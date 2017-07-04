501

Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 11:01 pm 07/04/2017 11:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 25 17 .595
Lincoln 25 18 .581 ½
Sioux City 23 18 .561
Gary Southshore 25 20 .556
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 16 .628
Fargo-Moorhead 23 22 .511 5
Winnipeg 22 22 .500
Sioux Falls 19 24 .442 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 33 12 .733
Cleburne 21 23 .477 11½
Texas 15 30 .333 18
Salina 4 40 .091 28½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 6, Winnipeg 5

Texas 5, Lincoln 4

Salina 7, Cleburne 1

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News