
|6.33
|Oracle .76f
|91566
|50.65
|50.27
|50.56+.21
|PPLCorp 1.58f
|59967
|37.73
|37.19
|37.36—.08
|Pandora
|52158
|9.25
|9.12
|9.25+.08
|Penney
|96615
|5.07
|4.88
|4.94—.04
|PetrbrsA
|75431
|8.21
|8.09
|8.18+.13
|Petrobras
|160075
|8.57
|8.46
|8.54+.09
|Pfizer 1.28
|117989
|33.55
|33.24
|33.43+.15
|Potash .40
|81800
|17.80
|17.38
|17.70+.26
|PUVixSTrs
|279973
|8.91
|8.45
|8.56—.34
|PrUCruders
|69621
|15.14
|14.75
|15.09+.38
|ProUShSP
|71506
|12.43
|12.25
|12.30—.12
|PUShtSPX
|91292
|15.18
|14.87
|14.95—.22
|RegionsFn .36f
|105696
|14.76
|14.44
|14.68—.14
|ReynAms 2.04f
|54131
|65.68
|65.00
|65.56+.77
|RiteAid
|270805
|2.38
|2.25
|2.33+.10
|SpdrGold
|48749
|117.25
|116.64
|116.77+.95
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|471905
|245.97
|244.31
|245.56+1.14
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|166665
|37.22
|37.10
|37.19+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|53667
|55.35
|54.33
|55.02—.35
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|98058
|32.01
|31.63
|31.91+.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|51573
|67.09
|66.37
|66.85+.36
|Schwab .32
|59370
|43.26
|42.47
|43.04—.14
|SnapIncAn
|140491
|15.59
|15.27
|15.27—.42
|SwstnEngy
|118891
|6.09
|5.91
|6.01+.11
|SpiritRltC .72
|49546
|7.73
|7.60
|7.67+.08
|Sprint
|416423
|8.90
|8.12
|8.55+.35
|Squaren
|59556
|26.65
|25.97
|26.33+.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|55574
|80.30
|79.60
|80.13+.54
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|62977
|54.80
|54.52
|54.72+.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|98255
|65.52
|64.99
|65.40+.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|592304
|24.96
|24.59
|24.92—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|53927
|69.58
|69.11
|69.43+.30
|SPTech .78e
|66023
|56.92
|56.52
|56.86+.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|124069
|52.16
|51.86
|51.92+.24
|SupEnrgy .32
|73623
|11.22
|10.70
|11.08+.38
|TaiwSemi .73e
|71352
|36.35
|35.98
|36.25+.10
|Target 2.48f
|55350
|53.54
|53.06
|53.23—.08
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|158715
|33.39
|31.57
|31.90—1.29
|Transocn
|79688
|8.44
|8.23
|8.33+.02
|TurqHillRs
|52436
|2.86
|2.80
|2.86+.07
|Twitter
|205869
|19.97
|19.33
|19.64+.32
|USBancrp 1.12
|53211
|52.24
|51.40
|52.08—.14
|USOilFd
|235374
|9.61
|9.48
|9.59+.12
|USSteel .20
|159243
|23.84
|23.16
|23.21—.50
|ValeSA .29e
|238002
|9.30
|9.15
|9.25+.18
|ValeSApf .29e
|62839
|8.79
|8.64
|8.75+.18
|ValeantPh
|123469
|17.69
|17.22
|17.24—.05
|VanEGold .12e
|436322
|22.02
|21.80
|21.80+.30
|VnEkRus .64e
|58072
|20.21
|20.05
|20.21+.29
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|69508
|25.48
|25.07
|25.42+.32
|VanEJrGld
|105491
|32.65
|32.28
|32.40+.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|113880
|42.58
|42.33
|42.52+.43
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|53584
|42.12
|41.89
|42.07+.30
|Vereit .55
|78074
|8.36
|8.16
|8.35+.20
|VerizonCm 2.31
|
|114053
|43.82
|43.41
|43.56+.07
|Visa s .66
|59942
|97.37
|96.12
|96.93+.99
|WalMart 2.04
|84855
|76.56
|75.91
|76.34+1.29
|WeathfIntl
|158795
|4.21
|4.03
|4.19+.06
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|170862
|55.20
|54.12
|54.99—.61
|WhitingPet
|192057
|5.34
|5.12
|5.14—.07
|Yamanag .02
|108614
|2.45
|2.37
|2.38+.03
