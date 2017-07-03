501

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Arizona League

Arizona League

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 11:01 pm 07/03/2017 11:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 7 1 .875
Dodgers 4 3 .571
White Sox 4 3 .571
Indians 3 5 .375 4
Reds 2 5 .286
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 6 2 .750
Giants 4 4 .500 2
Diamondbacks 4 4 .500 2
Cubs 3 4 .429
Athletics 1 6 .143
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 5 2 .714
Rangers 4 3 .571 1
Mariners 3 4 .429 2
Padres 3 5 .375
Padres 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres 8, AZL Padres2 4

AZL Brewers 7, AZL Indians 6

AZL Cubs at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 1 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Arizona League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News