Arizona League

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 2:31 am 07/02/2017 02:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 6 1 .857
Dodgers 4 2 .667
White Sox 3 3 .500
Reds 2 4 .333
Indians 2 4 .333
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 5 2 .714
Giants 4 3 .571 1
Diamondbacks 3 4 .429 2
Cubs 3 4 .429 2
Athletics 1 6 .143 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 4 2 .667
Rangers 4 2 .667
Mariners 3 3 .500 1
Padres 2 4 .333 2
___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Angels 6, AZL Cubs 0

AZL Brewers 20, AZL Padres2 5

AZL Dodgers 5, AZL Mariners 3, 10 innings

AZL Giants 9, AZL Athletics 8

AZL Rangers 25, AZL Padres 3

AZL Royals 3, AZL Diamondbacks 2

Sunday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Padres, 8 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres at AZL Padres2, 12 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Brewers, 1 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

