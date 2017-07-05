Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Dodgers
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|White Sox
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Indians
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Reds
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Angels
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Diamondbacks
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Giants
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Cubs
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Athletics
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Royals
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Padres
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Mariners
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Padres
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
___
AZL Padres2 9, AZL Cubs 7
AZL Indians 13, AZL Brewers 12
AZL Angels 3, AZL Mariners 2
AZL Dodgers 9, AZL White Sox 4
AZL Rangers 15, AZL Royals 7
AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Giants 3
AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.