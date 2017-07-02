501

Arizona League

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 11:01 pm 07/02/2017 11:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 6 1 .857
Dodgers 4 2 .667
White Sox 3 3 .500
Reds 2 4 .333
Indians 2 4 .333
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 5 2 .714
Giants 4 3 .571 1
Diamondbacks 3 4 .429 2
Cubs 3 4 .429 2
Athletics 1 6 .143 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 4 2 .667
Rangers 4 2 .667
Mariners 3 3 .500 1
Padres 2 4 .333 2
___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Padres2 8, AZL Padres 6

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres at AZL Padres2, 12 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Brewers, 1 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 1 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

