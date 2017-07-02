Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dodgers
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|White Sox
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Reds
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Indians
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Angels
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Giants
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Cubs
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Athletics
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Rangers
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Mariners
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Padres
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
___
AZL Angels 6, AZL Cubs 0
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants 9, AZL Athletics 8
AZL Rangers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals 3, AZL Diamondbacks 2
AZL Padres2 at AZL Padres, 8 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Padres2, 12 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Brewers, 1 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.