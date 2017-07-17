BC-150-actives-e,

501.5
By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:10 am 07/17/2017 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 22300 6.55 6.44 6.51+.01
AMCEnt .80 8968 21.25 20.35 20.43—1.48
AT&TInc 1.96 23756 36.45 36.26 36.27—.04
AberFitc .80 6476 9.12 8.88 9.08+.19
Alibaba 29720 153.70 152.67 153.03+1.20
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
6340 12.10 12.05 12.08+.03
Ambev .06e 10294 5.86 5.84 5.84—.01
AnglogldA 5981 9.88 9.77 9.82+.01
Annaly 1.20a 7498 12.37 12.27 12.29—.05
Apache 1 5578 48.62 48.24 48.54—.02
ArcelorMrs 9003 25.38 25.25 25.35+.32
AstraZens 1.40e 7298 33.79 33.68 33.74—.14
AtlPwrg .12 7263 2.40 2.35 2.38—.03
BPPLC 2.38 6799 35.19 35.03 35.09+.14
BcoBrads .37e 8932 9.29 9.21 9.22—.09
BkofAm .48f 115830 24.22 24.00 24.04—.17
BkNYMel .68 10892 53.23 52.39 52.71+.35
BiPVxSTrs 83019 11.83 11.71 11.75—.26
BarrickG .12f 15543 16.27 16.11 16.23+.24
BlueAprnn 19717 6.90 6.51 6.67—.70
Celadon .08 7616 3.75 3.17 3.68+.43
Cemex .29t 48038 10.13 9.93 9.96—.30
ChesEng 29281 4.94 4.86 4.90+.03
CgpVelLCrd 8174 13.45 13.16 13.20—.22
Citigroup 1.28f 19153 66.76 66.42 66.69—.03
CliffsNRs 15597 7.62 7.46 7.59+.20
CocaCola 1.48 9955 44.71 44.62 44.65—.03
ConocoPhil 1.06 8511 43.52 43.17 43.38—.07
Corning .62 5587 31.27 31.12 31.22+.15
CSVInvNrs 7084 24.61 23.88 23.97—1.54
CSVLgNGrs 15105 13.73 13.35 13.68+.75
DeltaAir .81 7553 55.29 54.73 54.91—.22
DevonE .24 5646 32.01 31.51 31.90+.25
DxGBullrs 16826 30.49 29.85 30.35+1.25
DrGMBllrs 23076 17.70 17.20 17.58+.80
DirDGlBrrs 9092 31.00 30.35 30.52—1.26
DxSCBearrs 16461 16.01 15.75 15.84—.01
DxBiotBear 6478 6.40 6.21 6.26—.13
DrxSCBulls 8126 57.63 56.71 57.30+.02
DomDmdg .40 67765 14.04 14.00 14.02+.54
EldorGldg .02e 7040 2.48 2.42 2.48+.07
EnCanag .06 9542 9.50 9.39 9.45
ENSCO .04 10156 5.29 5.17 5.25+.07
Exelon 1.31 11418 36.77 36.45 36.65+.59
ExxonMbl 3.08f 12186 81.30 80.87 81.24—.04
FedExCp 2f 6078 216.47 211.53 213.30—5.77
FMajSilvg 6925 8.09 7.89 8.07+.31
Fitbitn 5588 5.85 5.73 5.80+.03
FordM .60a 18977 11.72 11.67 11.69+.01
FrptMcM 34609 12.99 12.72 12.97+.37
GenElec .96 28693 26.88 26.72 26.76—.02
GenMotors 1.52 11313 36.39 36.27 36.32—.03
Gerdau .02e 6016 3.42 3.38 3.40+.03
GoldFLtd .02e 12919 3.84 3.79 3.80+.06
Goldcrpg .24 8175 13.27 13.13 13.24+.22
GraphPkg .30 8228 13.90 13.80 13.82—.07
HPInc .53 6744 18.42 18.25 18.30—.13
Hallibrtn .72 7303 44.42 44.15 44.30+.08
HertzGl 7940 15.42 14.96 15.30+.08
IAMGldg 8751 5.21 5.13 5.20+.11
ICICIBk .16e 7691 9.37 9.33 9.34+.02
iShBrazil 1.03e 13704 36.94 36.73 36.77—.05
iShHK .49e 7256 23.76 23.72 23.72—.16
iShMexico .93e 7901 57.00 56.76 56.98—.07
iShSilver 11933 15.31 15.26 15.29+.21
iShChinaLC .76e 19439 41.68 41.60 41.66—.24
iSCorSP500 4.38e
6410 247.34 246.98 247.24+.14
iShEMkts .84e 39585 43.26 43.18 43.23—.20
iSEafe 1.70e 11463 66.25 66.16 66.23—.09
iShiBxHYB 5.09 13149 88.55 88.48 88.51—.02
iSR1KGr 1.45e
5825 121.49 121.29 121.44+.07
iShR2K 1.77e 18921 142.03 141.26 141.76+.03
Infosys .40e 6858 15.74 15.56 15.58—.09
IBM 6f 6975 153.87 152.97 153.75—.49
iShCorEM 1.09e 5853 52.14 52.04 52.09—.20
ItauUnibH .32e 15000 11.74 11.63 11.65—.09
JPMorgCh 2.24f 21711 91.99 91.46 91.76—.49
Keycorp .38 7623 19.18 19.02 19.05—.16
KindMorg .50 12274 19.59 19.50 19.57+.03
Kinrossg 6642 4.01 3.94 4.01+.11
Kroger s .50f 6861 23.04 22.94 23.02+.01
LloydBkg .47a 6473 3.56 3.54 3.55—.05
Macys 1.51 9054 22.73 22.32 22.71+.35
MarathnO .20 15243 11.81 11.62 11.73+.08
MedProp .96 7135 12.94 12.76 12.84+.16
NRGEgy .12 11715 23.26 22.46 22.52—.72
Nabors .24 5821 7.87 7.74 7.81+.03
NikeB s .84 6935 58.19 57.85 58.13+.13
NobleCorp .08 9146 3.96 3.87 3.92+.01
NokiaCp .17e 14985 6.33 6.29 6.32—.02
OasisPet 5626 7.98 7.79 7.94+.05
Oracle .76f x10317 50.46 50.24 50.43+.06
Pandora 9228 9.45 9.22 9.44+.19
Penney 21449 5.08 4.90 5.07+.13
PetrbrsA 6378 8.20 8.12 8.13—.05
Petrobras 21310 8.55 8.49 8.50—.04
Pfizer 1.28 12524 33.47 33.37 33.40—.03
PrUCruders 8891 15.10 14.89 14.91—.18
ProShtVxs x7984 87.20 86.40 86.93+1.93
ProctGam 2.76f 9781 87.26 86.78 86.88—.22
RegionsFn .36f 10765 14.67 14.56 14.59—.10
RiteAid 39967 2.38 2.32 2.33
SpdrGold 9320 117.53 117.35 117.44+.67
S&P500ETF 4.13e
30004 245.68 245.33 245.57+.01
SpdrLehHY 2.30 11072 37.23 37.18 37.21+.02
SpdrRetls .49e 11852 40.27 39.89 40.18+.32
SpdrOGEx .73e 9797 32.16 31.70 32.06+.15
Schlmbrg 2 8574 67.44 66.70 67.32+.47
Schwab .32 6264 43.04 42.65 42.83—.22
SeadrillLtd 6780 .39 .38 .38+.00
SnapIncAn 20049 15.43 15.25 15.28+.01
SouthnCo 2.32f 6218 47.31 46.91 47.03—.23
SwstnEngy 21632 6.25 6.03 6.20+.19
Sprint 51653 8.59 8.24 8.33—.22
Squaren 7580 26.62 26.35 26.40+.07
SPHlthC 1.01e 6406 80.29 80.08 80.16+.03
SPCnSt 1.28e 8108 54.82 54.65 54.66—.06
SPEngy 2.04e 11781 65.61 65.22 65.55+.15
SPDRFncl .46e 86273 24.86 24.74 24.80—.12
SPTech .78e 7602 56.98 56.83 56.97+.11
SPUtil 1.55e 6296 52.03 51.84 51.91—.01
TaiwSemi .73e 8881 36.06 35.83 35.90—.35
Target 2.48f 8874 54.05 53.22 53.95+.72
TevaPhrm 1.36e 18563 31.75 31.01 31.42—.48
Transocn 10937 8.46 8.34 8.43+.10
TurqHillRs 7473 2.95 2.86 2.93+.07
Twitter 55434 20.14 19.73 20.11+.47
USBancrp 1.12 7021 52.06 51.72 51.80—.28
USNGas 8299 6.80 6.74 6.80+.14
USOilFd 28965 9.60 9.52 9.54—.05
USSteel .20 26319 23.60 23.14 23.37+.16
ValeSA .29e 32493 9.37 9.31 9.34+.09
ValeSApf .29e 7129 8.85 8.81 8.82+.07
ValeantPh 32063 17.70 17.10 17.50+.26
VanEGold .12e 38587 22.17 22.02 22.13+.33
VEckOilSvc .86e 7187 25.58 25.34 25.51+.09
VanEJrGld 10880 32.95 32.63 32.86+.46
VangREIT 3.08e 5819 83.29 82.92 83.14+.06
VangEmg 1.10e 12168 42.33 42.25 42.29—.23
VangEur 1.71e 9235 56.31 56.22 56.27—.10
VangFTSE 1.10e
37648 42.06 42.00 42.05—.02
Vereit .55 7881 8.40 8.32 8.37+.02
VerizonCm 2.31 14810 43.86 43.56 43.70+.14
Visa s .66 5606 97.29 96.75 96.98+.05
WalMart 2.04 7948 76.63 76.19 76.60+.26
WeathfIntl 22957 4.35 4.19 4.32+.13
WellsFargo 1.52 26458 54.95 54.44 54.70—.29
WhitingPet 25872 5.25 5.12 5.18+.04
XPOLogis 7039 62.69 60.64 60.64—3.20
Yamanag .02 12407 2.46 2.42 2.45+.07
—————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

