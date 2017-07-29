501.5
2017 Hall of Fame Voting

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 5:57 pm 07/29/2017 05:57pm
442 votes cast, 332 needed

Jeff Bagwell 381 (86.2); x-Tim Raines 380 (86.0); Ivan Rodriguez 336 (76.0); Trevor Hoffman 327 (74.0); Vladimir Guerrero 317 (71.7); Edgar Martinez 259 (58.6); Roger Clemens 239 (54.1); Barry Bonds 238 (53.8); Mike Mussina 229 (51.8); Curt Schilling 199 (45.0); x-Lee Smith 151 (34.2); Manny Ramirez 105 (23.8); Larry Walker 97 (21.9); Fred McGriff 96 (21.7); Jeff Kent 74 (16.7); Gary Sheffield 59 (13.3); Billy Wagner 45 (10.2); Sammy Sosa 38 (8.6).

By receiving fewer than 23 votes (less than 5 percent), Jorge Posada 17 (3.8); Magglio Ordoñez 3 (0.7); Edgar Renteria 2 (0.5); Jason Varitek 2 (0.5); Tim Wakefield 1 (0.2); Casey Blake, Pat Burrell, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Cameron, J.D. Drew, Carlos Guillen, Derrek Lee, Melvin Mora, Arthur Rhodes, Freddy Sanchez and Matt Stairs 0 are no longer eligible for election by the BBWAA.

x-final year on BBWAA ballot

