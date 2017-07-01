American Association

501

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 11:01 pm 07/01/2017 11:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 24 16 .600
Sioux City 22 16 .579 1
Kansas City 22 17 .564
Gary Southshore 22 19 .537
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 13 .675
Winnipeg 21 20 .512
Fargo-Moorhead 21 21 .500 7
Sioux Falls 19 22 .463
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 29 12 .707
Cleburne 20 21 .488 9
Texas 12 29 .293 17
Salina 4 37 .098 25

___

Saturday’s Games

Salina at Texas, ppd.

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Lincoln 2

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, St. Paul 3

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Salina at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lincoln at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

