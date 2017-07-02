Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Dodgers
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|White Sox
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Reds
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Indians
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Angels
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Giants
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Cubs
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Diamondbacks
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Athletics
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Rangers
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Mariners
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Padres
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Padres
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
AZL Padres2 at AZL Padres, 12 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Padres2, 12 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Brewers, 1 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs, 1 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 1 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.