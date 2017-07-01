American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Sioux City
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Kansas City
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Winnipeg
|21
|20
|.512
|6½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|21
|21
|.500
|7
|Sioux Falls
|19
|22
|.463
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|21
|.488
|9
|Texas
|12
|29
|.293
|17
|Salina
|4
|37
|.098
|25
___
Salina at Texas, ppd.
Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Lincoln 2
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore 4, St. Paul 3
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.