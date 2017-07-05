American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Lincoln
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Gary Southshore
|25
|20
|.556
|1
|Sioux City
|23
|19
|.548
|1½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|Winnipeg
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|Cleburne
|21
|24
|.467
|12
|Texas
|15
|30
|.333
|18
|Salina
|5
|40
|.111
|28
___
Wichita 6, Winnipeg 5
Texas 5, Lincoln 4
Salina 7, Cleburne 1
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Gary Southshore 0
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 12, Sioux City 1
Sioux Falls 4, Kansas City 1
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.