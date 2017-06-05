Zirzow’s complete game puts Florida State in Super Regional

Latest News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Will Zirzow threw a two-hitter and Florida State advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 16th time with a 6-0 win over Auburn on Monday night in the deciding game of the Tallahassee Regional.

The junior right-hander, who was making his fourth start of the season, allowed only three baserunners en route to striking out a career-high 11. Zirzow (1-1) retired the first 12 batters before hitting Dylan Ingram with a pitch to lead off the fifth. The first hit he allowed was a Blake Logan single to start the sixth.

Florida State (43-21) lost its opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday before winning four straight, including two over Auburn (37-26). The Seminoles will host Sam Houston State (44-21), who beat No. 5 national seed Texas Tech twice, in the Super Regional this weekend.

Dylan Busby had two hits, including an RBI double in the first off Auburn starter Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Steven Wells also had two hits, including a home run in the ninth.

