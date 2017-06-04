Latest News

Yale defeats Holy Cross 9-5 to stay alive in Corvallis

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:54 pm 06/04/2017 09:54pm
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Alex Stiegler went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs and Yale stayed alive in the Corvallis Regional on Sunday with a 9-5 victory over Holy Cross.

The Bulldogs (34-17) set a school record for wins in a season and will face No. 1 national seed Oregon State in the regional final.

It was the Crusaders’ first NCAA postseason appearance since 1978.

Yale went ahead in the first on Stiegler’s RBI double, and he scored on Griffin Dey’s single to center.

Stiegler hit an RBI single as Yale added three runs in the fourth to go up 6-0. Holy Cross (24-29) answered with a pair of runs on Bill Schlich’s double in the fifth.

Stiegler added a three run-double in the sixth. Holy Cross rallied with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth but fell short.

Kumar Nambiar (4-1) allowed five runs — four earned — on 10 hits over seven innings for the win. Phil Reese (2-6) took the loss.

Latest News