BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|24977
|6.15
|5.97
|6.02+.02
|AT&TInc 1.96
|19890
|36.86
|36.74
|36.77—.07
|AberFitc .80
|13509
|9.74
|9.51
|9.54—.05
|Alibaba
|16296
|144.70
|143.54
|144.57+.76
|Ambev .06e
|80698
|5.66
|5.59
|5.63+.04
|Annaly 1.20a
|5758
|12.27
|12.17
|12.23+.02
|ArcelorMrs
|14562
|23.95
|23.77
|23.92+.48
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|12906
|7.87
|7.46
|7.56—.33
|BPPLC 2.38
|10782
|34.18
|34.00
|34.17—.17
|BallCorps
|16950
|42.20
|41.99
|42.02—.14
|BcoBrads .37e
|8214
|8.69
|8.63
|8.67+.02
|BcoSantSA .23e
|6765
|6.74
|6.70
|6.74—.02
|BkofAm .48f
|90114
|24.91
|24.65
|24.71—.18
|BiPVxSTrs
|45844
|12.90
|12.78
|12.84+.08
|Barracuda
|9476
|23.71
|22.31
|22.75—1.25
|BarrickG .12f
|8579
|15.78
|15.59
|15.62—.21
|BestBuy 1.36
|8161
|54.66
|54.04
|54.15—.08
|BlueAprnn
|10677
|7.76
|7.45
|7.66—.48
|BrMySq 1.56
|5557
|56.10
|55.23
|55.28—.65
|CBLAsc 1.06
|5763
|8.27
|8.05
|8.08—.17
|CFIndss 1.20
|8720
|30.06
|28.84
|28.99—.73
|Cemex .29t
|15992
|10.17
|10.01
|10.14+.07
|CenovusE .20
|5411
|7.06
|6.90
|6.98—.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|7469
|23.62
|23.40
|23.47
|ChesEng
|24131
|4.68
|4.57
|4.65—.02
|ChicB&I .28
|10085
|17.75
|17.11
|17.43+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|8224
|11.71
|11.45
|11.70+.09
|Citigroup 1.28f
|31937
|67.57
|66.70
|66.99—.66
|CliffsNRs
|21049
|7.25
|6.97
|7.02—.03
|ClubCorp .52
|9430
|17.10
|17.05
|17.08+.03
|CocaCola 1.48
|17607
|44.46
|44.25
|44.41+.03
|Coty .50
|6620
|18.43
|18.19
|18.28—.15
|CSVLgNGrs
|18556
|13.26
|13.02
|13.25+1.01
|DDRCorp .76
|5547
|9.01
|8.86
|8.92—.05
|DRHorton .40f
|8497
|36.92
|36.35
|36.71—.46
|DeltaAir .81
|5961
|55.04
|54.64
|54.83+.02
|DenburyR
|6340
|1.58
|1.49
|1.53—.03
|DevonE .24
|7457
|30.35
|29.85
|30.21+.48
|DxGBullrs
|14263
|27.90
|27.08
|27.16—.87
|DrGMBllrs
|21550
|16.28
|15.65
|15.72—.63
|DirDGlBrrs
|6118
|34.24
|33.25
|34.12+.90
|DxSCBearrs
|8353
|16.61
|16.42
|16.45—.02
|DxBiotBear
|7243
|6.83
|6.68
|6.73—.15
|DrxSCBulls
|5512
|55.33
|54.70
|55.24+.05
|EldorGldg .02e
|8200
|2.44
|2.38
|2.40—.03
|EnCanag .06
|6994
|8.77
|8.60
|8.73—.03
|ENSCO .04
|32555
|5.04
|4.86
|4.91—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.08f
|16018
|80.38
|80.04
|80.24+.08
|FairmSant
|9546
|3.30
|3.13
|3.19—.09
|FMajSilvg
|6953
|7.62
|7.50
|7.52—.11
|FordM .60a
|26992
|11.38
|11.30
|11.32—.02
|FrptMcM
|38706
|12.53
|12.17
|12.35—.18
|GenElec .96
|36276
|26.08
|25.91
|26.03—.01
|GenMills 1.96f
|13052
|54.01
|53.25
|53.91+.51
|GenMotors 1.52
|10798
|35.37
|35.14
|35.19
|GettyRlty 1.12
|9296
|23.15
|22.91
|23.09—1.99
|GoldFLtd .02e
|6819
|3.64
|3.60
|3.61—.08
|HPInc .53
|7202
|17.90
|17.78
|17.89+.02
|HalconRsn
|48944
|6.49
|5.87
|6.23+1.77
|HeclaM .01e
|5913
|5.20
|5.02
|5.04—.17
|HertzGl
|12476
|12.30
|11.76
|12.15+.29
|HPEntn .26
|8205
|16.72
|16.59
|16.65—.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|7357
|8.95
|8.85
|8.86—.13
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|7604
|34.80
|34.67
|34.76+.10
|iShSilver
|7536
|14.86
|14.79
|14.80—.03
|iShChinaLC .76e
|36151
|40.34
|40.23
|40.29+.74
|iShEMkts .84e
|44325
|41.77
|41.70
|41.74+.22
|iSh1-3yTB .52
|8842
|84.44
|84.42
|84.43—.02
|iSEafe 1.70e
|9210
|64.87
|64.80
|64.86—.14
|iShFltRtB .32
|14062
|50.88
|50.87
|50.88—.00
|iShR2K 1.77e
|14711
|140.04
|139.50
|139.96+.08
|iShHmCnst .09e
|5871
|34.50
|34.22
|34.45—.23
|Infosys .40e
|9194
|15.45
|15.30
|15.33+.01
|ItauUnibH .32e
|6820
|11.18
|11.14
|11.16+.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|19211
|93.33
|92.44
|92.70—.49
|Keycorp .42f
|12361
|19.43
|19.26
|19.36+.07
|KindMorg .50
|6787
|19.07
|18.97
|19.03—.06
|Kinrossg
|6641
|3.99
|3.91
|3.92—.09
|Kroger s .50f
|13416
|22.78
|22.50
|22.74+.13
|MGM Rsts .39p
|8276
|31.62
|31.27
|31.51+.33
|Macys 1.51
|17764
|21.28
|20.90
|20.99—.09
|MarathnO .20
|9409
|11.56
|11.41
|11.54+.02
|Merck 1.88
|6842
|62.98
|62.49
|62.54—.29
|MKors
|9723
|35.20
|33.87
|34.08—1.81
|MobileTele .53e
|6977
|8.02
|7.91
|8.01+.09
|MonogRes .30
|10953
|11.90
|11.88
|11.89+.01
|MorgStan .80
|13807
|45.93
|45.51
|45.68—.31
|Mosaic 1.26f
|5692
|23.96
|23.29
|23.44—.36
|NikeB s .84
|7937
|58.93
|58.35
|58.72—.01
|NobleCorp .08
|8276
|3.57
|3.47
|3.49—.08
|NokiaCp .17e
|22267
|6.25
|6.19
|6.23—.03
|OasisPet
|15512
|7.82
|7.48
|7.64+.01
|Oracle .76f
|11423
|49.77
|49.41
|49.69+.07
|Pandora
|20809
|9.02
|8.76
|8.96+.21
|Penney
|26661
|4.64
|4.41
|4.60+.12
|PepsiCo 3.22f
|14867
|113.80
|112.25
|113.29—.99
|PetrbrsA
|5566
|7.39
|7.32
|7.39+.04
|Petrobras
|18723
|7.85
|7.76
|7.85+.05
|Pfizer 1.28
|11641
|33.47
|33.20
|33.24—.17
|Potash .40
|10809
|17.20
|16.88
|16.98—.18
|PUVixSTrs
|30324
|9.89
|9.72
|9.80+.08
|ProctGam 2.76f
|6980
|87.45
|87.03
|87.07—.02
|ProUShSP
|7445
|12.67
|12.63
|12.66+.04
|PulteGrp .36
|5503
|24.84
|24.55
|24.82—.25
|RegionsFn .36f
|12812
|14.82
|14.67
|14.74—.01
|ReynAms 2.04f
|10207
|64.34
|64.10
|64.27+.33
|RiteAid
|67793
|2.36
|2.26
|2.26—.08
|SMEnergy .10
|5426
|16.30
|15.62
|16.19+.36
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|29544
|242.27
|241.89
|242.06—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|13014
|31.23
|30.83
|31.17+.04
|STMicro .40
|7801
|15.59
|15.36
|15.57+.16
|Schwab .32
|10190
|43.34
|42.99
|43.08—.55
|SeadrillLtd
|6444
|.36
|.34
|.35+.01
|SiderurNac
|6119
|2.28
|2.23
|2.28+.08
|Skecherss
|9033
|28.80
|27.65
|27.68—1.28
|SnapIncAn
|76460
|16.36
|16.00
|16.06—.93
|SwstnEngy
|23490
|5.90
|5.77
|5.90+.05
|SpiritRltC .72
|9369
|7.35
|7.23
|7.23—.09
|Squaren
|16539
|24.71
|23.81
|24.57+.63
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|20913
|54.20
|54.05
|54.12—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9134
|64.33
|63.93
|64.23+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|51333
|25.01
|24.86
|24.90—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|14852
|68.86
|68.64
|68.77—.09
|TahoeRes .24
|6306
|5.06
|4.93
|5.01+.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15392
|35.43
|35.08
|35.14+.14
|Target 2.48f
|5993
|50.78
|50.20
|50.62+.44
|Technip
|7609
|27.64
|27.13
|27.61+.44
|TeckResg .20f
|8848
|18.64
|18.27
|18.40+.04
|Transocn
|14164
|8.07
|7.87
|7.93—.11
|Twitter
|32700
|18.57
|18.10
|18.54+.46
|UndrArms
|7893
|20.58
|19.96
|20.09—.51
|USNGas
|9482
|6.71
|6.67
|6.70+.18
|USOilFd
|33314
|9.16
|9.08
|9.15+.02
|USSteel .20
|23841
|22.40
|21.94
|22.09+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|31472
|9.19
|9.10
|9.17+.08
|ValeSApf .29e
|12205
|8.62
|8.55
|8.62+.11
|ValeantPh
|24001
|16.86
|16.52
|16.68+.02
|VanEGold .12e
|33962
|21.53
|21.32
|21.34—.18
|VanEJrGld
|8309
|32.01
|31.58
|31.62—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12526
|41.12
|41.04
|41.07+.17
|VerizonCm 2.31
|14291
|43.22
|43.01
|43.07—.13
|VinceHldg
|7542
|.75
|.62
|.64—.14
|Vipshop
|12642
|10.23
|10.00
|10.18+.12
|Visa s .66
|6791
|95.46
|94.93
|95.45+.36
|WalMart 2.04
|12218
|74.04
|73.33
|73.99+.76
|WashPrGp 1
|6797
|8.33
|8.15
|8.17—.10
|WeathfIntl
|14608
|3.70
|3.57
|3.65—.09
|WellsFargo 1.52
|16853
|55.71
|55.25
|55.34—.25
|WhitingPet
|26399
|5.32
|5.15
|5.29+.07
|Yamanag .02
|6678
|2.33
|2.29
|2.30—.03
|—————————
