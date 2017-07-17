BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|22300
|6.55
|6.44
|6.51+.01
|AMCEnt .80
|8968
|21.25
|20.35
|20.43—1.48
|AT&TInc 1.96
|23756
|36.45
|36.26
|36.27—.04
|AberFitc .80
|6476
|9.12
|8.88
|9.08+.19
|Alibaba
|29720
|153.70
|152.67
|153.03+1.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|6340
|12.10
|12.05
|12.08+.03
|Ambev .06e
|10294
|5.86
|5.84
|5.84—.01
|AnglogldA
|5981
|9.88
|9.77
|9.82+.01
|Annaly 1.20a
|7498
|12.37
|12.27
|12.29—.05
|Apache 1
|5578
|48.62
|48.24
|48.54—.02
|ArcelorMrs
|9003
|25.38
|25.25
|25.35+.32
|AstraZens 1.40e
|7298
|33.79
|33.68
|33.74—.14
|AtlPwrg .12
|7263
|2.40
|2.35
|2.38—.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|6799
|35.19
|35.03
|35.09+.14
|BcoBrads .37e
|8932
|9.29
|9.21
|9.22—.09
|BkofAm .48f
|115830
|24.22
|24.00
|24.04—.17
|BkNYMel .68
|10892
|53.23
|52.39
|52.71+.35
|BiPVxSTrs
|83019
|11.83
|11.71
|11.75—.26
|BarrickG .12f
|15543
|16.27
|16.11
|16.23+.24
|BlueAprnn
|19717
|6.90
|6.51
|6.67—.70
|Celadon .08
|7616
|3.75
|3.17
|3.68+.43
|Cemex .29t
|48038
|10.13
|9.93
|9.96—.30
|ChesEng
|29281
|4.94
|4.86
|4.90+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|8174
|13.45
|13.16
|13.20—.22
|Citigroup 1.28f
|19153
|66.76
|66.42
|66.69—.03
|CliffsNRs
|15597
|7.62
|7.46
|7.59+.20
|CocaCola 1.48
|9955
|44.71
|44.62
|44.65—.03
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|8511
|43.52
|43.17
|43.38—.07
|Corning .62
|5587
|31.27
|31.12
|31.22+.15
|CSVInvNrs
|7084
|24.61
|23.88
|23.97—1.54
|CSVLgNGrs
|15105
|13.73
|13.35
|13.68+.75
|DeltaAir .81
|7553
|55.29
|54.73
|54.91—.22
|DevonE .24
|5646
|32.01
|31.51
|31.90+.25
|DxGBullrs
|16826
|30.49
|29.85
|30.35+1.25
|DrGMBllrs
|23076
|17.70
|17.20
|17.58+.80
|DirDGlBrrs
|9092
|31.00
|30.35
|30.52—1.26
|DxSCBearrs
|16461
|16.01
|15.75
|15.84—.01
|DxBiotBear
|6478
|6.40
|6.21
|6.26—.13
|DrxSCBulls
|8126
|57.63
|56.71
|57.30+.02
|DomDmdg .40
|67765
|14.04
|14.00
|14.02+.54
|EldorGldg .02e
|7040
|2.48
|2.42
|2.48+.07
|EnCanag .06
|9542
|9.50
|9.39
|9.45
|ENSCO .04
|10156
|5.29
|5.17
|5.25+.07
|Exelon 1.31
|11418
|36.77
|36.45
|36.65+.59
|ExxonMbl 3.08f
|12186
|81.30
|80.87
|81.24—.04
|FedExCp 2f
|6078
|216.47
|211.53
|213.30—5.77
|FMajSilvg
|6925
|8.09
|7.89
|8.07+.31
|Fitbitn
|5588
|5.85
|5.73
|5.80+.03
|FordM .60a
|18977
|11.72
|11.67
|11.69+.01
|FrptMcM
|34609
|12.99
|12.72
|12.97+.37
|GenElec .96
|28693
|26.88
|26.72
|26.76—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|11313
|36.39
|36.27
|36.32—.03
|Gerdau .02e
|6016
|3.42
|3.38
|3.40+.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|12919
|3.84
|3.79
|3.80+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|8175
|13.27
|13.13
|13.24+.22
|GraphPkg .30
|8228
|13.90
|13.80
|13.82—.07
|HPInc .53
|6744
|18.42
|18.25
|18.30—.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|7303
|44.42
|44.15
|44.30+.08
|HertzGl
|7940
|15.42
|14.96
|15.30+.08
|IAMGldg
|8751
|5.21
|5.13
|5.20+.11
|ICICIBk .16e
|7691
|9.37
|9.33
|9.34+.02
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|13704
|36.94
|36.73
|36.77—.05
|iShHK .49e
|7256
|23.76
|23.72
|23.72—.16
|iShMexico .93e
|7901
|57.00
|56.76
|56.98—.07
|iShSilver
|11933
|15.31
|15.26
|15.29+.21
|iShChinaLC .76e
|19439
|41.68
|41.60
|41.66—.24
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|6410
|247.34
|246.98
|247.24+.14
|iShEMkts .84e
|39585
|43.26
|43.18
|43.23—.20
|iSEafe 1.70e
|11463
|66.25
|66.16
|66.23—.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13149
|88.55
|88.48
|88.51—.02
|iSR1KGr 1.45e
|
|5825
|121.49
|121.29
|121.44+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|18921
|142.03
|141.26
|141.76+.03
|Infosys .40e
|6858
|15.74
|15.56
|15.58—.09
|IBM 6f
|6975
|153.87
|152.97
|153.75—.49
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|5853
|52.14
|52.04
|52.09—.20
|ItauUnibH .32e
|15000
|11.74
|11.63
|11.65—.09
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|21711
|91.99
|91.46
|91.76—.49
|Keycorp .38
|7623
|19.18
|19.02
|19.05—.16
|KindMorg .50
|12274
|19.59
|19.50
|19.57+.03
|Kinrossg
|6642
|4.01
|3.94
|4.01+.11
|Kroger s .50f
|6861
|23.04
|22.94
|23.02+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|6473
|3.56
|3.54
|3.55—.05
|Macys 1.51
|9054
|22.73
|22.32
|22.71+.35
|MarathnO .20
|15243
|11.81
|11.62
|11.73+.08
|MedProp .96
|7135
|12.94
|12.76
|12.84+.16
|NRGEgy .12
|11715
|23.26
|22.46
|22.52—.72
|Nabors .24
|5821
|7.87
|7.74
|7.81+.03
|NikeB s .84
|6935
|58.19
|57.85
|58.13+.13
|NobleCorp .08
|9146
|3.96
|3.87
|3.92+.01
|NokiaCp .17e
|14985
|6.33
|6.29
|6.32—.02
|OasisPet
|5626
|7.98
|7.79
|7.94+.05
|Oracle .76f
|x10317
|50.46
|50.24
|50.43+.06
|Pandora
|9228
|9.45
|9.22
|9.44+.19
|Penney
|21449
|5.08
|4.90
|5.07+.13
|PetrbrsA
|6378
|8.20
|8.12
|8.13—.05
|Petrobras
|21310
|8.55
|8.49
|8.50—.04
|Pfizer 1.28
|12524
|33.47
|33.37
|33.40—.03
|PrUCruders
|8891
|15.10
|14.89
|14.91—.18
|ProShtVxs
|x7984
|87.20
|86.40
|86.93+1.93
|ProctGam 2.76f
|9781
|87.26
|86.78
|86.88—.22
|RegionsFn .36f
|10765
|14.67
|14.56
|14.59—.10
|RiteAid
|39967
|2.38
|2.32
|2.33
|SpdrGold
|9320
|117.53
|117.35
|117.44+.67
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|30004
|245.68
|245.33
|245.57+.01
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|11072
|37.23
|37.18
|37.21+.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|11852
|40.27
|39.89
|40.18+.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|9797
|32.16
|31.70
|32.06+.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|8574
|67.44
|66.70
|67.32+.47
|Schwab .32
|6264
|43.04
|42.65
|42.83—.22
|SeadrillLtd
|6780
|.39
|.38
|.38+.00
|SnapIncAn
|20049
|15.43
|15.25
|15.28+.01
|SouthnCo 2.32f
|6218
|47.31
|46.91
|47.03—.23
|SwstnEngy
|21632
|6.25
|6.03
|6.20+.19
|Sprint
|51653
|8.59
|8.24
|8.33—.22
|Squaren
|7580
|26.62
|26.35
|26.40+.07
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6406
|80.29
|80.08
|80.16+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8108
|54.82
|54.65
|54.66—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11781
|65.61
|65.22
|65.55+.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|86273
|24.86
|24.74
|24.80—.12
|SPTech .78e
|7602
|56.98
|56.83
|56.97+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|6296
|52.03
|51.84
|51.91—.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8881
|36.06
|35.83
|35.90—.35
|Target 2.48f
|8874
|54.05
|53.22
|53.95+.72
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|18563
|31.75
|31.01
|31.42—.48
|Transocn
|10937
|8.46
|8.34
|8.43+.10
|TurqHillRs
|7473
|2.95
|2.86
|2.93+.07
|Twitter
|55434
|20.14
|19.73
|20.11+.47
|USBancrp 1.12
|7021
|52.06
|51.72
|51.80—.28
|USNGas
|8299
|6.80
|6.74
|6.80+.14
|USOilFd
|28965
|9.60
|9.52
|9.54—.05
|USSteel .20
|26319
|23.60
|23.14
|23.37+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|32493
|9.37
|9.31
|9.34+.09
|ValeSApf .29e
|7129
|8.85
|8.81
|8.82+.07
|ValeantPh
|32063
|17.70
|17.10
|17.50+.26
|VanEGold .12e
|38587
|22.17
|22.02
|22.13+.33
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|7187
|25.58
|25.34
|25.51+.09
|VanEJrGld
|10880
|32.95
|32.63
|32.86+.46
|VangREIT 3.08e
|5819
|83.29
|82.92
|83.14+.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12168
|42.33
|42.25
|42.29—.23
|VangEur 1.71e
|9235
|56.31
|56.22
|56.27—.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|37648
|42.06
|42.00
|42.05—.02
|Vereit .55
|7881
|8.40
|8.32
|8.37+.02
|VerizonCm 2.31
|14810
|43.86
|43.56
|43.70+.14
|Visa s .66
|5606
|97.29
|96.75
|96.98+.05
|WalMart 2.04
|7948
|76.63
|76.19
|76.60+.26
|WeathfIntl
|22957
|4.35
|4.19
|4.32+.13
|WellsFargo 1.52
|26458
|54.95
|54.44
|54.70—.29
|WhitingPet
|25872
|5.25
|5.12
|5.18+.04
|XPOLogis
|7039
|62.69
|60.64
|60.64—3.20
|Yamanag .02
|12407
|2.46
|2.42
|2.45+.07
|—————————
