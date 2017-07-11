BC-150-actives-e

501.5
By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 10:11 am 07/10/2017 10:11am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 24977 6.15 5.97 6.02+.02
AT&TInc 1.96 19890 36.86 36.74 36.77—.07
AberFitc .80 13509 9.74 9.51 9.54—.05
Alibaba 16296 144.70 143.54 144.57+.76
Ambev .06e 80698 5.66 5.59 5.63+.04
Annaly 1.20a 5758 12.27 12.17 12.23+.02
ArcelorMrs 14562 23.95 23.77 23.92+.48
AtwoodOcn .30m 12906 7.87 7.46 7.56—.33
BPPLC 2.38 10782 34.18 34.00 34.17—.17
BallCorps 16950 42.20 41.99 42.02—.14
BcoBrads .37e 8214 8.69 8.63 8.67+.02
BcoSantSA .23e 6765 6.74 6.70 6.74—.02
BkofAm .48f 90114 24.91 24.65 24.71—.18
BiPVxSTrs 45844 12.90 12.78 12.84+.08
Barracuda 9476 23.71 22.31 22.75—1.25
BarrickG .12f 8579 15.78 15.59 15.62—.21
BestBuy 1.36 8161 54.66 54.04 54.15—.08
BlueAprnn 10677 7.76 7.45 7.66—.48
BrMySq 1.56 5557 56.10 55.23 55.28—.65
CBLAsc 1.06 5763 8.27 8.05 8.08—.17
CFIndss 1.20 8720 30.06 28.84 28.99—.73
Cemex .29t 15992 10.17 10.01 10.14+.07
CenovusE .20 5411 7.06 6.90 6.98—.08
CntryLink 2.16 7469 23.62 23.40 23.47
ChesEng 24131 4.68 4.57 4.65—.02
ChicB&I .28 10085 17.75 17.11 17.43+.07
CgpVelLCrd 8224 11.71 11.45 11.70+.09
Citigroup 1.28f 31937 67.57 66.70 66.99—.66
CliffsNRs 21049 7.25 6.97 7.02—.03
ClubCorp .52 9430 17.10 17.05 17.08+.03
CocaCola 1.48 17607 44.46 44.25 44.41+.03
Coty .50 6620 18.43 18.19 18.28—.15
CSVLgNGrs 18556 13.26 13.02 13.25+1.01
DDRCorp .76 5547 9.01 8.86 8.92—.05
DRHorton .40f 8497 36.92 36.35 36.71—.46
DeltaAir .81 5961 55.04 54.64 54.83+.02
DenburyR 6340 1.58 1.49 1.53—.03
DevonE .24 7457 30.35 29.85 30.21+.48
DxGBullrs 14263 27.90 27.08 27.16—.87
DrGMBllrs 21550 16.28 15.65 15.72—.63
DirDGlBrrs 6118 34.24 33.25 34.12+.90
DxSCBearrs 8353 16.61 16.42 16.45—.02
DxBiotBear 7243 6.83 6.68 6.73—.15
DrxSCBulls 5512 55.33 54.70 55.24+.05
EldorGldg .02e 8200 2.44 2.38 2.40—.03
EnCanag .06 6994 8.77 8.60 8.73—.03
ENSCO .04 32555 5.04 4.86 4.91—.14
ExxonMbl 3.08f 16018 80.38 80.04 80.24+.08
FairmSant 9546 3.30 3.13 3.19—.09
FMajSilvg 6953 7.62 7.50 7.52—.11
FordM .60a 26992 11.38 11.30 11.32—.02
FrptMcM 38706 12.53 12.17 12.35—.18
GenElec .96 36276 26.08 25.91 26.03—.01
GenMills 1.96f 13052 54.01 53.25 53.91+.51
GenMotors 1.52 10798 35.37 35.14 35.19
GettyRlty 1.12 9296 23.15 22.91 23.09—1.99
GoldFLtd .02e 6819 3.64 3.60 3.61—.08
HPInc .53 7202 17.90 17.78 17.89+.02
HalconRsn 48944 6.49 5.87 6.23+1.77
HeclaM .01e 5913 5.20 5.02 5.04—.17
HertzGl 12476 12.30 11.76 12.15+.29
HPEntn .26 8205 16.72 16.59 16.65—.09
ICICIBk .16e 7357 8.95 8.85 8.86—.13
iShBrazil 1.03e 7604 34.80 34.67 34.76+.10
iShSilver 7536 14.86 14.79 14.80—.03
iShChinaLC .76e 36151 40.34 40.23 40.29+.74
iShEMkts .84e 44325 41.77 41.70 41.74+.22
iSh1-3yTB .52 8842 84.44 84.42 84.43—.02
iSEafe 1.70e 9210 64.87 64.80 64.86—.14
iShFltRtB .32 14062 50.88 50.87 50.88—.00
iShR2K 1.77e 14711 140.04 139.50 139.96+.08
iShHmCnst .09e 5871 34.50 34.22 34.45—.23
Infosys .40e 9194 15.45 15.30 15.33+.01
ItauUnibH .32e 6820 11.18 11.14 11.16+.02
JPMorgCh 2.24f 19211 93.33 92.44 92.70—.49
Keycorp .42f 12361 19.43 19.26 19.36+.07
KindMorg .50 6787 19.07 18.97 19.03—.06
Kinrossg 6641 3.99 3.91 3.92—.09
Kroger s .50f 13416 22.78 22.50 22.74+.13
MGM Rsts .39p 8276 31.62 31.27 31.51+.33
Macys 1.51 17764 21.28 20.90 20.99—.09
MarathnO .20 9409 11.56 11.41 11.54+.02
Merck 1.88 6842 62.98 62.49 62.54—.29
MKors 9723 35.20 33.87 34.08—1.81
MobileTele .53e 6977 8.02 7.91 8.01+.09
MonogRes .30 10953 11.90 11.88 11.89+.01
MorgStan .80 13807 45.93 45.51 45.68—.31
Mosaic 1.26f 5692 23.96 23.29 23.44—.36
NikeB s .84 7937 58.93 58.35 58.72—.01
NobleCorp .08 8276 3.57 3.47 3.49—.08
NokiaCp .17e 22267 6.25 6.19 6.23—.03
OasisPet 15512 7.82 7.48 7.64+.01
Oracle .76f 11423 49.77 49.41 49.69+.07
Pandora 20809 9.02 8.76 8.96+.21
Penney 26661 4.64 4.41 4.60+.12
PepsiCo 3.22f 14867 113.80 112.25 113.29—.99
PetrbrsA 5566 7.39 7.32 7.39+.04
Petrobras 18723 7.85 7.76 7.85+.05
Pfizer 1.28 11641 33.47 33.20 33.24—.17
Potash .40 10809 17.20 16.88 16.98—.18
PUVixSTrs 30324 9.89 9.72 9.80+.08
ProctGam 2.76f 6980 87.45 87.03 87.07—.02
ProUShSP 7445 12.67 12.63 12.66+.04
PulteGrp .36 5503 24.84 24.55 24.82—.25
RegionsFn .36f 12812 14.82 14.67 14.74—.01
ReynAms 2.04f 10207 64.34 64.10 64.27+.33
RiteAid 67793 2.36 2.26 2.26—.08
SMEnergy .10 5426 16.30 15.62 16.19+.36
S&P500ETF 4.13e
29544 242.27 241.89 242.06—.31
SpdrOGEx .73e 13014 31.23 30.83 31.17+.04
STMicro .40 7801 15.59 15.36 15.57+.16
Schwab .32 10190 43.34 42.99 43.08—.55
SeadrillLtd 6444 .36 .34 .35+.01
SiderurNac 6119 2.28 2.23 2.28+.08
Skecherss 9033 28.80 27.65 27.68—1.28
SnapIncAn 76460 16.36 16.00 16.06—.93
SwstnEngy 23490 5.90 5.77 5.90+.05
SpiritRltC .72 9369 7.35 7.23 7.23—.09
Squaren 16539 24.71 23.81 24.57+.63
SPCnSt 1.28e 20913 54.20 54.05 54.12—.01
SPEngy 2.04e 9134 64.33 63.93 64.23+.01
SPDRFncl .46e 51333 25.01 24.86 24.90—.13
SPInds 1.12e 14852 68.86 68.64 68.77—.09
TahoeRes .24 6306 5.06 4.93 5.01+.02
TaiwSemi .73e 15392 35.43 35.08 35.14+.14
Target 2.48f 5993 50.78 50.20 50.62+.44
Technip 7609 27.64 27.13 27.61+.44
TeckResg .20f 8848 18.64 18.27 18.40+.04
Transocn 14164 8.07 7.87 7.93—.11
Twitter 32700 18.57 18.10 18.54+.46
UndrArms 7893 20.58 19.96 20.09—.51
USNGas 9482 6.71 6.67 6.70+.18
USOilFd 33314 9.16 9.08 9.15+.02
USSteel .20 23841 22.40 21.94 22.09+.23
ValeSA .29e 31472 9.19 9.10 9.17+.08
ValeSApf .29e 12205 8.62 8.55 8.62+.11
ValeantPh 24001 16.86 16.52 16.68+.02
VanEGold .12e 33962 21.53 21.32 21.34—.18
VanEJrGld 8309 32.01 31.58 31.62—.44
VangEmg 1.10e 12526 41.12 41.04 41.07+.17
VerizonCm 2.31 14291 43.22 43.01 43.07—.13
VinceHldg 7542 .75 .62 .64—.14
Vipshop 12642 10.23 10.00 10.18+.12
Visa s .66 6791 95.46 94.93 95.45+.36
WalMart 2.04 12218 74.04 73.33 73.99+.76
WashPrGp 1 6797 8.33 8.15 8.17—.10
WeathfIntl 14608 3.70 3.57 3.65—.09
WellsFargo 1.52 16853 55.71 55.25 55.34—.25
WhitingPet 26399 5.32 5.15 5.29+.07
Yamanag .02 6678 2.33 2.29 2.30—.03
