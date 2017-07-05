501

Arizona League

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 1:31 am 07/05/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 7 2 .778
Dodgers 6 3 .667 1
White Sox 4 5 .444 3
Indians 4 5 .444 3
Reds 3 5 .375
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 7 2 .778
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 2
Giants 4 5 .444 3
Cubs 4 5 .444 3
Athletics 1 7 .125
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 5 4 .556
Royals 5 4 .556
Padres 4 5 .444 1
Mariners 4 5 .444 1
Padres 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 9, AZL Cubs 7

AZL Indians 13, AZL Brewers 12

AZL Angels 3, AZL Mariners 2

AZL Dodgers 9, AZL White Sox 4

AZL Rangers 15, AZL Royals 7

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks 4, AZL Giants 3

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

Latest News
