BC-150-actives-f

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 5:36 pm 07/14/2017 05:36pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 140314 6.68 6.49 6.50—.14
AT&TInc 1.96 224748 36.38 36.17 36.30+.09
A10Ntwks 51291 7.08 6.52 6.92—1.32
AberFitc .80 51387 9.15 8.88 8.89—.14
Alibaba 110529 152.25 149.69 151.83+2.31
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
64957 12.07 11.94 12.05+.10
Ambev .06e 80368 5.87 5.82 5.85+.09
AEP 2.36 48412 68.89 68.11 68.17—.11
AstraZens 1.40e
103542 34.50 32.73 33.87+1.48
AtwoodOcn .30m 60495 8.06 7.76 7.86
BB&TCp 1.20 59484 45.16 44.59 44.81—.75
BcoBrads .37e 71985 9.39 9.28 9.30+.07
BkofAm .48f 877672 24.32 23.82 24.21—.41
BiPVxSTrs 508364 12.25 11.93 12.01—.22
BarrickG .12f 100321 16.16 15.94 15.99+.28
BrMySq 1.56 58364 55.45 54.50 55.15+.48
Celadon .08 61939 3.35 2.55 3.25+.90
Cemex .29t 112477 10.30 10.11 10.26+.06
CntryLink 2.16 66004 23.23 22.73 22.99+.21
ChesEng 214450 4.90 4.80 4.87+.09
CgpVelLCrd 72410 13.49 12.97 13.42+.47
Citigroup 1.28f 194654 66.93 65.52 66.72—.30
CliffsNRs 99003 7.58 7.31 7.39—.04
CocaCola 1.48 73240 44.72 44.50 44.68+.25
ConocoPhil 1.06 53330 43.78 43.27 43.45+.20
CousPrp .24 47228 8.94 8.78 8.80—.04
CSVLgNGrs 52923 13.10 12.56 12.93+.16
DeltaAir .81 91020 55.39 54.40 55.13+.63
DevonE .24 47266 31.87 31.16 31.65+.45
DxGBullrs 87254 29.67 28.92 29.10+1.39
DrGMBllrs 127833 17.20 16.64 16.78+.70
DirDGlBrrs 52069 31.90 30.98 31.78—1.53
DxSCBearrs 82800 16.05 15.67 15.85—.08
Dynegy 55870 8.46 7.77 8.24+.51
EldorGldg .02e 48069 2.48 2.40 2.41
EnCanag .06 116651 9.52 9.21 9.45+.21
EgyTrEqs 1.14 61362 18.05 17.84 18.04+.19
ENSCO .04 169914 5.29 5.10 5.18
ExxonMbl 3.08f 70044 81.41 80.77 81.28+.31
FairmSant 51082 3.94 3.65 3.74+.12
FirstEngy 1.44 67858 30.67 29.86 30.20+.54
FordM .60a 347959 11.73 11.60 11.68+.08
FrptMcM 108804 12.69 12.51 12.60+.12
Gap .92 95436 23.60 23.08 23.28+.50
GenElec .96 203742 26.90 26.73 26.78—.01
GenMotors 1.52 98208 36.44 35.98 36.35+.49
Genworth .44p 62534 3.63 3.51 3.57+.13
GoldFLtd .02e 49382 3.82 3.73 3.74+.08
Goldcrpg .24 68955 13.18 12.99 13.02+.13
HPInc .53 77777 18.49 18.09 18.42+.34
Hallibrtn .72 74372 44.42 43.81 44.22+.45
HeclaM .01e 54824 5.27 5.12 5.19+.16
HertzGl 103633 15.50 14.40 15.22+.15
HPEntn .26 55861 17.23 17.02 17.19+.10
IAMGldg 49383 5.18 5.08 5.09+.08
ICICIBk .16e 62946 9.34 9.19 9.32+.11
iShGold 49716 11.86 11.80 11.81+.10
iShBrazil 1.03e 147681 37.01 36.73 36.82+.27
iShSilver 71073 15.22 15.01 15.08+.21
iShChinaLC .76e
185042 41.92 41.50 41.89+.64
iShEMkts .84e 482057 43.45 43.15 43.42+.54
iShiBoxIG 3.87
53018 120.80 120.38 120.57+.28
iSh20yrT 3.05
60538 124.16 123.12 123.33+.15
iSEafe 1.70e 139476 66.34 66.00 66.32+.46
iShiBxHYB 5.09
118462 88.57 88.25 88.53+.25
iShR2K 1.77e
147855 142.30 141.10 141.73+.24
Infosys .40e 114164 15.93 15.50 15.67+.11
iShJapanrs 53471 53.72 53.53 53.63+.13
iShCorEM 1.09e 63957 52.34 51.99 52.29+.62
ItauUnibH .32e 131769 11.77 11.61 11.74+.11
JPMorgCh 2.24f
203900 92.61 90.58 92.25—.85
Keycorp .38 96161 19.33 18.90 19.21—.16
KindMorg .50 105286 19.62 19.33 19.54+.21
Kinrossg 99852 3.98 3.89 3.90+.09
Kroger s .50f 71160 23.20 22.89 23.01+.09
LVSands 2.92f 57637 61.31 59.70 61.07—1.10
MGM Rsts .39p 73912 31.96 31.09 31.91—.02
Macys 1.51 74198 22.50 21.96 22.36+.26
MarathnO .20 146866 11.67 11.43 11.65+.20
Merck 1.88 56439 63.40 62.86 63.06+.17
MetLife 1.60 63666 55.57 54.70 55.34—.37
Mobileye 86241 63.37 63.30 63.33+.28
MonogRes .30 49317 11.89 11.87 11.88+.01
MorgStan .80 79213 45.40 44.32 45.20—.32
NRGEgy .12 163725 23.28 22.20 23.24+1.04
Nabors .24 62023 7.89 7.67 7.78—.02
NikeB s .84 61067 58.21 57.64 58.00+.06
NobleCorp .08 62754 3.99 3.84 3.91+.03
NokiaCp .17e 75240 6.33 6.26 6.33
Oracle .76f 91566 50.65 50.27 50.56+.21
PPLCorp 1.58f 59967 37.73 37.19 37.36—.08
Pandora 52158 9.25 9.12 9.25+.08
Penney 96615 5.07 4.88 4.94—.04
PetrbrsA 75431 8.21 8.09 8.18+.13
Petrobras 160075 8.57 8.46 8.54+.09
Pfizer 1.28 117989 33.55 33.24 33.43+.15
Potash .40 81800 17.80 17.38 17.70+.26
PUVixSTrs 279973 8.91 8.45 8.56—.34
PrUCruders 69621 15.14 14.75 15.09+.38
ProUShSP 71506 12.43 12.25 12.30—.12
PUShtSPX 91292 15.18 14.87 14.95—.22
RegionsFn .36f 105696 14.76 14.44 14.68—.14
ReynAms 2.04f 54131 65.68 65.00 65.56+.77
RiteAid 270805 2.38 2.25 2.33+.10
SpdrGold 48749 117.25 116.64 116.77+.95
S&P500ETF 4.13e
471905 245.97 244.31 245.56+1.14
SpdrLehHY 2.30
166665 37.22 37.10 37.19+.07
SpdrS&PRB .74e
53667 55.35 54.33 55.02—.35
SpdrOGEx .73e 98058 32.01 31.63 31.91+.27
Schlmbrg 2 51573 67.09 66.37 66.85+.36
Schwab .32 59370 43.26 42.47 43.04—.14
SnapIncAn 140491 15.59 15.27 15.27—.42
SwstnEngy 118891 6.09 5.91 6.01+.11
SpiritRltC .72 49546 7.73 7.60 7.67+.08
Sprint 416423 8.90 8.12 8.55+.35
Squaren 59556 26.65 25.97 26.33+.35
SPHlthC 1.01e 55574 80.30 79.60 80.13+.54
SPCnSt 1.28e 62977 54.80 54.52 54.72+.43
SPEngy 2.04e 98255 65.52 64.99 65.40+.39
SPDRFncl .46e
592304 24.96 24.59 24.92—.11
SPInds 1.12e 53927 69.58 69.11 69.43+.30
SPTech .78e 66023 56.92 56.52 56.86+.50
SPUtil 1.55e 124069 52.16 51.86 51.92+.24
SupEnrgy .32 73623 11.22 10.70 11.08+.38
TaiwSemi .73e 71352 36.35 35.98 36.25+.10
Target 2.48f 55350 53.54 53.06 53.23—.08
TevaPhrm 1.36e
158715 33.39 31.57 31.90—1.29
Transocn 79688 8.44 8.23 8.33+.02
TurqHillRs 52436 2.86 2.80 2.86+.07
Twitter 205869 19.97 19.33 19.64+.32
USBancrp 1.12 53211 52.24 51.40 52.08—.14
USOilFd 235374 9.61 9.48 9.59+.12
USSteel .20 159243 23.84 23.16 23.21—.50
ValeSA .29e 238002 9.30 9.15 9.25+.18
ValeSApf .29e 62839 8.79 8.64 8.75+.18
ValeantPh 123469 17.69 17.22 17.24—.05
VanEGold .12e 436322 22.02 21.80 21.80+.30
VnEkRus .64e 58072 20.21 20.05 20.21+.29
VEckOilSvc .86e
69508 25.48 25.07 25.42+.32
VanEJrGld 105491 32.65 32.28 32.40+.51
VangEmg 1.10e
113880 42.58 42.33 42.52+.43
VangFTSE 1.10e
53584 42.12 41.89 42.07+.30
Vereit .55 78074 8.36 8.16 8.35+.20
VerizonCm 2.31
114053 43.82 43.41 43.56+.07
Visa s .66 59942 97.37 96.12 96.93+.99
WalMart 2.04 84855 76.56 75.91 76.34+1.29
WeathfIntl 158795 4.21 4.03 4.19+.06
WellsFargo 1.52
170862 55.20 54.12 54.99—.61
WhitingPet 192057 5.34 5.12 5.14—.07
Yamanag .02 108614 2.45 2.37 2.38+.03

